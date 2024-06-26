Wausau Pilot & Review

Corrections officials have publicly identified a Lincoln Hills School staff member who died Tuesday night, one day after he was assaulted at the youth prison.

Corey Proulx, 49, had returned to serve as a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills School last spring after briefly leaving the school two years prior.

“It is with tremendous sadness and regret that I announce the loss of a dedicated professional, colleague, and friend in the line of duty,” said Jared Hoy, Department of Corrections (DOC) secretary. “A career in corrections, with its dual mission to protect the public and guide individuals toward rehabilitation, can be demanding and requires so many sacrifices for our staff and our families, and Corey made the ultimate sacrifice. Our DOC family is mourning Corey’s loss, and we are keeping all of his family members and friends in our thoughts.”

Proulx’s fiancée and daughter shared with Secretary Hoy that they would like everyone to know that Corey was an amazing partner, father, son and human being. At this time, the family does not wish to comment further and asks for privacy as they grieve.

In a message to staff at Lincoln Hills School, Superintendent Klint Trevino wrote the following: “Corey was a dedicated and compassionate member of our team, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the young individuals we serve. His commitment to our mission was unwavering, and he will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Secretary Hoy is at Lincoln Hills School today to support staff and has deployed Peer Supporters from across the agency to help staff process this tragic event.