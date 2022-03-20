Not sure which district is yours? Find your district by ward here and see a map of all Marathon County districts here.

Wausau Pilot & Review asked all candidates in contested races to answer a series of questions, some of which were submitted by readers. Candidates were asked to hit reply, type their answers below each question, and return to us with a stated deadline. For candidates who did not respond, we reached out a second time and resent the questions to ensure each candidate had ample opportunity to answer.

Nineteen of 38 seats on the Marathon County Board of Supervisors are contested in the April 5, 2022 election. For information on the polling place for Marathon County seats, including maps, click here.

Read their unedited answers below.

District 1

Michelle Van Krey, 32 (incumbent) Michelle Van Krey Photo credit: VOSStudios Occupation: Administrative Assistant-City of Wausau Prior political experience, if any: I am currently serving my first term on the Marathon County Board where I am the Vice Chair of the Health & Human Services Committee as well as a Trustee on the Marathon County Public Library Board. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? This is an interesting question because I think most of the issues in District 1 end up being more City issues than County issues. Recognizing that one of these issues would be solved by the City, I think the three most pressing issues in District 1 are; the construction delays at North Central Health Care, the maintenance of our parks, and the never-ending street and sidewalk repair. To work towards solving the first issue, I would continue to support grant applications and borrowing to complete the NCHC project while recognizing that supply chain delays may still continue to affect the project. To work towards a solution for our parks, I plan on seeking a seat on the Parks Commission so I can better understand the operations of the Parks Department and explore how maintenance operations like mowing and trash services could be handled more efficiently. Lastly, street and sidewalk repair is the responsibility of the City of Wausau but I will always sign any letters of support the County or City sends to the State Legislator in support of funding for infrastructure. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I have full faith in the municipal clerks and our county clerk to run safe and fair elections. They work incredibly hard to stay educated on the ever-changing laws and guidance from the State to ensure that our elections run smoothly and follow the necessary rules and laws. I’m very grateful for the work they do! If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Marathon County is currently on very strong financial footing. We have a credit rating of Aa1 which is nearly the highest rating a County can receive. This rating indicates that we have a very strong capacity to meet financial obligations which means that we have been conservative in our borrowing for many, many years. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? While there are some areas of the County that have pollution concerns, I am not concerned about the pollution levels in the County as a whole. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Wausau Alder Pat Peckham and I have been hosting joint District 1 meetings for the last two years and I hope to continue that with whoever is elected to his seat. These meetings provide an opportunity to learn what is happening at the City and County level and allows for great discussion with other residents, government staff and the elected officials. I am also very easy to reach via email, Facebook, phone, text and mail for residents who have questions or would like to provide their input on an item. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Take personal agendas out. We are elected to serve the people, not our own interests or to further our careers. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? If a proposal for a new development came before the County Board, I would evaluate how the project fits in with our strategic plan and works towards our goal of being the healthiest, safest and most prosperous county in the state. I would also take a look at what financial investment we are being asked to make and determine if it would be a good return on investment and over what period of time the return would occur. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? I think there are three main things we should be looking at when it comes to attracting and retaining a workforce. The cost of living, access to reliable internet and the diversity of social activities. With the ability for more of the workforce to work remotely, it is very important that we remain a competitive place to live by offering affordable housing and access to the basic necessity of internet. We are working towards these three things though! Local municipalities are having conversations on affordable housing, the county is working hard on broadband expansion and in my opinion, Marathon County excels at offering a variety of things to do from dining to shopping to performing arts to outdoor recreation! What else would you like voters to know about you? I love District 1 and Marathon County! After having my first child last year it became even more clear to me that I want to continue to work hard at making Marathon County a place she will be proud of and will choose to live when that time comes. Christopher Wood: Dist. 1 candidate Wood did not respond to several emails inviting him to participate and did not submit answers.

District 2

Destiny Goretski: Ms. Goretski did not submit answers for this feature.

