WAUSAU – The Wausau Woodchucks completed a two-game series sweep, defeating the Green Bay Rockets 12-5 in a Northwoods League baseball game Monday at Athletic Park.

With the victory, Woodchucks manager Corey Thompson becomes the franchise’s winningest coach with 104 wins.

Edwin Alicea (Nova Southeastern) got the start on the mound for the Chucks. He went a full five innings pitched and had three strikeouts.

The Chucks got to work offensively in the bottom of the third, with Trey Gambill (Oklahoma) slugging for his second home run of the season, a three-run hit that put the Woodchucks in the lead, 3-1.

It wouldn’t be the only inning that the Chucks would score multiple runs as in the bottom of the fifth the Woodchucks would put up seven. Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) got things started with a single. After Trey Gambill got on base with a walk, Max Galvin (Miami), in his first game back, hit a single to score both Webb and Gambill to earn two RBI.

The Chucks scored five in the fifth thanks to the efforts of Max Soliz Jr. (Chattahoochee Valley), Brayden Smith (Iowa Western), and Jake Berkland (Mankato State). Jacob Haley (South Alabama) knocked in two more in the eighth, to bring the score to 12-4.

Jorge Decardenas (Charlotte) made his seventh appearance of the season, striking out four to bring his season total to a team-high 30.

Johnny Amonica (Keiser University) would get the nod to close out the game. Amonica struck out two to finish off the 12-5 win.

The Woodchucks go on the road to face Lakeshore at Kapco Park in Menomonee Falls on Tuesday and Wednesday, before traveling to Eau Claire to play game one of a home-and-home series on Thursday. Wausau (22-5) will be back at home on Friday against Eau Claire for Firework Friday. First pitch for that game will be at 6:35 p.m.