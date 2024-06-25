By Shereen Siewert

A massive storm that swept through central and northern Wisconsin early Tuesday left a swath of damage in its wake, while crews rescued one injured person and pulled another person from a cabin in the town of Bradley.

Now, the National Weather Service will determine whether a tornado touched down in the area.

Lincoln County dispatch took a call at about 1:20 a.m. reporting a cabin that was destroyed by falling trees on Navajo Drive near Tomahawk. The caller reported one person from the cabin was injured and another was trapped inside.

Multiple crews responded to the area but were initially unable to access the cabin due to all the downed trees. As firefighters cut a path through the downed trees to gain access to the victims, they noted that about five or six structures in the area were damaged with about a 5-acre patch of land with significant tree damage and evidence of possible rotation.

Deputies and rescue crews worked for several hours to clear a path to all cabins and confirm all residents were safe. No other injuries were reported.

The information concerning the damaged structures was passed to the National Weather Service for review.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for most of central and northern Wisconsin overnight, with reports of downed trees and sporadic power outages throughout the early morning hours.