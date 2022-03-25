Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. For the D.C. Everest School Board, six candidates are competing for three seats in the April 5 election.
Read their unedited answers below. Incumbents are listed first, in alphabetical order, followed by challengers.
Letters to the editor in support of any local candidate are welcome.
Incumbents
Joshua Dickerson, 44
Occupation: Clinical Sales Representative at Intuitive Surgical
Prior political experience, if any: Elected to D.C. Everest School Board in 2010
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
Simply put, it’s our people. The community that makes up and supports the D.C. Everest District. We have a giving community that has done amazing things in supporting all aspects of education. I believe that has been the difference maker for the district over the years and is what we call Everest Pride.
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
Funding is always the most pressing, everything we do has a cost and what we have for funding determines how our superintendent can address the needs of our students. Ensuring the district uses our funds effectively is the first step in allowing us to be successful.
Mental health for our students and everyone that works within the district is the most important single issue. This was an issue pre-covid and has been exacerbated over the past two years because of Covid. The world I grew up in is no longer, my children are in 6th and 7thgrade, we experience this first hand as a family, we are constantly helping our children understand their own individual unique value and to not get distracted by what they see on their phones and what’s on TV. The amount of unnecessary pressures that are put on kids today, many of which are controllable and come from the devices we put into our own children’s hands is a problem. We need educate and arm our children with the confidence and the clarity it takes to navigate all the information they are constantly bombarded with. We also need to help parents along in the process, understanding what’s on our children’s devices and how it’s impacting them. Mental Health is currently a focus of the district, I believe it’s something we need to double down on. We need to be better examples for our children, and we need to continue to have community based conversations to address mental health, this is not something the district can overcome on its own. We need more funding and resources to better address mental health.
Supporting our educators and support staff is critical to how effective we are in the classroom. Education is the most important indicator and necessity of a healthy society, those that dedicate their lives to this calling should be respected for what they do. They should have appropriate support from the school board, administration, and the community to carry out their duties. Pay, professional development, and flexibility within the classroom to bring their unique talents and understanding in educating our children is extremely important. If we are going to continue to deliver and improve upon the quality of education the D.C. Everest District is known locally, regionally, and nationally we need to ensure that working for the D.C. Everest District is a great place to work.
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
Over the past 12 years of serving as a board member I can say that it’s a rare occasion that we are unable to find common ground. Finding common ground is something our board has done in the past and has been a part of how we do things at D.C. Everest. As a board member it’s not about me, it’s about the kids first and the D.C. Everest Community. Board members need to be able to appreciate and be willing to accept the views of all stakeholders that make up our district. My decision-making process can’t be based on how I think it should be or how I think those that think like me want things to be. I take this very seriously and often know that people that I know are not going to be happy with the decision that I voted yea on. Being a School Board Member is about working with 6 other board members in the goal of supporting the district. If reelected I promise to work with my fellow 6 board members in the interest of all district stake holders. We haven’t and won’t always make every individual or family 100% happy, that’s not realistic.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
Over the past 12 years that I have served I do believe the district has put effort into addressing the needs of students with disabilities and that self-determination and self-advocacy skills are being taught. Funding is critical to ensure that we have the appropriate staff and resources for our students with disabilities. This is a question of equity and ensuring we put resources in the right places to get all our students to a place that they can be successful and have purpose when they graduate.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
The mental health of our students is critical to their ability to learn. Our students need to feel good about coming to school, they need to feel safe, they need to know their value, and have purpose. We need to foster and teach skill sets that help students manage bullying in a healthy way. We need to not allow for this behavior to ever be normalized. We also need parents and the community to take pride and lead by example in how we treat others by showing dignity and respect to those that are different. We need to have interventions with those that bully, we need to help address the “why” of their behavior, people can change when they receive proper support. As a board member I will continue to support and push our Superintendent to keep focus in this area.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
I don’t agree with the decisions to ban books. The banning of books seems to be a theme driven by political and special interests. If we have issues with books specific to student safety that’s one thing. Having issues with books that give opportunity for our students the ability think critically about the experiences of others should never be something we should run away from. You don’t have to agree with a book or subscribe to what’s in it, you may find parts that make you uncomfortable and may find parts that comfort you. Books are the cornerstone of education and free societies, we should ensure that our students have access to books that challenge their beliefs, this is how we grow.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
Districts need to continue to partner with local industry to better understand their needs. We need to ensure that curriculum allows our students the opportunity to understand what careers are available locally and what skill sets are needed to do them. We need representatives from as many backgrounds possible in our schools and our students in as many workplace and mentorship settings as possible before they graduate. Our district has developed amazing relationships with various businesses and has created pathways for our students to walk out of high school right into a career. I believe we will only get better at ensuring D.C. Everest students are well positioned and prepared to meet our local labor needs.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
As a board member I work with 6 other board members and the Superintendent to create our board goals for the district. As a board we don’t have meetings to determine what specific subjects should be taught in school. I prefer to leave the answers to questions like this to our teachers, administrators, and superintendent. We have framework that we must work within that is determined by the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Wisconsin Department of Instruction. This is where I feel that there is often a misconception of the role of school board members. Our role is oversight and to provide support of the district. We approve the budget and set the mill rate specific to taxes that are collected on a yearly basis. Our role is not to micromanage the superintendent, administrators, teachers, and support staff on what’s being taught in our classrooms. My 12 years of experience have shown me that when we stay out of the way of our educators and give them the resources and support needed the district can and will accomplish great things. We have conversations at the board level about various aspects of what’s being taught in the classroom. We often have questions and from time to time give some input as individual board members or as a board. This input can become actionable from time to time, however as a board we do not directly dictate what’s happening in each of the district’s classrooms, there is only one employee that directly reports to us and that the superintendent.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
If re-elected I will continue to serve as I have over the past 12 years. I will do my best to ensure we are thinking about all district stakeholders and to keep national politics out of our local decisions being made at the board level. Dr. Kristine Gilmore is retiring after nearly 20 years of service as our superintendent. We need a board that can provide the support, resources, and feedback needed for our new Superintendent Dr. Casey Nye to get off to a successful start in leading our district forward. The D.C. Everest District is respected not just here in Wisconsin but also Nationally for being a leader in Public Education. I believe our staff feels that the school board supports them and that we want to ensure that D.C. Everest is a great place to work. I want our students to have the best public education we can offer them. I want our district to teach them the skills they will need to have a chance in todays everchanging world. I want our parents to be involved in their children’s education and that they have the ability to provide feedback to make the district better. We have had amazing school board members throughout the years that have left a mark on our culture as a board, I want to ensure that this culture lives on. Being a board member is not about me and my opinion’s, it’s about working with fellow board members to support our students, parents, teachers, administrators, and the D.C. Everest Community as a whole. This is what I care about and why I’m asking for your support and vote on April 5th.
Bruce Krueger, 70
Occupation: Retired science teacher
Prior political experience, if any: Three years serving on the D.C. Everest School Board
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
DCE has always maintained a “tradition of excellence”. DCE is an innovative and forward thinking school district. It is known throughout our state and nation for its many accomplishments. DCE has a committed and positive attitude toward everything we do.
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
- As more students come back to in person learning we have to make sure that all students’ needs are met, not only their academic, but also their social and emotional needs as well. This would involve having additional social workers and guidance counselors available.
- The budget remains a challenge. We will have to take a good look at where our money is spent. That could very well mean setting different priorities than those in previous years. Essentially, we need to re-evaluate where the greatest needs are.
- We need to continue to make DCE an attractive place to work. This is important as we always want to attract the best and brightest to DCE. That comes about not only by monetary considerations, but also by trusting and treating everyone with respect.
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
It starts by making sure everyone has the facts and are not relying on opinions. Our current board listens to each other, respects one another and remains open-minded for the decisions we make. As you are aware, many of these decisions have been very challenging. I couldn’t be more proud to serve on a school board that is all about doing what is best for kids.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
Students with disabilities have always been a priority at DCE. Our Director of Student Services and staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that those students are given skills that will help them succeed in school and certainly beyond.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
I think that a key piece is to continue to educate everyone on what bullying is and strategies to use if one is being bullied. Bullying has taken on different forms with all the social media platforms that are being used as avenues for bullying. It is important to educate staff and parents on how to look for signs of someone that is being bullied and effective steps to follow. Bullying of any kind cannot and should not be tolerated in our schools.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
The primary role of the school board is governance. Parents have always been able to discuss concerns related to school curricula with teachers and administrators. Teachers are masters at making modifications and accommodations for their students.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
Community partnerships are a great way for students to explore various careers and opportunities. DCE has expanded the technical and career opportunities for students. We need to give students exposure to a variety of careers and opportunities to work with people in those fields.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
There are just so many hours in a day for our students. I think our district does a really good job of providing courses that meet the needs of all students. All students should be given opportunities to maximize their potential in school as well as after they graduate.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I am currently a DC Everest school board member. I have a Bachelor’s degree in broad field science, a Master’s degree in curriculum development, and a certification in administration. My wife and I both taught in the DCE district for 38 years. We raised our two sons in the DCE district and couldn’t have been more pleased with the opportunities and education they received. I have always admired how the DCE district has aspired to “a tradition of excellence” and have been privileged to experience it as a parent, teacher, and board member. Helping in the community is important to me, and I also volunteer at Habitat for Humanity. (I am pleased that our district partners with Habitat for Humanity and is building another home.) My wife and I have also been involved with various ministries at our church.
We have a great deal to be proud of and grateful for in the DC Everest district. There have been many ongoing challenges from the pandemic that the teachers, parents, staff, administration, and board have had to continue to navigate to ensure that our students can succeed. I feel strongly that it is important that we continue to work together, especially at these times for our students. I remain dedicated to serving the needs of the DCE school district community and to working hard to help Everest continue its “tradition of excellence”.
Lindsey Lewitzke, 33
Occupation: Stay At Home Mom. Former Executive Director of Wausau Events.
Prior political experience, if any: I have spent the past 3 years on the D.C. Everest School Board
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
#EverestPride. The pride students, parents, teachers, the community, and alumni for the district is truly spectacular. Students want to learn and succeed. Parents are proud of the diverse opportunities, offerings and accolades the district has. Teachers are given the tools and opportunities to create and connect meaningful lessons to students in ways many districts can only dream of. The community continually supports the district through apprenticeships, sponsorships, collaborations, and real-life opportunities for students. Alumni continually give their time, talents and efforts back to the district – they are forever Evergreens. Everest Pride is found in so many places, so many facets of our district and community that it is contagious. It motivates me to continue to push to be the best district we can for all our stakeholders. #EverestPride
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
1. Funding: The state has frozen the education budget for this year and next year. We need to be nimble and creative in our funding while not compromising the educational experiences of the students nor the resources to teachers.
2. Mental Health: The past 2 years have been hard on students, parents and teachers. We need to take time to learn and understand what each group needs from the district in terms of resources, time, education, and support to aid these groups and the community. Listening sessions, forums, the consortium, surveys, etc are ways we can better understand how to help combat the effects of poor mental health.
3. Teacher & Staff Attraction/Retention: Teachers and staff impact students every day. Finding and retaining quality staff – just like any other industry – will continue to be a challenge.
