Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Light east southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.