Ann Lemmer, 53 Ann Lemmer Occupation: Wausau School District Teacher (on sabbatical) Prior political experience, if any: None, although I’m the president of the Wausau Festival of Arts, so I’m familiar with board work. And as a teacher, I’ve watched the function of school boards for most of my career. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? The pandemic continues to present challenges for our county, not only from a public health (physical and mental) standpoint, but also in the resulting economic instability. Marathon County has been impacted by the pandemic, and we are fortunate to have received more than $26 million in ARPA funds. The board needs to prioritize and decide on where the unallocated funds will go to maximize the impact on future investments for those areas most negatively impacted either economically, procedurally, or due to lack of needed infrastructure. The allocation of ARPA funds will go a long way to shore up those organizations negatively impacted by the public health emergency. In the past, there have been listening sessions and it seems like those should continue, especially as the impacts of this situation will continue to affect organizations and residents for the foreseeable future. Additionally, we need to retain and attract a highly qualified and vibrant workforce. This is a complex issue requiring a comprehensive approach where employers and employees need to be part of the solution. The county can do a good deal of collaborating by bolstering and increasing access to affordable housing, child care, broadband, and transportation, for example. Certainly continuing to provide vital public services and amenities that impact us on a daily basis and affect our safety, health, and well-being all work together to make Marathon County and the Wausau area attractive for families and young people to reside and work here. I would work to protect funding and assist in grant writing if appropriate, to invest in the future. I believe in collaborating with not-for-profits and other community groups to strengthen and support these amenities within our area. I think these are important relationships that will make our community more welcoming and responsive to all residents. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? According to numerous audits and investigations, there has been no widespread election fraud in any election in Wisconsin. Also, when there were hacking attempts of the WI state voter registration system in 2016, no breaches were found, and since, there have been numerous security improvements to prevent such events in the future. To improve how elections are held, I think protections for the elderly and disabled need to be preserved. Right now, there are proposals that will make it harder for that population to vote absentee. My dad’s in his 80s and suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. He cannot go to the polls anymore. He and my mom vote absentee, and it will be a hurdle if they need to comply with what’s proposed in our Senate right now. Additionally, I’d like to see more education on how to fill out absentee ballots so there are fewer that are rejected because I believe every vote should count and be counted as cast. I think voting is an important responsibility for all citizens of legal age, after all, free and fair elections are pillars of democracy. Frankly, I’d like to see more people vote. If the past is any indicator, only about 30 percent of our community will vote in this election. I think that’s sad. If there are things that can be done to make voting more convenient and not sacrifice integrity, then I think we need to do it. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? In my discussions with people in District 2, it’s clear there’s some confusion with the different budgets our property taxes fund. Everyone pays some to the county, some to NTC, some to their local school district, and some to their specific municipality. Related only to the county board, I would continue to be frugal with borrowing money. Based on conversations I’ve had with a few county board members and others, I learned the board borrows far less than their capacity, choosing to prioritize balancing the budget through other means (like contracting with outside counties, private businesses, and grant-writing). Related to above, I would advocate to continue to collaborate and contract with other counties, organizations, and departments to share costs, work loads, and receive potential revenues through those relationships. Also related, I would continue to look for federal, state, and local grant monies to fund both short term and long term investments. Right now we have ARPA funds to allocate and that can be used to shore up losses due to the pandemic, but also invest in future growth of those areas. Although these are temporary sources of funding in many cases, they can do a lot to either complement existing or kick start new projects. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Pollution is something everyone should be concerned about as it affects more than just the environment. The repair and recovery from it impacts our wallets, health, recreational opportunities, agricultural opportunities, and even our sense of place. It takes a long time and interorganizational and citizen collaboration. Look at how long it took for the Riverside Park property to get permission and funding to investigate the issue. These are complicated problems with controversy, evolving science, and even fear of expense getting in the way of moving forward. That said, I’m pretty impressed with the care Marathon County and Wausau have placed in testing, mitigating, and preventing pollution. I looked over the strategic plan and there are several instances where we have taken measurable steps to decrease pollutants in our area. For example, our county has decreased the amount of salt used on roads, switching to a brine solution, potentially saving living organisms living in our fresh water AND saving us more than $200,000 annually. We’ve adopted a private sewage system ordinance which will allow inspections of around 7,000 systems over the next six years, potentially leading to roughly 1000 repaired systems. Additionally, phosphorus reduction in two watersheds (the Fenwood Creek and Eau Pleine) has been focused on with some success due to several grants aimed to foster an increased use of conservation management farmers can employ such as reduced tillage, no tillage, cover crops, etc. Over 5000 lbs of phosphorus has been eliminated in the Fenwood Watershed alone. I’m not sure if we are on target for projected improvements, however, so clearly, more work needs to be done regarding phosphorus pollution. Currently, we have an emerging awareness of PFAS pollution (which is more of a municipality issue rather than a county board one), and I’m happy Wausau was a leader in the testing and identifying of the problem, but now something needs to be done about it. It does come at a time where Wausau has a new water treatment plant scheduled to go online in a few months, so hopefully studies can be completed to figure out effective ways to mitigate it. Unfortunately, this is likely a nationwide issue, and will require some federal and state intervention, but I believe everyone deserves clean drinking water and one of the county board’s strategic goals is to “protect and enhance the quantity and quality of potable groundwater and potable surface water supplies.” It’s my guess that eventually this will become a county issue. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I’ve begun attending the Longfellow Neighborhood Group monthly meetings. If I’m elected, I’ll continue attending those meetings, and plan on sharing my board work there. I am active on social media, so for people who use those platforms, I will continue to update there (https://www.facebook.com/AnnLemmer4D2). I will also be available via the usual ways through the county–email and phone. I would like to explore having a District 2 page where I can post notes–perhaps attached to my profile on the county website. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? This is my first rodeo, so I’m learning how the county government functions, but I think there could be some work around rebuilding trust and civility by eliminating the angry partisan politics and personal attacks from board and committee work. I would like to return to dealing with policy in a collegial and professional manner, based on science, logic, and pragmatism rather than embarrassing emotional name calling and temper tantrums. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? I would hope there’s already a process for evaluating projects. I’m guessing it’s something like this: Marathon County puts out a five year strategic plan, so one thing to do is make sure it fits with the mission of creating the healthiest, safest, and most prosperous county, making it the preferred place to live, work, visit, and do business. I would also assume it is a county development rather than a municipal one–if not, pass it along to the city council. Also, because I would be only one of many who are entrusted to set policy, it would have to go through the standing committee and larger board for approval. I would hope that if someone comes with a proposal, they would include things like plans and projections of a timeline, cost/benefit analysis, economic impact, and then of course how it would be paid for. If county funds are needed, I would see if it fits within a regular budget, or if borrowing would need to happen. Admittedly, this is out of my usual experience, so I’d be likely to rely on more senior board members to mentor me until I gained more knowledge on this. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? This, too, is a complex issue that requires a multi pronged approach. One important facet is to build a sense of community–welcome all people, encourage them to invest in the community by having great schools/child care centers, places of worship, and other social organizations. We also need to continue providing and building diverse community activities and recreational areas for all ages that people can frequent to achieve work/life balance. Importantly, we need to offer diverse and affordable housing in safe, healthy neighborhoods so families can thrive. I’ve heard from some that they cannot get approved for a home loan, but their monthly rent is more than what their mortgage payment would be. I’ve heard from other newcomers that they cannot find suitable places to buy or rent, so they are utilizing AirBNBs until something opens up. Reasons for leaving the job market are varied, and the pandemic has amplified this problem. I think we offer good jobs that pay living wages with benefits that allow for planning for the future. Hopefully those jobs will be flexible and responsive to a variety of situations and that offer challenge, upward mobility, training, and pride. The county can offer strong work related infrastructure features such as expanded broadband throughout the county, convenient and affordable public transportation that will take workers to their worksite, and reliable childcare options. Clearly, employers, employees, and municipalities need to collaborate to offer solutions and resources to make this happen.

What else would you like voters to know about you? I am running for Marathon County Board because I am committed to making our community stronger, healthier, and safer. I value diversity, collaboration, and progress. I have been a Marathon Co resident for nearly 50 years, and I feel I understand the needs and concerns of our Community. I am committed to honesty, communication, and transparency. As a teacher for over 30 years, I know how to work hard and get things done. I hope you will let me represent you.

District 5

Gary Gisselman, 79 Gary Gissleman (Photo credit: City of Wausau_ Occupation: Retired, working part-time at the Marathon County Historical Society Prior political experience, if any: 2006-2014 Marathon County Board of Supervisors 2006-2020 City of Wausau City Council What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? One issue is government leaders listening to the citizens. I was involved with neighborhood meetings and I will continue to listen to the people through neighborhood meetings and other listening sessions.The issue of clean soil, air, and water is very prominent in Marathon County. It is important to work with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to make sure our water, land, and air is clean. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I have full confidence in the election integrity of Marathon County If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? I believe Marathon County is fiscally sound. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? I am very concerned about pollution levels in Marathon County. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process? Elected representatives have to listen to their constituents and citizens have to speak their mind at city and county meetings. There has to be space for public comment at all governmental meetings. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? There should be a coordinated effort on the part of County staff and County Board to work together to implement new ideas in a very timely manner. If we are to move forward as a county, we must act in a timely manner to greet new ideas and see these new ideas accepted by the County Board. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? It would depend on how it fits into the community and the neighborhood. It would also depend on the exact role of the government in making it happen. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Good wages, acceptance of a diverse population, and affordable housing. Cody Nikolai, MD Dr. Cody Nikolai (contributed photo) Occupation: Orthopaedic Surgeon Prior political experience, if any: Current school board member The three most pressing issues, besides the roads, lol, are emergency services, fiscal responsibility, and encouraging growth in the local economy by employment opportunities especially for small businesses. I believe we need to continue to support and enhance our emergency services. I feel that those primary responders sometimes are overlooked and I want to make sure that they have fair compensation for the services they provide. Also, I think the county needs to be fiscally responsible and I hope to provide transparency in every aspect of the county government and spending. One thing I have learned on the school board is the complexity of government budgets and expenditures. Hopefully I can break that down for my constituents and provide a clear and honest voice that will represent my constituents in these matters. I feel that encouraging small businesses and supporting and encouraging the workforce is important. This is complex because the jobs that people are looking for sometimes aren’t what is available but I do feel that if we concentrate on Wausau’s strengths we will attract those that would be a good fit in our local economy. Pollution is an issue that was brought up. I am unsure on the specifics of this issue in marathon county but as a physician and my science background, I would reach out to experts in this field and hope to have good discussion and understand the specifics and work to a solution. I do not pretend I have the answers to all of the problems facing the county but as a marathon county native hopefully with input from my constituents and my values I can provide solutions that will represent all their needs. As far as election integrity. That is fundamental to our republic and sets us apart from other countries. I feel we need to have more voter monitoring and safety checks to make sure fraud is not taking place. I will support any piece of legislation the helps tighten up any sort of voter fraud. As far as public involvement. We are fortunate to have neighbor hood groups. I am part of the Forrest park neighborhood and would utilize that group to my fullest. Also constituents are always welcome to call their supervisor with any concerns and encourage their attendance in involvement at board meeting. Lastly, I would utilize social media to the best of my ability. If someone came to me with a proposal for growth in the county, I would definitely hope as a board we would look closely at this and encourage this growth if it was a good fit for the county. I feel the best way to attract people to marathon county is to continue to push what makes us great. We have many activity’s great schools beautiful land friendly folks and safe family encironments. I think we need as a county to continue to attract business that will provide good jobs for families and make this a destination and a place people want to live. Finally I was born in Wausau and grew up in marathon county. After spending 4 years in the military, pursuing my education I am grateful to be back home in Wausau and want to continue to make this a place my fail my lives and my kids will have opportunities to provide them with a job etc that will entice them to stay. I also hope that will be true for all families.

