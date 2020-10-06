Wisconsin U.S. 7th Congressional District: Republican Tom Tiffany (inc.) vs. Democrat Tricia Zunker
U.S. Presidential Election: Republican Donald Trump (inc.) vs. Democrat Joe Biden
Wisconsin Voter Registration
ELECTION NEWS
Delays in verifying mail-in ballots will slow election tally
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press Voters awaiting results in some of the key presidential battleground states on election night should be prepared to keep waiting, thanks to obstacles that will slow the count for what is expected to be a crush of mailed-in ballots amid the coronavirus pandemic. Many states allow local officials to start […]
Your letters: Making America great
Dear editor, We hear much today about “making America great,” and certainly we as a people should see this as an aspirational goal. But what does it mean to be “great?” And importantly, we must recognize there have been forces throughout history that are beyond the control of any individual, any country and perhaps beyond […]
WPR Features Candidates for Wisconsin’s 34th Assembly With Commentary
Wisconsin Public Radio (WPR) concludes its series of conversations with regional state Senate and Assembly candidates this week on “Route 51”. On Sept. 25, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert features the 34th State Assembly race, where Kirk Bangstad-D, Minocqua, challenges incumbent Rob Swearingen-R, Rhinelander. Analysis from WPR State Capitol Reporter Laurel White and WXPR Special Topics Correspondent Ben Meyer will follow the candidate profiles. All candidate conversations […]