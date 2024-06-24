For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks used a season-high nine-run second inning to power past the Green Bay Rockers 11-7 in Northwoods League baseball action Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park.

The Woodchucks are now 21-5 this season and 3-0 against Green Bay.

The second inning was one to remember, as the Chucks sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs. Wausau had seven hits in the frame with RBI coming from Daniel Harden (McClennan Community), Logan Kreske (Wichita St.), Jonah St. Antoine (Pittsburgh) and Drew Berkland (Minnesota).

Drew Berkland hit the first grand slam of the season for the Chucks. His opposite field shot now has him leading the team with four home runs and 23 RBI.

The Chucks would then get good innings of relief from Carson Plumadore (Georgia Southwestern St.) who came in to pitch the third. His final line would be three innings pitched with a season-high five strikeouts, and just one earned run allowed. The Chucks led 9-3 after six innings.

The Rockers would keep knocking on the door, scoring one run four different times. James Mann (Wallace St. Comm. Hanceville) pitched 1 1/3 innings before Sawyer Toney (Southern Mississippi) came in for 1 2/3 to set up the ninth.

The Chucks plated home two more in the eighth to add some insurance. Daniel Harden scored on a double steal with Isaac Webb (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) to score the first. Webb came home on a wild pitch to move the score to 11-4.

Seth Clausen came into a no-save opportunity looking for three outs. He found some trouble and gave up three runs. A fly ball to center field would finish the ball game and gave the Chucks a big win at home.

The Chucks are back at Athletic Park on Monday to finish the series with Green Bay at 6:05 p.m. St. Jude will have their fundraiser night while all Brews & Brats are half priced.