By Shereen Siewert | Wisconsin Public Radio

One of two staff members at Lincoln Hills allegedly attacked Monday by a youth inmate at Lincoln Hills juvenile prison has died of his injuries, officials confirmed to Wausau Pilot.

The victim is a 49-year-old man who was airlifted to an area hospital after being struck by a 16-year-old inmate, officials said.

A second victim, a 29-year-old woman, was allegedly attacked by the same teen just prior to the fatal assault. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was later released.

Officials say they will release more details on Wednesday. So far, no names have been released. Corrections officials say the suspect was in the process of being moved to a more appropriate facility.

Lincoln Hills, one of the nation’s largest juvenile prisons, has been under scrutiny for years. A Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry into whether civil rights were violated at the prison ultimately failed to produce charges.

Calls for the facility’s closure were amplified amid reports of a violent, debilitating atmosphere for both youth and staff.

In 2018, then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law requiring Lincoln Hills and the associated Copper Lake School for Girls to eventually shutter by January 2021, although that plan languished when state lawmakers failed to fund an alternative. Officials extended the deadline for closure by several months until summer 2021, but the state missed that deadline, too.

The Department of Corrections remains under a court-ordered consent decree mandating dozens of changes to both facilities. During a hearing by the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety Committee in April, DOC officials announced that 43 of the 50 mandates have been reached, but some tasks were a work in progress.