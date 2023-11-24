Wausau Pilot & Review
Prizes include gift certificates, a half-barrel party and MORE! We'll continue to post your pictures as we receive them at advertising@wausaupilotandreview.com.
Anthony Wamboldt, of Wausau, harvested this beauty on Oct. 28, 2023 in western Shawano County.
Damian Ladecki, 19, of Wausau harvested this deer on Nov. 18, 2023 near Bowler.
Kristen Grunewald, 33, shot her first-ever deer this year on private land near Irma. She named him “Mr. Nubs.”
“I’ve waited so long!” she said. “Ironically the first morning I never went out before sunrise, haha. I shot this “guy” at 1 p.m. after sitting for about 2 hours. I thought he was a doe!!!!!!!! I was very surprised when it found him and he had he parts. (It was a) perfect lung shot, he dropped about 15-20 feet from where I shot him. He will taste gooooooooood!”
Brian Southworth, of Wausau, shot this three-pointer Nov. 16, 2023 in Marathon County after thinking he missed him on the first shot at 30 yards. The deer ran a bit and finally stood while Brian reloaded and sent another – but he had to shoot left-handed because a tree was in his way.
“I don’t think he thought he was hit but he ran again and just stood there looking around. I knew I hit him good the second shot so I just waited. I forgot my flashlight so about 1hr later in I was back at my stand to look for him and I found him. He was only 30-45 yards dead from where I shot him the second time. It was awesome! That’s my longest shot to date and it was left handed.”
Cade Klosinksi, 19, of Merrill shot his deer on Nov. 18, 2023.
Brent Jensen, 55, of Owen bagged this gorgeous deer in Taylor County this season on Nov. 19, 2023.
Chris Haebig, 33, of Weston shot this deer opening day, Nov. 18, 2023 in the town of Berlin. His trophy is a 10-pointer!
Ed Larson, 49, of Mosinee shot this 8-point deer Nov. 1, 2023 with a bow.
Jim Riege, 72, shot this 8-pointer on Nov. 20, 2023 in marathon County. Jim is from Wausau.
Rick Clements, 71, of Wausau shot this deer Nov. 18, 2023. Nicely done!
2023 Prizes
- Half-barrel party from Burks Bar (must be 21 to win)
- $25 Burks Bar gift certificates (2 total)
- $50 Angelo’s Pizza gift certificate
- $80 gift certificate from The Mill Yard (4 total)
- $50 gift certificate from The Crooked Queen
- Golden Ticket pass ($150 value) from WOW
- Laser tag passes and $15 Silver Tickets from WOW
- Passes for Wausau Cyclones Hockey games