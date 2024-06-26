Margaret S. Lippke

Margaret Lippke, age 97, passed away on June 16, 2024.

Margaret was born in Wausau, WI to Robert and Ella Prahl. Margaret married Max Lippke Jr.

In 1954 Margaret and Max took ownership of the family bakery named Northside Bakery for many years. Margaret enjoyed dancing, playing cards, cribbage, cooking and baking. Margaret especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by: Daughter: Faye (Gary) Schmidt (3) Grandchildren: Jason Schmidt, Eric Schmidt, Jennifer (Jason) Russ. (5) Great-Grandchildren: Paige, Brianna, Eric Jr., Noah, and Ethan. (4) Great Great-Grandchildren, Special Friend Joe and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her Husband Max Lippke Jr. (6) brothers, and (1) sister.

A Private Service for Margaret Lippke will be held on Friday, June 28, 2024, at Restlawn Memorial Park

Mary E. DiFonso

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mary E. DiFonso on June 25, 2024. Mary was born in Kimberly, Wisconsin on August 12, 1934, and she touched the lives of many during her time here on earth.

Mary, a devoted mother to Ron, Connie, and Mike, leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and humor. She was a billing clerk at Wisconsin Fuel & Light Company, where her hard work and dedication were truly appreciated. Additionally, she dedicated 20 years of her life to volunteering at Mount View Care Center, the Neighbors Place, and Wausau Hospital. Mary was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Agnes Parish. Among her many hobbies, Mary enjoyed reading, bowling, traveling, and lending a helping hand to those in need. She loved crafting and creating table decorations as well as creating beautiful pieces with her “Stampin’ Up” Club. Her compassionate nature and unwavering spirit endeared her to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Mary is survived by her children, Ron (Judi) Pecha, Connie (Kerry) Fitzgerald, and Mike (Linnaya) Pecha; step-children, Novella (Richard) Lechner, Amanda (Jim) Salvatore, Steve (Sharri) DiFonso, and Teresa (Jeff) Davis; sister, Bernadine Robinson, brother, Michael (Jean) Van Boekel; grandchildren, Ryan (Vylay), Kayla (Cory), Rylie, Tara, Cooper, and Keturah; and special friends Jim Frieders and Matt Capodice. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Pecha; second husband, Armando DiFonso; grandsons, Karter and Tyler; and brothers, Jerry (Mary Ann) Van Boekel and Frank (Ila) Van Boekel.

As we mourn Mary’s passing, we also celebrate the beautiful life she lived and the lasting impact she made on so many people. A funeral service to honor her memory will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser Street, Weston, on Tuesday, July 2, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service. Mary will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Agnes Parish.

Special thanks to Interim Hospice Care and Primrose Silver Lace Memory Care.

May Mary rest in peace, knowing she was cherished and loved by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Grace D. Berg

Grace D. Berg, 86, Wausau, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Grace was born on July 7, 1937, to Frederick and Verona (Wachholz) Jaecks. She graduated from Wausau High School in 1955 and married Gordon R. Berg on June 7, 1958, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Wausau.

Grace served as a secretary for the American Can Company from 1955 to 1962. She returned to the workplace in 1979 as Director of Volunteers for Wausau Hospital Center until 2002 when she retired. Her joy in running the volunteer organization was the diversity of people and plugging them into opportunities that made them excel in their volunteerism. She was an out of the box thinker when it came to charity events, such as the Charity Horse Show for Wausau Hospital Center which was awarded best show by the Wisconsin Quarter Horse Association.

Grace was incredibly involved in the Wausau community, serving on committees and frequently serving in leadership roles. She was a long-time member of Immanual Lutheran Church and served in several capacities including church council, choir, Sarah Circle, and Altar Guild. Other organizations she served included the United Way, Wausau Area Taxpayer’s League, and the Wausau Women’s Club.

Grace truly enjoyed (via marriage) her love of the Norwegian heritage of the Berg Family. One of her trademark phrases in life was “Uff da”, so much so it became part of her personal email address. Grace also enjoyed sports including Green Bay Packer football, NCAA Men’s basketball, and NASCAR.

Grace loved reunions…whether it was the Wausau High Class of 1955 Reunion, the Wausau High School Yesteryear Reunion, or the Berg Family Reunion. Her skill at organizing and her love of getting family and friends together was one of her many gifts. She loved hosting holiday celebrations for the family as well as small intimate gatherings for friends. She will be remembered for many things, among them her distinctive and infectious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon and her parents Frederick and Verona Jaecks.

Survivors include sisters Kathleen Jaecks of Wausau, Elizabeth (Ron) Kordus of Schofield; and brother Richard (Sue) Jaecks of Woodstock, GA; daughters Mary (Dennis) Dahlen of Rochester, MN and Ann (Steve) Tellers of Plymouth, MN. Granddaughters Nicole (Dominick) Ruggiero of Chesapeake, VA; Sara (Mason) Rector of West Fargo, ND; and Emma (Carter Radcliffe) Dahlen of Phoenix, AZ. Five great grandchildren: Alistair, Harper, Vivianna, Soren and Roman.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain Terrace Assisted Living for their tender care of Grace for the past three years. They would also like to thank the Wausau Aspirus Hospital Palliative Care staff for their care of Grace in her last days.

Memorials for Grace are encouraged to be made to Wausau Aspirus Hospital Volunteers at 333 Pine Ridge Blvd, Wausau, WI 54401 or Immanual Lutheran Church 630 Adams Street, Wausau, WI 54403.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2024 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wausau. The Rev. Justin Smoot will officiate. Burial will be Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Shirley M. Kettner

Shirley Minnie Kettner, 86, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother went home to her Lord peacefully surrounded by family and wrapped in the arms of her son Andy on Friday, June 21, at Benedictine Living Community, Wausau.

