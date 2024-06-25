By Shereen Siewert | Wisconsin Public Radio

Two counselors were injured Monday in separate attacks at Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma, according to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. One counselor is hospitalized in critical condition.

The suspect in both cases is a 16-year-old boy. His name has not been released

The first attack happened at about 8 p.m. June 24. Officials say the staff member was attacked by the teen as he came back inside from outdoor recreation. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

A second assault happened shortly after the first incident Monday, officials said. The same teen allegedly attacked a staff member who suffered a head injury. That staffer was transported to an area hospital and was last reported in critical condition.

Lincoln Hills, one of the nation’s largest juvenile prisons, made headlines for years amid reports of a violent, debilitating atmosphere for both youth and staff. Closing Lincoln Hills has been an ongoing process for years.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details are reported.