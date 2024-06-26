For Wausau Pilot & Review

MEQUON – The Wausau Woodchucks dropped their opening game of a two-game road series to the Lakeshore Chinooks 9-7 on Tuesday at Kapco Park.

The Chucks got to work early as they scored two runs in the top of the first inning. Drew Berkland (Minnesota) reached base on a single, bringing Max Galvin (Miami) to the plate. Galvin launched one to right field to take the lead 2-0, tying with Drew Berkland for four home runs on the season.

Tyler Smith (South Alabama) went a full five Innings at pitcher, striking out three and holding the Chinooks scoreless in three innings.

The Woodchucks brought the lead to 3-0 in the second when Jake Berkland (Mankato State) brought home Christian Smith-Johnson (Corpus Christi) from third. Smith-Johnson reached third on the Woodchucks’ first triple of the season.

Wausau put up four runs to blow the game open in the top of the fourth. Christian Smith-Johnson scored on an error and Drew Berkland hit for a double which drove home two. After loading the bases, Jacob Haley (South Alabama) reached on a hit-by-pitch to bring home Galvin to increase the Chucks’ lead to 7-2.

The Woodchucks would be unable to hold the lead, and brought in Caleb White (Georgia Southern) to keep the score close. White struck out three and allowed just one hit across two innings. The Chucks weren’t able to close the gap in the top of the ninth.

The Chucks will stay in Mequon to play Game 2 of the away series on Wednesday before traveling to Eau Claire to play the opening game of a home-and-home Thursday. Wausau (22-6) will be back at Athletic Park on Friday for the first Fireworks Friday of the season. First pitch for that game is at 6:35 p.m.