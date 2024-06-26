Wausau Pilot & Review

U.S. and Wisconsin flags should be flown at half-staff from now until sunset on Thursday, June 27 in honor of a youth counselor who died this week after he was attacked by a youth at Lincoln Hills youth prison in Irma.

Gov. Tony Evers today signed the executive order to pay tribute to Corey P. Proulx, a youth counselor for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, who died June 25. He was 49.

“Our hearts break for Corey, his family and loved ones, his colleagues at the department, and all those who knew and loved him,” Evers said, in a prepared statement. “By all accounts, Corey was a dedicated public servant who led with kindness and compassion in his commitment toward helping and supporting the youth he worked with.”

Executive Order #231 will be in effect immediately through sunset on Thurs., June 27, 2024, as well as the date of Proulx’s interment, which has not yet been announced. Executive Order #231 is available here.