District 6

Jeff Johnson, 62, (Incumbent) Jeff Johnson. Photo: Marathon County Occupation: Retired Probation & Parole Agent Prior political experience, if any: I have served as the County Board Supervisor for District 6 since 2018. Assembly candidate in 2012 and 2020 for District 85. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Right now the quality and safety of the drinking water in Wausau is of great concern. My idea is for the county to assist the city’s efforts to remediate PFAS by allocating some of the remaining $25 million dollars of ARPA funds for projects in cities and villages. If $7.5 million of those remaining funds were allocated based on population ratios, Wausau would receive about $2.25 million in funding for any ARPA qualifying project. People on the county board sometimes forget that city residents also pay county taxes and this would be a good way to recognize the county’s obligation to serve all residents of Marathon County. I believe that the county has done a good job of adapting to the situation over the past 2 years and has provided people with the most up to date information regarding Covid-19, vaccination availability, and common sense guidelines to lessen the impact of Covid-19 on the community. I urge all adults to get vaccinated unless their doctor tells them not to because of an underlying condition. The county needs to stay on top of any changes and quickly communicate with residents regarding any health concerns going forward. Lastly, we need to attract and retain the great workforce needed in this area. Like most areas of the country there is a shortage of people to fill available jobs and there is always a need to attract and retain good employers. That is one why I supported the Community for All resolution, it really was about common sense. If we want to attract people to the area we need to be perceived as a community that is welcoming and supportive of its’ residents. The Community for All passing was a no-brainer until a local partisan party hijacked the narrative and scared many supervisors into voting against it. The resulting backlash to the business community has been real, with some employers saying that prospective hires had turned down offers because of the information on the internet about the county’s failure to pass the resolution. To be clear, the resolution did not require anyone to do anything other than to recognize Marathon County as a Community for All. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I have confidence in our elections because of the dedicated Town, Village, and City Clerks that go to great lengths to ensure that the count is accurate. I have observed elections before and have both won and lost elections as a candidate. I believe that when you clearly lose an election it is not in the best interest of the country to make up claims about how the election was stolen. These baseless claims have served to divide us and caused some to lose faith in our electoral system, for no reason other than one man cannot accept that he lost. Sometimes you lose; accept it and continue working to advance your agenda inside of the longest current democracy in the world, the USA. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Marathon County Government is on firm financial footing. We carry one of the lowest debt ratios of all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. We need to continue our conservative fiscal policy and live within our means. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? There are ongoing concerns regarding not just the water quality in cities but also the safety and sustainability of wells that supply water to those not connected to a municipal water system. The unchecked growth of factory farms poses a potential threat to many that rely on well water. In all areas the county needs ongoing testing for safety and action, if needed, to help remediate the problem. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I have always been available to residents by phone and email. I try to make it to as many neighborhood meetings as possible but the county board often meets at the same time as our neighborhood group. I want to hear from constituents because they often have information regarding topics that I do not. We have a lot of intelligent and accomplished people in District 6 and information received from them can only help any supervisor make the best decisions for the community. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? I would like to cut the board in half; 38 Supervisors is too many and in many cases the majority of supervisors are not up to speed on information that they are voting on. If we had 19 Supervisors and required them to serve on at least 2 standing committees we would have a better informed, and more engaged board. Unfortunately, I seem to be the lone ranger on this topic as over the past 4 years any attempt to shrink the board has been soundly defeated. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? I would ask: Who will benefit from the project? Who will pay for the project? What are the short, and long, term impacts of the project? If the overall project is not of benefit to the community I would not support it. It really can be complex and difficult to accurately assess the long term impact of many projects and that underscores the need for high quality and dedicated staff to assist the board by providing information in their area of expertise. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Marathon County has so much to offer and we need to promote it better. First off we need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot with negative press and rely on common sense. I have noted above how the failure to pass the Community for All resolution has affected employers (including government entities) to attract and retain great people. We need the county board to promote the county in the same way that former Gov. Tommy Thompson promoted Wisconsin. It was effective because of the clear commitment that he displayed. I share that same view of Marathon County as a great place to live, work, and raise a family and I want everyone to have the same positive experience afforded to me. What else would you like voters to know about you? The Marathon County Board is a non-partisan government body and I fully support it remaining that way. I did not seek, and in fact turned down an endorsement, and offer for help, from the Democratic Party of Marathon County because I do not want any partisan party controlling the decisions that the board makes. It was disturbing to me that when the Community for All resolution was being debated that another supervisor told me that he couldn’t support it because of the position of the Republican Party Chairman. I was disgusted that anyone would put partisan politics above doing what is best for the county and its constituents. I have run in partisan elections and there is a place for partisan involvement in those races, but not on the county board. We need to exhibit common sense in these uncommon times to continue to move this county forward and truly make it a community for all. Stacey Morache, 51 Stacey Morache Occupation: Retired Prior political experience, if any: N/A What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? While knocking doors in my district the three most common concerns I’ve heard are the PFAS in the water, public safety and emergency response. PFAS is being addressed by the city, and hopefully their mitigation response will be successful. Our sheriff’s department, EMS, 911 dispatch, and corrections department are all experiencing staffing shortages as well as other vital safety programs such as the youth detention center, mental health and AODA programs. The staffing shortages need to be addressed for these critical positions, and wage and benefit packages must be re-evaluated to make these positions more competitive. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? Many of the citizens in my district are dissatisfied with the current polling place. They would like to see the polls return to neighborhood schools or churches as they were in the past. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Once assigned to a committee/s, I will work with my fellow supervisors to: Exercise fiscal responsibility and budgeting.

Thoroughly review future ARPA applications so that the projects chosen to receive funds will maximize positive impacts for the residents.

