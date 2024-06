Wausau Pilot & Review

Today

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light north northwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.