By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 16-year-old boy suspected in the fatal attack of a Lincoln Hills youth prison counselor has been charged with felony murder and other offenses and is being held in an adult jail, officials said Wednesday.

Lincoln County prosecutors on June 26 filed charges against Javarius Hurd, who is jailed on a $100,000 cash bond. In addition to felony murder, Hurd faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of battery by prisoners. Corey Proulx died June 25, one day after he was allegedly attacked by Hurd at the youth prison. A 25-year-old woman working at the facility was also attacked and is expected to fully recover, officials said.

Proulx, 49, had returned to serve as a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills School last spring after briefly leaving the school two years prior.

Hurd, who lists a Madison address, made an initial appearance Wednesday to face charges. Enacted in 1995, Wisconsin Act 27 allows 17-year-old suspects to be prosecuted as an adult, while juveniles under 17 can be tried as adults when they are accused of certain serious crimes – including murder.

No information about Hurd’s prior criminal acts has been released and officials have not said what led to the attack. Proulx was airlifted from the scene and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hurd faces up to 58 years in prison if convicted on all counts. His attorneys could try to move the case into juvenile court.

State Rep. Michael Schraa, chair of the Assembly’s corrections committee, issued a statement Wednesday questioning whether the Department of Corrections is operating in “crisis mode.” He promised to to hold a hearing on the agency’s overall operations “as quickly as possible.”

“We have a deceased staff member, nine DOC employees facing criminal charges, and four deceased inmates,” Schraa said, adding later in the statement: “Lives need to be protected.”

Gov. Tony Evers ordered U.S. and Wisconsin flags to fly at half-staff through sunset Thursday to honor Proulx.

“By all accounts, Corey was a dedicated public servant who led with kindness and compassion in his commitment toward helping and supporting the youth he worked with,” the governor said in statement.

In a message to staff, Superintendent Klint Trevino called Proulx a dedicated and compassionate member of the Lincoln Hills team.

“His commitment to our mission was unwavering, and he will be deeply missed by all of us,” Trevino wrote.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department is leading this ongoing investigation and is being assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

Future court dates have not yet been set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.