Investigate available grant options. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? I am moderately concerned because according to the 2019-2021 Marathon County LIFE Report, water quality is listed as one of it’s “top call-to-action items to improve life in the county.” 59% of people surveyed for the report were concerned with the drinking water, and this is before we learned of the PFAS situation. 78% were concerned with the cleanliness of the lakes and rivers, which makes sense because the DNR considers the 255 miles of rivers and streams in our county to be “phosphorus impaired.” How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I am personally knocking on the doors of as many residences as possible throughout my district to make connections and form relationships so that if I am elected, residents will feel comfortable coming to me directly with their views on county decisions. I’ve also been in contact with many people in my district via email, providing updates as to what is happening within the various board committees. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? I have found that it is helpful having the option to call in via WebX or phone and having some of the committee meetings live and recorded and available on YouTube so people can “attend” the meetings at a later time. However, not all committee meetings are recorded, and that is a change I would like to make. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? I would first check to make sure that the project proposed meets the county’s strategic plan priority objectives. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? I think the best way to promote talent is by leveraging the excellent resources Marathon County already has. We graduate exceptional students from our UWSP extension and North Central Technical College. These higher education options should be encouraged in our area high schools. To retain the graduates within the area, we need to further cement our community as a great place to live and raise a family by addressing the current crises our county faces. What else would you like voters to know about you? As a life-long resident of Marathon County, I am dedicated to continue to foster the positive attributes our county has to offer, striving to make our county the best place to live, work and raise a family.

District 7

Becky Buch (Incumbent) – Ms. Buch, by email, said she did not have time to respond to questions.

Alex Eichten, 31

Alex Eichten

Occupation: Communications & Marketing Specialist

What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them?

I’ve noticed three recurring topics while talking to the people in my district: #1) job availability, #2) diversity/inclusion, and #3) varying municipal projects and their effects on my district. I believe that all three of these issues come down to making sure that people’s needs and opinions are listened to and represented at the County level. I plan to do my best to listen to my neighbors by making myself regularly available to have open dialogue and then represent these conversations through the county board. I will always let people know where I stand and communicate that openly in a multitude of forums, including questionnaires like this.

The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County?

From my talks with my neighbors, I’ve noticed there’s been some confusion about the absentee ballot system this year. I think the best way to promote election integrity is to make sure people know how to vote, where to vote, and to have transparency in the voting process. Whether or not people want to vote for me, I still want to make sure they know how to vote and feel confident in the election process!

If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing?

I am a strong supporter of #1) promoting a diverse and open-minded community, #2) retaining and attracting talent and #3) retaining and attracting employers so that our community and economy can both thrive. These 3 steps will provide Marathon County with a firm and sustainable financial footing by ensuring we have a strong local economy.

How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County?

I think this should always be an ongoing discussion as the safety of our communities both now and for our future generations is important to me and my neighbors. Obviously clean drinking water is at the forefront of the topic. We as a local government must work with our partners to ensure that everyone has access to water that they can feel safe about consuming. I look forward to addressing these concerns as a representative of the people of this District. I think as a community we’ve done a really good job of continuing to have these types of conversations and I look forward to being part of the conversation moving forward.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

I plan on involving residents in the decision-making process by making myself available to people in a variety of ways including in-person meetings, phone, text, email and Facebook! In this role, being clear and transparent is the best way to represent people. It is crucial to be able to listen and understand issues from all angles as everyone’s experiences, values, cultures and opinions are important. Having an open mind and an unbiased ear ensures all voices are heard at the county level, not just the loudest ones!

If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be?

I believe the biggest strengths of this County are represented in the people and I want to make sure that my district feels that their opinions matter and that they feel welcome to discuss them. I think a strong County Board should have the ability to converse about all kinds of issues from a non-partisan platform and make decisions representing the people instead of the County Board Supervisor’s own personal agendas.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether that project is worth implementing?

I’d start by assessing what this project would mean for the people in my district and to Marathon County as a whole. I’d head out into my District to research questions like: What kind of value would it drive to our area? Would it provide jobs? Does it bring a new or needed service to the area? Does it compete with local businesses? Does it affect resident’s quality of life positively or negatively? I’d assess the value proposition behind the development for what it means to our community and its members and move forward from there.

There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County?

For me it starts by increasing awareness for how great of a place Marathon County is to live in! The variety of recreation that is available in every season is a Marathon County draw that we need to be leaning into. I think moving forward on ideas like rural broadband allow our rural areas to be more accessible to professionals looking to work remotely. To attract and retain talent we also need to provide affordable housing and promote a culture that is rich in diversity, optimism, open-mindedness, vision, and inclusion. It is important that all people feel that they are respected and that their opinions matter. This will not only help to attract and retain talent, but will also attract and retain job opportunities for that talent to utilize.

What else would you like voters to know about you?

I have an optimistic vision for Marathon County and I hope to be the voice to represent my District! I am passionate about people and their physical and mental health. I am also passionate about small business, the Arts, Marathon County recreation, and local small business.

As the Co-Founder and Director of the Wausau Makers Market, I have experience working alongside local businesses and underexposed areas in Marathon County. Driving commerce to new areas and increasing exposure to small businesses is something I have a lot of passion for and take great pride in. Developing focused and intentional events is a fun way to bring the residents of Marathon County to areas and businesses they may have never known existed. Advocating for Marathon County to keep its dollars local by supporting local businesses, makers and services is another way to strengthen our local economy.

My background in small business, community engagement and events will be an asset to the County Board when it comes to economic development and retention of employees. My professional skills in marketing and communication will ensure clear communication, conversation and transparency. I’m hoping to earn each and every vote by talking to as many people as I can during this campaign and as the next Supervisor. I have already had a lot of inspiring and motivating conversations and I am confident that I am the right candidate to join our board in elevating Marathon County.

District 8

Veronica Hope, 56

Veronica Hope. Photo Credit: Photography by Mandy Rae



Occupation: Welding Instructor

Prior political experience, if any: None

What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them?

Our aging population presents a multi-faceted challenge. We need to care for our seniors who have built this community while cultivating a culture that attracts fresh talent and keeps more of our young people here. Our local employers need a skilled, committed workforce so that they can continue to grow. As a board member, I will support initiatives that ensure services, and create more opportunities for young people to engage in the community.

The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County?

I believe in the integrity of our residents and our election officials. We would all benefit, though, from greater participation in our local elections. Civic engagement drives our growth and vitality. We can inspire involvement in elections with clear, factual communication about issues and candidates. Residents need information about voter registration, polling places, early voting, and mail-in voting procedures well in advance of elections, so that all can participate. As a community, we should encourage civil discourse and insist on fair voting rules.

If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing?

I will promote entrepreneurs and new businesses by continuing support for MCDEVCO. I will support initiatives that strengthen and support working families by lowering housing and childcare costs. I will support efforts to establish county-wide broadband access. In addition, I will back initiatives that could reduce incarceration and recidivism.

How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County?

Natural beauty and abundant outdoor recreation spaces make Marathon County a great place to live. The juxtaposition of industrial and residential areas, though, has resulted in health risks for some of our residents. The discovery of PFAS in area drinking water is unsettling. Clear, timely communication with residents is crucial while working to resolve this issue. I am thankful for the updates on the city’s website, and for access to recorded meetings.

If elected, I will support measures that protect our environment, protect residents from environmental hazards, and promote sustainability.

How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process?

