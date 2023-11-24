Brian Southworth, of Wausau, shot this three-pointer Nov. 16, 2023 in Marathon County after thinking he missed him on the first shot at 30 yards. The deer ran a bit and finally stood while Brian reloaded and sent another – but he had to shoot left-handed because a tree was in his way.

“I don’t think he thought he was hit but he ran again and just stood there looking around. I knew I hit him good the second shot so I just waited. I forgot my flashlight so about 1hr later in I was back at my stand to look for him and I found him. He was only 30-45 yards dead from where I shot him the second time. It was awesome! That’s my longest shot to date and it was left handed.”