She was born on April 21, 1938 to the late Harold and Minnie (Stuhr) Allman in Marshfield, WI. Shirley was a graduate of Wausau Senior High School.

She first laid eyes on the love of her life, Donald Kettner at a basketball game. He immediately stole her heart.

On September 14, 1957, she married Don at St. Michael Catholic Church. They made Wausau, (Town of Texas) their home, where together they raised their family. She affectionately called him, “My Don!” and always lit up with a sparkle in her eye and a radiant smile on her face when she talked about him. Married for 66 wonderful years, their deep love and devotion for each other remained steadfast. Don’s unwavering love for Shirley was evident in the remarkable care and support he provided her during her times of need.

Shirley adored being a mother and a homemaker to their six children. She enjoyed baking bread, cinnamon rolls, cookies and pies for her family. She always had time to listen, talk and enjoy a good joke with her children. Her laugh was contagious. She was an incredible Mom! She enjoyed reading, listening to music (especially Christmas hymns) and had an exceptional appreciation for the beauty of nature, especially found delight in flowers, cardinals and long drives in the country.

Shirley also enjoyed working as a waitress at Chico’s Restaurant for 8 years.

Survivors include her husband Don, children; Wendi (Tony) Howe, Wausau, Tim Kettner (Deb), Port Wing WI, Kathy (Tom) Frank, Salem, Oregon, Andy (Michele) Kettner, Wausau, and Adam (Maria) Kettner, Wausau, grandchildren; Dylan (Rachel) Howe, Neal (Amy) Howe, Rachel (Brent) Kennedy, Donny Kettner, Shay (Robert) Courtis, Hannah (Jose) Silva, Atalie (Jordan) Wyatt, Delaney (Noah) Thompson, Jordyn Kettner, Jenna Kettner, Reece Kettner and Chase Kettner, great grandchildren; Ella Kennedy, Blakely Kettner, Henrik Howe, Silas Howe and Elias Howe, sister; Arlene Bauman.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Minnie Allman, daughter Mary Kettner, granddaughters Allison and Terese Kettner, brothers Donald, Harlan and Harold Allman, sisters Janalee Gutowski, Marion King and Beverly (Lloyd) Swanson, sister-in-law and close friend Lois Smith, whom she shared a very special relationship with and enjoyed many fun adventures.

Rest in Peace Shirley, we “Love you a Bushel and a Peck and a Hug Around Your Neck!”

The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Linder will preside. Entombment will be in the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 am Wednesday until the time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Aspirus Hospice, or St. Michael’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.

A very heartfelt thank you to Deb Jacobs for the love and special care that she gave Shirley.

The family would like to express their gratitude to all the healthcare providers at Aspirus Hospital, Benedictine Living Community and Dr. Abrego at Marshfield Clinic for making her final days comfortable and peaceful.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ralph D. Sanders

Ralph D. Sanders, 91, Wausau, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024, at Our House Senior Living.

He was born December 2, 1932, in Wausau, son of the late Robert Sanders and Elsie (Bentz) Sanders. On February 14, 1953, he married the love of his life, Cecilia Walkowski in Wausau. She preceded him in death March 27, 2017.

Ralph served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1955 as a member of the P-51 aircraft maintenance crew.

After the war, Ralph was employed at Rosemurgy Motors Wausau and Pirwitz Buick Pontiac Schofield. In 1972, he started Sanders Collision Service in Weston and was self-employed there until he retired and sold the business in 2000.

Ralph loved working on, driving, and showing old cars and collected many antique cars and trucks over the years. He and his wife, Ceil, traveled to many cars shows. Ralph and Ceil also enjoyed visiting casinos and once traveled the country on Route 66 to California. Ralph was a member of the Wausau Antique Auto Club, the Moose Lodge, and a life member of both the American Legion and Elks Club.

Besides his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Ralph D. Sanders II, two brothers, James Sanders and Robert Sanders, and two sisters, Mary Lou (Arnold) Salzman and Shirley (John) Kutil. He is survived by one sister, Sylvia Sue (Robert) Knapp, two sisters-in-law, Carole Sanders and Jude Walkowski, two godsons, Michael (Laurie) Kutil and John Kutil, and many other nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Our House Senior Living for their compassionate care of Ralph the past three years. He enjoyed living there and was very fond of many of his caregivers and also the friends he made there.

A Celebration of Life will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home in Schofield, on

Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10:00 am. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Military Honors will be held at 11:15 a.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.honorone.com

Kenneth L. Erbrecht

Kenneth Lee Erbrecht, 57, of Hatley, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 16th, 2024 at St. Claire’s Hospital in Weston with family by his side.

Kenneth was born on April 24th, 1967 to Doreen and Kenneth Erbrecht at St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau.

Kenneth was a truck driver for most of his career both over the road and regional. He did also have a few jobs in manufacturing. He was a loving father, son, and brother who enjoyed spending his time with his children.

Survivors include his two daughters, Danielle Erbrecht and Megan Erbrecht, his son, Kevin Erbrecht, his mother Doreen Erbrecht, two brothers, Keith (Cheryl) Erbrecht, and Kelly (Nikki) Erbrecht, a sister Kim (Don) Dolezal, a niece MacKenzie Erbrecht, a nephew Matthew Erbrecht, and his dog Duke.

He was proceeded in death by his father Kenneth Erbrecht, and grandparents, Elmer and Esther Erbrecht and Walter and Dora Mueller.

The family would like to thank the emergency room and ICU staff at St. Claire’s for their care and compassion while Kenneth was under their care.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no funeral service, instead a Celebration of Life will be held on August 10th, 2024 from 11am-3pm at 106 Kuhlman Ave, Hatley, WI 54440.

Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS