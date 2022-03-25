Joshua Dickerson, 44

Joshua Dickerson

Occupation: Clinical Sales Representative at Intuitive Surgical

Prior political experience, if any: Elected to D.C. Everest School Board in 2010

What is the best thing about the D.C. Everest School District?

Simply put, it’s our people. The community that makes up and supports the D.C. Everest District. We have a giving community that has done amazing things in supporting all aspects of education. I believe that has been the difference maker for the district over the years and is what we call Everest Pride.



What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?

Funding is always the most pressing, everything we do has a cost and what we have for funding determines how our superintendent can address the needs of our students. Ensuring the district uses our funds effectively is the first step in allowing us to be successful.

Mental health for our students and everyone that works within the district is the most important single issue. This was an issue pre-covid and has been exacerbated over the past two years because of Covid. The world I grew up in is no longer, my children are in 6th and 7thgrade, we experience this first hand as a family, we are constantly helping our children understand their own individual unique value and to not get distracted by what they see on their phones and what’s on TV. The amount of unnecessary pressures that are put on kids today, many of which are controllable and come from the devices we put into our own children’s hands is a problem. We need educate and arm our children with the confidence and the clarity it takes to navigate all the information they are constantly bombarded with. We also need to help parents along in the process, understanding what’s on our children’s devices and how it’s impacting them. Mental Health is currently a focus of the district, I believe it’s something we need to double down on. We need to be better examples for our children, and we need to continue to have community based conversations to address mental health, this is not something the district can overcome on its own. We need more funding and resources to better address mental health.

Supporting our educators and support staff is critical to how effective we are in the classroom. Education is the most important indicator and necessity of a healthy society, those that dedicate their lives to this calling should be respected for what they do. They should have appropriate support from the school board, administration, and the community to carry out their duties. Pay, professional development, and flexibility within the classroom to bring their unique talents and understanding in educating our children is extremely important. If we are going to continue to deliver and improve upon the quality of education the D.C. Everest District is known locally, regionally, and nationally we need to ensure that working for the D.C. Everest District is a great place to work.

Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?

Over the past 12 years of serving as a board member I can say that it’s a rare occasion that we are unable to find common ground. Finding common ground is something our board has done in the past and has been a part of how we do things at D.C. Everest. As a board member it’s not about me, it’s about the kids first and the D.C. Everest Community. Board members need to be able to appreciate and be willing to accept the views of all stakeholders that make up our district. My decision-making process can’t be based on how I think it should be or how I think those that think like me want things to be. I take this very seriously and often know that people that I know are not going to be happy with the decision that I voted yea on. Being a School Board Member is about working with 6 other board members in the goal of supporting the district. If reelected I promise to work with my fellow 6 board members in the interest of all district stake holders. We haven’t and won’t always make every individual or family 100% happy, that’s not realistic.

What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?

Over the past 12 years that I have served I do believe the district has put effort into addressing the needs of students with disabilities and that self-determination and self-advocacy skills are being taught. Funding is critical to ensure that we have the appropriate staff and resources for our students with disabilities. This is a question of equity and ensuring we put resources in the right places to get all our students to a place that they can be successful and have purpose when they graduate.

Many students struggle with bullying, despite policies to discourage such behavior. What more, if anything, do you think should be done to combat this issue?

The mental health of our students is critical to their ability to learn. Our students need to feel good about coming to school, they need to feel safe, they need to know their value, and have purpose. We need to foster and teach skill sets that help students manage bullying in a healthy way. We need to not allow for this behavior to ever be normalized. We also need parents and the community to take pride and lead by example in how we treat others by showing dignity and respect to those that are different. We need to have interventions with those that bully, we need to help address the “why” of their behavior, people can change when they receive proper support. As a board member I will continue to support and push our Superintendent to keep focus in this area.

A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?

I don’t agree with the decisions to ban books. The banning of books seems to be a theme driven by political and special interests. If we have issues with books specific to student safety that’s one thing. Having issues with books that give opportunity for our students the ability think critically about the experiences of others should never be something we should run away from. You don’t have to agree with a book or subscribe to what’s in it, you may find parts that make you uncomfortable and may find parts that comfort you. Books are the cornerstone of education and free societies, we should ensure that our students have access to books that challenge their beliefs, this is how we grow.

There is a labor shortage in Wisconsin. What, if anything, could K-12 schools do to help combat this issue?

Districts need to continue to partner with local industry to better understand their needs. We need to ensure that curriculum allows our students the opportunity to understand what careers are available locally and what skill sets are needed to do them. We need representatives from as many backgrounds possible in our schools and our students in as many workplace and mentorship settings as possible before they graduate. Our district has developed amazing relationships with various businesses and has created pathways for our students to walk out of high school right into a career. I believe we will only get better at ensuring D.C. Everest students are well positioned and prepared to meet our local labor needs.

Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?

As a board member I work with 6 other board members and the Superintendent to create our board goals for the district. As a board we don’t have meetings to determine what specific subjects should be taught in school. I prefer to leave the answers to questions like this to our teachers, administrators, and superintendent. We have framework that we must work within that is determined by the U.S. Department of Education as well as the Wisconsin Department of Instruction. This is where I feel that there is often a misconception of the role of school board members. Our role is oversight and to provide support of the district. We approve the budget and set the mill rate specific to taxes that are collected on a yearly basis. Our role is not to micromanage the superintendent, administrators, teachers, and support staff on what’s being taught in our classrooms. My 12 years of experience have shown me that when we stay out of the way of our educators and give them the resources and support needed the district can and will accomplish great things. We have conversations at the board level about various aspects of what’s being taught in the classroom. We often have questions and from time to time give some input as individual board members or as a board. This input can become actionable from time to time, however as a board we do not directly dictate what’s happening in each of the district’s classrooms, there is only one employee that directly reports to us and that the superintendent.

What else would you like voters to know about you?

If re-elected I will continue to serve as I have over the past 12 years. I will do my best to ensure we are thinking about all district stakeholders and to keep national politics out of our local decisions being made at the board level. Dr. Kristine Gilmore is retiring after nearly 20 years of service as our superintendent. We need a board that can provide the support, resources, and feedback needed for our new Superintendent Dr. Casey Nye to get off to a successful start in leading our district forward. The D.C. Everest District is respected not just here in Wisconsin but also Nationally for being a leader in Public Education. I believe our staff feels that the school board supports them and that we want to ensure that D.C. Everest is a great place to work. I want our students to have the best public education we can offer them. I want our district to teach them the skills they will need to have a chance in todays everchanging world. I want our parents to be involved in their children’s education and that they have the ability to provide feedback to make the district better. We have had amazing school board members throughout the years that have left a mark on our culture as a board, I want to ensure that this culture lives on. Being a board member is not about me and my opinion’s, it’s about working with fellow board members to support our students, parents, teachers, administrators, and the D.C. Everest Community as a whole. This is what I care about and why I’m asking for your support and vote on April 5th.