ANTIGO – The Wausau Post 10 Legion softball teams earned a pair of wins over Antigo on Tuesday as the Junior team won 9-1 and the Senior squad rolled to a 10-0 shutout.

In the Junior game, Mallory Smogoleski had three hits, scored three times, and drove in two runs, Gabi Heuser had two hits, including a triple, and Taylor Deffner had two RBI for Wausau.

Kaylen Majewski tossed a five-inning complete game, striking out six and allowing just one hit for the Patriots.

Rachel Harder threw a five-inning complete-game shutout of the Senior team, as she scattered four hits, did not walk a batter and struck out one for Wausau.

Bailey Berndt had two hits and three RBI, and Paityn Calmes, Baylen Hulstrom and Heuser each added two hits in the victory for the Patriots.

The Senior teams will play against Wednesday at Sunnyvale Park in Wausau at 5:15 p.m.