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
It starts with respect. Respecting other viewpoints, respecting where they are coming from and respectfully asking questions to identify where common ground can be met on issues. The past 2 years have been met with differing viewpoints. The DCE School Board has worked hard to respect each other while working to find what is best for the most people in our district. Everest holds itself to a high standard and it starts with the school board respecting each other while still being able to have differing views.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
The DCE Forest Café is a coffee shop within the Senior High that is run by students with disabilities. It is a great example of self-advocacy and self-determination and how the district is working to ensure students with disabilities have those skills. Students take orders, prepare the drinks and deliver them. The café provides real-life work experience and interactions that aid students in becoming productive, determined, contributing members of the workforce and society. This is one example of the hard work the teachers and staff do to create opportunities for students with disabilities so they can succeed. I am proud to have played a small role in the success of the café as a donor to the start-up. All students have value and as a board we understand all students can be successful in school and beyond. We need to continue to think outside the box when it comes to opportunities for students with disabilities to obtain skills to be successful in school and beyond.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
If there was a simple answer, all school districts would be doing it. Unfortunately, bullying is a complex behavior as it occurs everywhere. We can continue to discourage that behavior, provide for conversations to happen within the community, work with community groups to address it, work with students to help understand their needs. It is evolving, complex and we need to leverage our and our community resources to combat it.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
I believe communication between administrators, teachers, parents and students helps to identify any perceived issues so they can be worked out before something like that would happen. If it did end up at the school board, we would work to identify the best solution for our students and families.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
Education is not immune to the labor shortage. We have seen it and will continue to see it. Luckily, the DCE administration and school board has worked hard to restructure PTO, health care, and pay levels within the last year to help attract and retain quality staff and teachers. It is one of our board goals – Great Place to Work.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
DC Everest provides many different options and classes for our students. We strive for our graduates to be career, college and/or life ready through our board goal of Great Place to Learn. No matter what avenue they choose in their next chapter of life, it is our goal for them to be ready and prepared for the challenges and opportunities it brings. We continually evaluate our offerings to ensure we are meeting that goal.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
My husband, Jeremy, and I are DCE alumni, own a business in the District and our kids are future Evergreens. In addition to serving the past 3 years as a DCE School Board Member, I also sit on the DCE Education Foundation as the Board President and am on the Alumni Association Board. In the community, I sit on the Woodson YMCA Board of Directors, am the President of the Lewitzke Foundation and coach youth sports. I was the Executive Director of Wausau Events from 2015-2017. I also was the Chairperson for the DCE Vote Yes Committee dedicated to passing the 2018 school district referendum. In 2017 I was recognized with the 20 under 40 award.
I understand as a Board Member my role to nurture, engage, challenge and support everyone within our system – from the earliest 4k learners to the longest tenured teachers to the newest support staff to the graduating seniors and everyone in between. I am ready and prepared to meet the challenges and expectations that are assumed as a D.C. Everest Area School District School Board Member into the future.
Challengers
Steven Frazier, 65
Occupation: Semi Retired Business owner of 37 years. Owner of Diamond Daves Mexican Restaurants in Central Wisconsin for over 20 years.
Prior political experience, if any: None, this will be my first time running for public office.
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
Great tradition, high academic standards, excellent standing in the state of Wisconsin
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
- I believe there is a lack of transparency in the School Board and administration. This can be alleviated through better communication. The ability of these entities is there, it depends on desire. The easier they make it for the stakeholders to access this information the better it works. How? Short video recaps of board meetings, important subjects like the proposed dome/indoor recreation center, and the building/construction progress of the new administration building are a few of the issues that should be addressed regularly. This could also be addressed on the DC Everest website, with tabs on the front page for these subjects. The site has substantial information on it but is sometimes impossible to find what one is looking for.
- Lack of substantial mental health resources for students. Solution: immediate reallocation of resources to create more counselors or outside therapists. The current staff is overwhelmed with requests for consultations and doing a great job with the resources they have. It would seem with the millions of dollars given to the district for covid issues this could be a top priority.
- More parental involvement in all aspects of the student’s life. Solutions: 1. Create platforms for parents to go to get professional help. Example, there was recently an email sent out to parents of 6-12th graders for help with mental health issues. After clicking on the link, they took the first 12 candidates, out of perhaps 3,000-4,000 students. A valiant gesture but inadequate. 2. Create counseling for parents to deal with the events of the last two years. No one is/was equipped to deal with this. If the parents are given the tools to help their children at home this will carry over to the schools. 3. Communicate with parents on multiple levels: video conferencing, zoom meetings, visitation to classrooms, emails, open the schools to welcome parents back. There are many parents who wish to participate but have not been allowed to due to restrictions in place. Open it up. A warm inviting place to visit is the first step in creating excellent lines of communication.
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
Often viewpoints are based on that, simply opinions. Which are important but when dealing with over 6,000 students and perhaps 25,000 stakeholders I believe it is time to bring facts into the discussion. This involves peer reviewed studies, random controlled trials, and scientific evidence from numerous outside sources. This will take research and work by school board members and administration. Blindly following the traditional sources of information seems to me to no longer be the only option. We need to think for ourselves and question everything, because things are often not as they seem to be.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
As stated above reallocation of resources to give each student the same opportunities are imperative to the success of each student. Until I am inside the system it is difficult for me to give more detail.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
More parental involvement in each student’s education will help alleviate some of this. The deeper question is WHY is this happening? If we go back to the mental health issue addressed above, I believe some if not most of these issues can be resolved through one-on-one consultations.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
This is a very broad question. Some books are offensive to some and not to others. I believe an audit of the current books in the system is in order. Relying on research from numerous other districts and from parent groups will be instrumental in determining what is acceptable to the majority of the stakeholders.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
I believe through counseling in the early High School years can lead to more students finding something they may truly enjoy, excel at, and participate in immediately after graduation. College is not for everyone; we need to help young adults make good decisions early.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
There are too many subjects to go through to go over a whole list here. If the administration can address the needs of the community, they can then offer classes that may have immediate impact on our local area. This is a win/win. We keep graduates locally and place them into the local workforce where it is very apparent they are needed.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I am passionate about creating an environment where all stakeholders; students, parents, teachers, and taxpayers are aware of what is happening in the district. I have shared some of the channels of communication above. Communication is the key to success, creating new and innovative ways to connect the DC Everest community will be a priority of mine when I am on the school board. When I first announced my candidacy in early January one of the first ways to create more transparency was to record school board meetings so stakeholders could go back and see how board members were voting or interacting on numerous issues. I was told back in October of 2021 that this would never happen. On January 26th a motion was made and passed 6-1 to record school board meetings. Coincidence? Elected or not I have already had a positive impact on the DC Everest School District. The possibilities are unlimited.
Shannon Grabko, 38
Occupation: At-Home Mom; former Dental Assistant
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
I think a unique thing that stands out is the Parents and the support network we have amongst each other for our kids. That’s huge. Coming together as a community helps our kids excel.
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
- 1)We have some issues with communication. There is a disconnect from the Board/Administration, to the Parents and Teachers. There is a lack of Transparency in terms of what decisions come before the Board and how they communicate that. How many people know where to find information on School Board meetings and what decisions are made for the District? We have many communication tools at our disposal that we don’t utilize.
- 2) Parents that attend meetings and offer public comment or email comments, rarely have their concerns addressed. I have heard feedback that parents and teachers alike feel they have no voice, and they should. They are the front lines at home and in the classroom with our students. Their voices matter the most. As elected members, they need to be accessible to the stakeholders.
- 3) Parental Choice has become a forefront issue across the Country. As we have seen over the last two years, parents have risen up and said enough. We have to respect that every family knows their child’s needs best. Many Districts across the State have seen student enrollment loss. Recently the Wisconsin DPI Open Enrollment site crashed on the first day due to record numbers. We don’t want to see that loss in our District. We need to be the District Parents choose for their children because they know they have a voice that matters to us.”
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
The important thing to remember is that we all have the common goal of seeing our students succeed. We may disagree on how we achieve that goal. There may be times for compromise, or times for necessary debate. It’s not about what we want as individual members. It’s about what best serves our District as a whole. It’s our job to listen to the feedback we get from our stakeholders and apply that to our decisions.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
It’s extremely important that our students are treated with dignity and respect. We need to listen, ask questions, validate feelings and provide positive solutions. Those foundations help build confidence and self esteem. These encouragements help to propel self advocacy, that their voice matters, and they can do big things. It’s amazing what can be accomplished when we empower our students. The Greenheck Group GET Academy partnership is proof of that.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
This is a big concern for many parents. I’ve heard from quite a few families that have struggled with bullying issues. When we say we have a zero tolerance policy, we need to enforce it. We need to hold kids accountable for unacceptable behavior. There need to be consequences so they understand just how serious it is. If we don’t demand better of our kids, we aren’t going to solve this problem. Understanding the root cause of why the bullying is occurring in the first place is something we should always strive for. We do need to determine if current District policy is working or needs to be changed and enforced.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
This issue is greatly dependent on the concerns within individual school districts. If we were presented with a particular complaint, we would need to gather as much feedback from stakeholders as possible, research and investigate prior to any decision. I think it’s a wise policy to always take concerns seriously and question if we are providing books that promote a high standard of academic excellence. Books available in the school library vs required reading are two very different things.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
Indirectly, the skills and behaviors we encourage could and should have an impact. Teaching our students to think critically, take pride in accomplishments, encourage a strong work ethic, and enforce personal responsibility all work towards developing model citizens who will contribute to their Community.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
I think it’s really important and necessary our students learn basic household economics. How to budget a mortgage, groceries, utilities etc. This benefits all students and provides useful real life skills when they leave us for adulthood and ensures they are prepared.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
I am a Mom of 4 children in our District. Their education, and that of their peers is really important to me. I believe we need to focus on providing academic excellence in Math, Reading, Language Arts, Science, and History. These give our children a strong background and skill-set to pull from, whether they start a career or pursue a degree after graduation. Sports, Music and Arts are a necessary outlet for creativity, and social/mental health as well.