My district 8 neighbors work hard for their families and love this community as I do. I share their values, and want to represent them in decisions about work, education, health and recreation. I will work to get their input on county issues, and advocate for their needs. In addition to answering calls and emails, I will continue to go to doors to talk with residents face to face. Our Grant Neighborhood Group has strong leadership and regular meetings – those meetings could provide an opportunity to update residents about issues and hear their concerns.

If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be?

I value transparency and unity. In my district, I’d like to increase communication with constituents so that we can work together to make our community even better.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing?

For public projects, needs assessment must rely on input from diverse constituents, not just their representatives in government. Projects that empower vulnerable populations and underrepresented groups should take priority. The benefits to taxpayers must be balanced with the cost to taxpayers. I believe my experience as an educator will lend itself well to work on various county committees. I’ve learned to listen effectively and promote consensus, even in groups with varying views.

There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County?

Educational programs that include practical work experience, like youth and adult apprenticeships, play a critical role in helping young people find purpose here. Specialized technical training and advanced degree programs that allow for career progression also help retention. Youth programs like those at the Boys and Girls Club foster community involvement and develop our future leaders.

A vibrant downtown, affordable housing and childcare, plentiful recreation, and a thriving art scene will draw more talent into Marathon County. Development of the former mall and Riverlife areas, along with expansion of our network of biking and hiking trails would energize our city. To retain our youth and attract newcomers, we also need to foster an inclusive culture that celebrates diversity and commits to resolving disparities in employment, healthcare, education, and housing.

What else would you like voters to know about you?

I moved here in 2001 to teach welding at Northcentral Technical College. I love helping people prepare for rewarding careers that pay a living wage. My husband Paul and I raised two kids who graduated from Wausau West. As a tradesperson and mother, I understand the challenges that working families face. I have never run for public office. Through my work and service, though, I’ve built strong relationships with the industries, organizations, and schools that make Marathon County a great place to live.

I’m passionate about empowering young people. I create and deliver classes, camps and workshops that get our youth excited about the trades and the incredible opportunities here in our county. I want them to feel valued and inspired here – they are the future of our vibrant community.

Kim Ungerer – Ungerer, in an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, said she was unable to complete a questionnaire at this time.

District 9

David Oberbeck, incumbent, was unable to answer questions in time for publication.

Challenger Johnny Fortenberry did not respond to emails and did not submit answers.

District 11

Randy DeBroux, 69 (no photo provided) Occupation: Installer at Will Heating and Cooling Prior political experience, if any: I was on the Hamburg Town Board for 7 years and the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years. As a farmer I learned how to run a business and how to make decisions on running that business. I believe it is not so much about knowing a lot about politics as honesty and common sense. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? I think it is very important to back the badge and law enforcement. It is becoming nearly impossible to find people that want to be in that field because it almost seems that the laws and people are working against them. Taxes I believe are to high and would like to see what can be down to get a handle on them. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? With out a doubt. Watch the news and believe what you hear about voter fraud. I helped work on trying to see if there was fraud and there was. I just want to make sure my and your vote get put where you want them to be. People gave their lives to give us that right and all we want is honesty, which ever side you are on. In Wisconsin that will be corrected soon. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? I don’t have the answer to that without learning more about how, why and where our money is being spent. That is why I want to get involved and see where we can make improvements. I don’t care how good of a county or city we have, people won’t come here if taxes are to high. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? I think that should always be a concern. I don’t have all the answers but want to learn and that is why I am running’ How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Residents have to get more involved or politicians don’t pay attention. That is a big part of the problem I think we face today. I am trying to put a group together in district 11 for residents to speak there opinions so as a board member at least I know their concerns. Voters should still be in charge and we are just their voice. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Don’t know yet, ask me next year. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? Listen and get the facts. Then as a board discuss it and try and do what is correct for the county and community. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Is there a labor shortage or do some people have it to good not working. People have to be able to pass a drug test. Marathon county is a great place to live and work. We have to get back to teaching our children a good work ethic. I don’t have all the answers but would love the chance to learn the answers to these questions by serving on the board. More people should serve so they learn more about how government works. What else would you like voters to know about you? I am very honest. I belong to Highland Community Church and active there. I believe in God, Family and the USA in that order. I would like the chance to serve and if I don’t make the majority of my voters happy, by all means please vote me out of office. I would certainly appreciate your vote. Thank You Alyson Leahy, 35 (Incumbent) Alyson Leahy Occupation: Assistant Director, Wausau River District Prior political experience, if any: Current County Board Supervisor, District 11 Vice Chair, Human Resources and Finance Committee

