STEVENS POINT – Join the Central Wisconsin Area Community Theater in August for the fourth annual Schmeeckle Shakes production of William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”

It’s going to be a groovy time as Shakespeare is transported to Windsor, England, in the 1960s. In Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” the comedic plot revolves around Sir John Falstaff. Listening to all the best rock music of the day, Falstaff attempts to court two married women, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page, to gain access to their husbands’ wealth. The clever wives see through his schemes and, with the help of their husbands and townsfolk, devise a series of hilarious pranks to humiliate Falstaff.

Schmeeckle Shakes is performed at the Pankowski Friends Amphitheater in the Schmeeckle Reserve, 2419 Northpoint Drive, Stevens Point.

Opening night, Aug. 16, includes a luau dinner. Tickets for the dinner and show combo are priced at $30, and must be pre-ordered by Aug. 6. A cash bar will be available.

The schedule

Aug. 15: 6 p.m. Your price, your choice seating

Aug. 16: 6 p.m. Opening night dinner and show, $30. Pre-sale only; order tickets by Aug. 6.General admission: $15 55+/veterans/kids: $10

Aug. 17: 6 p.m. General admission: $15 55+/veterans/kids: $10

Aug. 20: 2 p.m. General admission: $15 55+/veterans/kids: $10



The number of dinner tickets is limited, so secure yours today by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/75058. For more information, visit https://linktr.ee/cwact or https://cwact.org/.