It is my hope that Parents, Teachers, School Board and Administration work together as a team, to achieve the greatest benefit for our students. I am committed to helping facilitate a stronger District through needed change and positive debate moving forward.
Alex Hartinger, 37
Occupation: Clinical Nutrition Practitioner
Prior political experience, if any: N/A
What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?
D.C. Everest has incredible facilities and programs but the best thing about our district is the people. Our teachers and support staff are student-centered and committed to providing a great education to our students.
What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?
The largest issue we have is what schools and education looks like post-Covid. We were constantly making decisions as things changed for the past few years and treading water and doing the best we could under the circumstances. Now we are in a unique position where things need to change and we get to decide what that looks like. Our community is paying attention like never before and we have opportunities to assess decisions and make sure we are doing the right things whether they are new or old. My intention as a board member is to question and challenge the options presented to our district. Other pressing issues are funding of course, which needs to be communicated in a more effective way to our community and examined with a different perspective and then mental health concerns with students. There are a number of initiatives coming from our community at the moment to help address this concern and I believe that a stronger relationship between schools and families/parents can help come up with more solutions in this area.
Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?
Two chefs are making meals and they have to share the same ingredients. There is one orange and they both need it. After arguing over it, they agree it cut the orange in half. One chef uses the meat of the orange and the other chef uses the rind. If they would have had more effective communication during their negotiation, they would have both been able to get what they want and would have been able to use the whole orange.
We all have positions and interests. Communication is a strength of mine and will help the board to have more efficacious discussions so that we understand each other’s positions and interests and use everyone’s strengths and ideas to the benefit of our children’s education.
What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?
When a district is focused on equality, it will be able to help all children regardless of their age or abilities to reach their potential. Equality has been replaced with equity (which means treating everyone the exact same and guaranteeing their outcomes are also the same) in schools to a certain degree already and that shift is in full motion. Focusing on equality, however, takes us back to a strong core value that allows teachers and aides to help children as individuals. As a member of the board who sets the mission and vision for our district, this is something that I would advocate for. Treating children as individuals will allow them to excel and flourish.
Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?
Especially regarding this issue, stronger communication is needed from schools and between all areas of the district and families to help combat this issue together.
A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?
School districts need to do what is best for their district and their children so I wouldn’t be able to speak for other cases because I don’t know all of the circumstances. As for here, we need concerns brought to the board and we need to understand parental concerns around what is in our schools and make the best decisions for our district.
There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?
The labor shortage in Wisconsin was accelerated by the circumstances surrounding Covid, a large factor was an uptick in retirements but another was government programs. The changes to children’s schedules over the past few years with different/lower expectations for attendance and performance need to be re-installed to their previous standards and that is a first and obvious step toward helping the conditions of our economy in this state.
Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?
What I believe about subjects being taught or not taught in schools is less important than our community knowing what is and is not taught in our schools and knowing that they have a say in what should or shouldn’t be taught. I don’t think most people are even aware of the changes in education or how cirriculums are chosen and that needs to change. Our district needs far more transparency in this area as well as others.
What else would you like voters to know about you?
Our school board needs fresh perspective in many areas and that is what I will bring with me.
Values that need to be restored to our district are accessibility, transparency and parental choice and that is what I will stand for.