Member, Executive Committee

Previous Member, Extension, Education and Economic Development Committee What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Voters always want to talk about potholes and snow plowing during the Spring election season – and I don’t blame them! In District 11, this is more of a City of Wausau issue, which highlights the necessity of working with other local units of government to tackle resident concerns. I also get the sense that my District values efficiency and smart spending, and I try to apply that mindset in my work as a Supervisor. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? In my experience, the local election process has always been conducted in a professional and ethical manner. The Clerk is responsive to communication and answers questions in a timely manner. If anyone has concerns or would like more information about elections, do not hesitate to reach out. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Three steps I’ve already taken as a County Board Supervisor to encourage efficient use of taxpayer dollars are: 1) Helped to streamline our Capital Improvement Program policy. As part of a CIP workgroup, I was able to make changes to how we prioritize, categorize, and pay for county building maintenance, equipment and vehicles, software, and more. It’s vital that we take care of county property before small issues become big ones. As costs go up, it’s also important to evaluate procurement thresholds so that our policies make sense for the work and maintenance that needs to be done. 2) Worked to shape our ARPA relief process. The Human Resource and Finance Committee has diligently discussed how to best use American Rescue Plan Act funding to help county residents and offset lost revenue due to the pandemic. Last summer I traveled around the county with the Committee to talk directly with constituents about their experiences and how they’d like to see relief funds spent. 3) Regularly evaluate job positions and salaries. When an employee leaves, or department needs fluctuate, the County Board can evaluate staffing issues for efficiencies and cost saving measures. Over two terms I’ve often voted to approve changes to maximize staffing resources. The good news is, all things considered, Marathon County’s financial footing is already pretty firm. We have a history of making reasoned, conservative financial decisions. Our credit rating is one of the highest a county or municipality can get, so when we have to borrow money for large-scale projects, we’re doing so as effectively as possible. And we are fortunate to have a dedicated Administrative team and professional department heads who are well-versed in budgeting and project management. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Like many other counties in Wisconsin, our local economy is tied to farming, manufacturing and outdoor tourism. While I think it’s important to mitigate negative environmental impacts, I also think it’s important that we don’t frame the discussion as an “economy versus environment” debate. Marathon County currently works to decrease pollution in a number of ways as part of our regular services. We have committees dedicated to forestry, recreation and environmental resources, and we maintain our forest property using sustainable forestry practices. We work with the state government to offer loans to maintain or replace failing septic systems. The Solid Waste Department does an amazing job educating the public on best practices for recycling and composting, as well as innovative cleanup solutions (check out their work with fungi to potentially clean up contaminated soil). Is there more the county can do? Absolutely! I fully support green initiatives in property maintenance and new construction – energy efficient equipment and lighting, solar panels, recycled and sustainable building materials, infrastructure that encourages safe walking and biking, increased and improved public transportation, etc. Even embracing labor trends like remote work could have a major impact on the everyday pollution in the county. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Over the course of two terms on the County Board I’ve participated in public hearings, including annual budget hearings and ARPA hearings with constituents. I voted YES to include a medical mariujanna referendum on the 2018 fall election ballot, because I thought county residents deserved a say in such a major topic of discussion. I regularly vote YES to allow public comment at voting meetings, even though it’s technically not a part of voting meeting rules. I voted YES to videotaping standing committee meetings for greater transparency, and I’m in favor of allowing remote access for both Supervisors and the public to encourage increased participation. I also think it’s important to schedule committee and full board meetings during times that working people are more likely able to attend. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? If we’re waving a magic wand, I suppose I would say increased local control. County Boards are creatures of the State government, which means our policies are ultimately capped by the State Legislature. Local leaders have the greatest insight into local issues, however, and deserve greater input when it comes to our ability to provide necessary services and protect the health and safety of our residents. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? The County Board has a lot of great tools to evaluate and filter new projects, starting with our organizational structure as a committee-based Board. The first thing I’d do with any new idea is determine which committee would best be able to help. As mentioned previously, our CIP policy is in place to help us weigh capital expenses. We also have a Strategic Plan that’s consistently updated by Supervisors that prioritizes our long-term goals, which includes new developments and property acquisitions. Ensuring that new developments fill a need and line up with established goals is key. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? As one of the largest employers in the area, Marathon County has an opportunity to lead with innovative workforce practices. During the pandemic, some county employees transitioned to remote work or hybrid schedules, which has come to be seen as a real benefit to many workers. I would work to keep these policies in place for employees who want them, and to attract new talent who may live outside of Marathon County. Keeping our employee salaries competitive is also an important part in retaining talent; the county has made some progress in conducting wage studies and should do more. We must make sure that we’re competitive with other governmental jobs as well as the private-sector where applicable. Our efforts to support rural broadband expansion could also be a game-changer in attracting and retaining new people. As housing costs increase, especially in larger cities, small towns with reliable internet access and reasonable housing are becoming viable options for younger workers and entrepreneurs. Overall, I hope businesses are ready and willing to adapt to a new labor environment. The pandemic has understandably led many workers to re-evaluate their career goals and needs. The compounding crises of student loan debt, dwindling childcare options and rising elder care costs requires creative solutions to meet workers where they are. I’d like to see employers consider things like tuition reimbursement, increased on-site training, childcare subsidies or on-site childcare facilities, and flexible scheduling to match school days or in-home caregiving. What else would you like voters to know about you? Let’s see…how about a lightning round of fun facts? 1) I grew up in Shullsburg, which is a town of about 1200 people in Southwest WI. 2) I attended college at UW-Platteville, where I believe I hold the record as the only art student to join the collegiate soil judging team (former FFA kid!) 3) I’m married and my husband and I have two dogs, Cooper and Finn. 4) I love music, especially The Beatles (and the Bee Gees. Disco never died in my book). 5) I enjoy cooking and baking – my latest obsession is bundt cakes. 6) Serving District 11 on the County Board has been a truly rewarding experience. Thank you for the opportunity!

District 13

Neither James R. Juedes nor Mike Ritter responded to emails inviting them to submit answers to questions.

District 15

Randy Fifrick, 37 (Incumbent) Randy Fifrick Occupation: Economic Development Manager Prior political experience, if any: Marathon County Board of Supervisors (2016 – Present) What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Water Quality. The Village has been looking at addressing issues with manganese in the municipal water for years and is in the process of working with Rothschild to purchase water from them to mix with Village water. The newest issues with PFAS add another item that needs to be addressed. I’m happy to see Village leaders made the decision to move forward with testing for PFAS and although I hope we don’t see elevated levels, we need to address them if we do. A dependable water supply is critical to existing residents and future growth opportunities.

The Village has been looking at addressing issues with manganese in the municipal water for years and is in the process of working with Rothschild to purchase water from them to mix with Village water. The newest issues with PFAS add another item that needs to be addressed. I’m happy to see Village leaders made the decision to move forward with testing for PFAS and although I hope we don’t see elevated levels, we need to address them if we do. A dependable water supply is critical to existing residents and future growth opportunities. Childcare. A good portion of my District is home to many young families with school age children and younger. The lack of affordable and available childcare have made it difficult for some people to join the workforce especially after the pandemic. This ties in with the overall workforce shortage issues we are seeing. Whether it be employer funded childcare or some other innovative solution, this is a problem that requires a collaborative solution from both the public and private sector.

A good portion of my District is home to many young families with school age children and younger. The lack of affordable and available childcare have made it difficult for some people to join the workforce especially after the pandemic. This ties in with the overall workforce shortage issues we are seeing. Whether it be employer funded childcare or some other innovative solution, this is a problem that requires a collaborative solution from both the public and private sector. High Groundwater and Stormwater. The relatively flat nature of portions of my District combined with high groundwater levels create issues when we experience extended wet periods whether that be from melting snow or rainfall. The Village has looked at addressing this issue multiple times over the last decade, but very little has been done. The Village needs to assess and implement solutions that address the most problematic areas. These are tough decisions and will cost money, but need to be done to ensure Kronenwetter retains its value and continues to be known as a great place to live. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I do not think this is an issue at our local levels. We are fortunate to have wonderful Clerk’s at both the County and local levels to oversee elections in Marathon County. I am very confident with their level of professionalism and integrity that Marathon County has fair elections. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Marathon County is currently in a good financial position with a healthy fund balance and contingency fund in place. The tax rate from the most recently approved budget is $4.55, which is $1.48 (25%) below the 2021 average rate of our Central Wisconsin neighbors and $0.59 (11.5%) below the 2021 statewide median rate of $5.14. That being said, there is always room for improvement; three opportunities I see for that is wise use of transportation aids, careful management of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and limited borrowing for only those projects necessary to deliver high quality services to our residents. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Not very. From where we were decades ago to today, the amount of clean-up and higher standards in place have created a much healthier environment. Recently PFAS have become a concern that need to be taken seriously. Testing is very important, but results in Wausau (30 parts per trillion (ppt)) are still under the USEPA Health Advisory level of 70 ppt. That’s not to minimize the seriousness of the situation, but it provides an opportunity to address the situation in a timely manner. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? During my previous time on the County Board I’ve had many conversations with residents whether that was in person, on the phone, or with email. I follow the local issues by keeping an eye on Village meetings and always available to listen to County residents. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? The County needs to refine their role in economic development in the County. Over the last decade, the County has done an adequate job of working with its municipalities to provide support in aspects of economic development. With the growing challenges of workforce shortages and lack of affordable and available childcare I think it’s time the County looks at dedicating Staff to the sole purpose of economic development and workforce issues. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? After I did my due diligence and vetting, I would work with the County Staff to introduce the idea to them. The County employs experts in their respected fields and are our experts in their chosen fields. After consulting with them, I would work with the appropriate Department Heads and Committee Chair to present the idea to the appropriate Committee and then the Board as a whole. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? We need to promote the aspects of Marathon County that make it great, that you can’t easily find in other areas in order to bring in new people and retain the ones we have. Personally, I love the outdoor aspects of the area of great fishing and hunting, while still having all the amenities I want within a 20 minute drive. The world has changed so much post pandemic that with remote work many people have more freedom to live where they want. We need to capitalize on this and make certain broadband services are in place to serve this market. What else would you like voters to know about you? I’ve been fortunate to serve the residents of the 15th District since 2016. I have been lucky enough to interact with many of the area residents over the past several years. I believe my sustained experience working in a variety of positions within local government from Kronenwetter to Wausau has provided me the tools to be an excellent representative of our district. I will bring the voice of an experienced, young professional that is both forward thinking and open minded to ensure the citizens of our district are heard at the County level. I will work to balance continued investment in education, economic development, and smart long term planning with an eye on conservative spending that will prioritize tax rates that are maintained at current levels.

