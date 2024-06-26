Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Jack Barthels scored on a passed ball with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to give the Wausau Post 10 Legion baseball team its first Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference victory of the season, as it defeated Wisconsin Rapids 3-2 on Tuesday at Lincoln High School.

Dylan Dobratz knocked in two runs with a double in the top of the first inning for the Bulldogs (6-3, 1-2 WVLC) to give them the early lead.

Wisconsin Rapids answered with a run in the bottom of the first, then tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a single by Carson Orheim.

Wausau was able to pull out the win in the eighth as Barthels led off with a walk, Jackson Albee added a single and Caden Werth was hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a strikeout, Bathels scored on a passed ball for what proved to be the game-winning run.

Lucas Hager threw a complete game for Wausau, striking out five and allowing just three hits over eight innings.

Wausau hosts Plover at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Athletic Park.

Wausau Post 10 3, Wisconsin Rapids Post 9 2 (8 inn.)

Wausau 200 000 01 – 3 6 2

Wisconsin Rapids 100 000 10 – 2 3 0

WP: Lucas Hager. LP: Kaleb Ellis.

SO: Hager 5; Brett Simonsen (4 1/3 inn.) 6, Ellis (3 2/3 inn.) 6. BB: Hager 2; Simonsen 5, Ellis 4.

Top hitters: WAU, Dylan Dobratz 2B, 2 RBI. WR, Canon Plawman 1×3, RBI; Carson Orheim 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau 6-3, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Legion Conference; Wisconsin Rapids 4-7, 3-3 WVLC.