Joel Straub – Mr. Straub did not respond to multiple emails inviting him to submit answers to our questions.

District 16

Bill Conway, 53, Incumbent Bill Conway Occupation: Director of Operations Prior political experience, if any: Completed first term as District 16’s county supervisor. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? 1) Schofield and Weston are no different than other parts of the county in one respect: None of us are getting any younger! I believe addressing the needs of our oldest residents will be the biggest challenge for the county in the coming years. I want to make sure that the seniors in our communities have the ability to live life as they like, and to stay in their homes as long as they’d like, with all the supports and programs in place to make sure they can do just that. NCHC and the ADRC-CW are invaluable assets and we need to make sure they are functioning properly. 2) I’ve heard time and again from my constituents that staying informed on local matters is a priority of theirs and I absolutely can relate. Both knowing what is going on AND being able to provide input was one of the reasons I wanted to join the county board in the first place, so I am taking their desires very seriously. Midway through my first term (after I started to figure out what I was doing!) I created a website: https://marathoncountydistrict16.com/ and have made it interactive so folks can not only find out what’s happening (and when), but there are several methods to provide feedback and input both to me and to the county board as a whole. I also created a system for periodic newsletters which people can sign up to receive in their email inbox and I also started a blog to better disperse information on county happenings (an example being: https://marathoncountydistrict16.com/f/suit-up) and have been very active on social media, giving people a “look under the hood” if you will. That can be found here. 3) Lastly, with Lake Wausau to our west and the Eau Claire River coming from the east, water quality has always been a priority of ours and the recent PFAS revelations exemplify the need to keep our eye on the ball when it comes to our natural resources. Schofield is getting its wells tested in the next couple of months and I believe securing funding for the Fenwood Creek project will go a long way to making Marathon County a better place to live. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I’ve been a poll-worker in Schofield, and I know first hand how well the checks-and-balance process functions in our area. No ballot is ever left unattended and no one person is ever alone with any ballot material at any time. Ballot integrity is solid from what I’ve seen and our municipal clerks take their jobs very seriously. It makes for some pretty long days for the poll-workers, but I have every confidence that our election process is functioning as it should. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Despite the economic impact of the pandemic, Marathon County has been able to weather that storm perhaps better than some. What we need to do is: Remain focused on planned spending, rather than emergency spending. Short-term fixes cannot be substituted for long-term solutions. No more bandaid attempts that end up costing more in the long run! We need to continue to carefully prioritize our ARPA funding and also take advantage of every federal and state aid package available. From Broadband Expansion grants to General Transportation Aids, bringing these resources back home is essentially returning taxpayer money to where it was spent. Although it might be a heavy lift, I would like to re-examine the Wheel Tax. Ending that has been on the minds of many of my constituents and if we can do so in a responsible manner, I’m all for it! How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? In a word: very. Not in an alarmist way, of course, but we need to be extremely mindful of our natural resources and strive to protect what we have. Marathon County is a wonderful environment that has many great draws both for our residents and for folks who come and visit here. I remember attending an environmental impact workshop at the Wisconsin County’s Association last year and PFAS and P-levels were at the head of the list when it came to pollution in our state. I serve on the county’s Environmental Resources Committee and over the last couple of years, I’ve gotten to know some of the extraordinary people on our county CPZ staff who really know what they’re doing when it comes to ecology. In fact, we did a major update to the county’s land and water use plan just this last year, and let me tell you, we are in good hands. The entire plan can be found here: Click to access LWRM-Plan_Final_CPZ_202110401.pdf How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Both through availability, which is a passive effect (I post my phone number, email address, and FB Messenger wherever I go), and by actively seeking out my constituent’s thoughts and feelings on issues by boosting posts from my supervisor page and constantly updating my website and sending out newsletters and blogs. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Transparency. I would increase the visibility and accessibility for folks to stay informed and get involved if they want. Now I grant you, county governance is often a rather dry and boring affair, but people do need to know what is going on with their local government as it genuinely affects them in their day-to-day lives. While all our meetings are taped and broadcast, the county interface is a little clunky and several times I fielded questions from residents who had either been misinformed by another source or weren’t aware of some of the options for involvement that they already had (like joining committees). Put simply, I think we can do a better job. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? First and foremost, I would want an assessment of cost. Raising four kids while working at a non-profit has really upped my frugality (turned me into rather a penny-pinching tightwad, my wife says) and I will not do anything to add to our tax burden. Next would be funding; how would it be paid for? What is the return on our investment? Is it a Capital Improvement? On the county board, a new development proposal would most likely start in HR Finance and make its way through each relevant department. While it may not be a fast process, it is thorough! There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Highlighting our county’s resources, both natural and structural; that’s how it should be done. Many more people are working remotely nowadays and we have outstanding parks and natural areas that are a huge draw and should be emphasized when conducting job postings. We also have an excellent healthcare hub that should be a spotlight when it comes to recruitment, not to mention a wealth of industry and top-notch social services. What else would you like voters to know about you? Only that even though the last couple of years on the county board for me have been at times frustrating, infuriating, arduous (in a time-consuming way) and disappointing, I very much would like to represent District 16 again. I feel that I have made a difference and have provided a voice for people who may not have been heard quite as loudly as before. I have also been able to bridge the gap between differing views and am constantly trying to learn as much as I can from as many people as I can so as to best represent all viewpoints and all my constituents. It’s not all about filling potholes, and I consider everyone equally important. Tony Sherfinski, 62 Tony Sherfinski Occupation: Engineer Prior political experience, if any: None What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Based on input from talking with people in my district, knocking on doors, the only issue with strong opinions was opposition to the ‘Community for All Resolution’. Many people felt the board was not creating a welcoming community; but instead tearing one apart. My solution is the same as Martin Luther King’s was many years ago – We work together best when we work with people based on the content of their character. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? Two ideas I’d like to pursue are: #1 – Banning any outside, private money donations – from ANY source. In my mind, Zucker Bucks was an attempt to buy votes. It must never happen again in Wisconsin. #2 – I would like to see a return to voting machines and systems with absolutely no connection to the internet. If it isn’t connected, it becomes almost impossible to hack. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? #1 – Living within our means and reducing the tax burden on the residents of Marathon County. #2 – Eliminating the wheel tax and the 1/2% County Sales tax. These hit the elderly living on a fixed income and those with lower income levels the hardest. #3 – Have a clear understanding of what we must do, versus what we would like to do. Let’s take care of what we must do first. Then if we have additional resources, then by all means, lets look at programs or projects that will make Marathon County a better, more welcoming place for all of us. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? No, not really. If issues do come up, then we need to respond on a reasoned case-by-case basis. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I would like to see ALL meetings video recorded and live-streamed.

If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Make the Health Department Committee more accountable to the public and the County Board as a whole.

If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? You have dig in to the details. There are no short answers to a question like this. But my first questions would be – “Why are you coming to the County Board? What do you want from the public?”

There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? This is a state problem, largely out of our control. Eliminating the 3 year unemployment benefits would fix the labor shortage problem in short order. It would also encourage What else would you like voters to know about you? My Biography · Married to Jennette (27 years). We have two adult children. Our daughter is a teacher and our son is serving in the U.S. Navy. · Lifelong resident of Marathon County and resident of Schofield ( District 16 ) for 21 years. · Longtime, active member of St Therese and St Agnes Parishes. · Eagle Scout. · Boy Scout Leader and volunteer for many years. · Active member of the Elks Club giving back to the community through their service programs. · Active member of the Knights of Columbus fighting for the Right to Life and giving back to the community through service programs for all.

District 17

Jennifer Aarrestad, incumbent, did not respond to multiple emails inviting her to participate.

Cheryl Martino, 63 Cheryl Martino Occupation: Retired as of June 2021 as a social worker with Adult Protective Services at North Central Health Care. We provided services to Langlade, Lincoln and Marathon Counties. Prior political experience, if any: This is my first time running for public office. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Public well water pollution – In February, Rothschild had to shut down well No. 4 due to levels of PFAS discovered during voluntary testing. The village has three remaining wells that are currently able to provide safe drinking water. Continued monitoring of the wells is needed and finding a method to remove the PFAS before it enters the public water supply. Affordable housing – I would look to what other communities are doing to increase affordable housing development. We need to look at our existing building, zoning and other land use codes and make changes that will allow for the development and construction of affordable housing. A newly released report in Wisconsin, “Enabling Better Places: A User’s Guide to Neighborhood Affordability”, provides excellent information to local governments on changes that they can make to provide more affordable housing options for low income residents and families. This report is supported by government and industry associations representing Wisconsin’s builders, realtors, commercial developers, retirees, municipalities and planners. Public Transportation – My district lost public transportation in 2014/2015. Residents who are unable to afford a vehicle or are disabled and unable to drive have to rely on other programs, if they qualify, or they have to pay privately, or ask family and friends. Lack of public transportation negatively impacts these resident’s ability to work, remain independent and in their own homes. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I am confident in the way our elections are held here in Marathon County. I have not heard of any issues that arose in the county in the last election. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? 1. Provide resources to the county Finance department so they can implement the recommendations of the annual auditors. That may include upgrading/changing computer hardware and software systems and having adequate personnel. 2. Utilize advances in technology as much as possible to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, wherever possible, including green technology (consider replacing county fleet vehicles with hybrid or electric vehicles), installing solar panel systems, etc. 3. Continue to seek out opportunities to increase revenue sources by advertising, working with state and national organizations to attract new businesses. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? I am very concerned about clean drinking water in both municipal and private wells, and the level of pollution in streams, rivers and lakes, such areas of the Eau Pleine reservoir. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I plan to have quarterly meetings where residents can meet with me in person to obtain updates and provide their input. Contact will also be available through my web site, email address and phone number. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Less partisan politics. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? I would want to know if the project is aligned with the county and local municipality’s needs and development goals, and what economic and environmental impacts it would have, both positive and negative. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? I believe there are several core areas that attract and retain workforce talent to a community. 1. Having excellent public and private educational systems, from preschool through high school, technical colleges and universities. Promote their programs and accomplishments and link them to the employment opportunities.

2. Promote and add to our quality of life activities. We have many wonderful parks – including newer public swimming pools, biking, walking/hiking trails, four seasons of recreational activities, outdoor and indoor concerts, shops and restaurants, art festivals, ethnic festivals, museums, lakes and rivers for year-round activities.

3. Adequate and affordable housing.

4. Have broadband access throughout the county. (This is in progress, but not completed.)

5. Show the world that Marathon County really welcomes and wants a diverse citizenry. Start by passing Community for All. What else would you like voters to know about you? I always looking forward to learning new things, I am honest, dedicated and hardworking.

District 21

Dave Dailey, 59 Dave Dailey Occupation: Field Agent Wisconsin Department of Revenue Prior political experience, if any: None What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? 1. Non-elected commissions/boards/task forces making policy. Solve by dissolving them.

2. ARPA spending. Spend it wisely addressing immediate needs (roads, labor shortages.)

3. NCHC. Reign in the non-elected influences on their spending. It’s not their money – it’s the taxpayer’s. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I think our local elections are handled well. We need to get rid of WEC – just admit it was a dumb idea and fix it. No drop boxes. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? 1. Reduce the scope of what county government is responsible for – we do too much and serve too many masters.

2. Treat each expenditure as a tax because they are.

3. Audit the wheel tax – few people have an actual idea of where the money is going – needs to be transparent. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Levels have come down a long way from when I fished the Wisconsin River as a kid. More can be done, but we are at the point where over-regulation is getting in the way of growth and really not contributing to a cleaner environment. We need to demand standards from the Feds and State – take PFAs – people are pulling their hair out over levels below what the feds deem unsafe. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Listen to them, be available (especially email.) I have talked to a lot of people during this process and they are not shy about telling you what is on their minds – you just need to listen. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Quit trying to be Wausau. We have too many supervisors sitting on Wausau’s boards, commissions and task forces. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? First, does the project fall into the purview of the county government to evaluate/implement? Who benefits? What are the long-term benefits? I am a fan of recurring referendums. They keep taxpayers engaged and the plug can be pulled, faster, on bad projects. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? We do a poor job of matching secondary education to local needs. Schools and industry have to do this together. I am excited about several things DC Everest is doing with their food science/skilled labor efforts. Students should spend time in industry during these years to get a better idea of what a job would entail, long-term. The idea that every student needs a 4-year degree is hopefully a thing of the past. What else would you like voters to know about you? I am a free-thinker, not beholding to any interest group. You won’t have a hard time finding out how I feel about any issue. Thomas Rosenberg, 70 (incumbent) Thomas Rosenberg Occupation: Retired Labor Union Business Manager What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? 1. Quality, affordable childcare. The County has limited actions it can take on this issue; however, the County is in formal discussions with other stakeholders on the issue. 2. Improve and expand the Park System to attract and retain a quality workforce. 3. Continue to build out internet access across the County. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I believe, despite de minimis anecdotal hiccups that the much scrutinized and needlessly maligned elections were professionally administered and accurate in Marathon County, WI, and throughout the country. The evidence and fact free attacks on the election have been repeatedly found baseless and are dangerous to democracy. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? The County has more fiscal needs then resources, and in an operation this large, one can always find improvements and efficiencies. The County has historically been fiscally conservative and continues today to be on a sound financial footing. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? I believe our environment should be rigorously protected, and current pollution issues should be addressed and corrected leaving the next generations an environment as good or better than we found it. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process? I am always open to phone calls, and I discuss issues with those interested when I am out and about. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? I believe that the Marathon County Board should be half its current size. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? Does it “fit” in the area being proposed? Is the developer looking for fiscal assistance? Will it positively affect the area? Is the developer experienced and have a good reputation on past projects? Is the developer fiscally committed and fiscally sound? There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? The area needs more affordable quality housing, accessible educational opportunities, leverage and improve recreational opportunities both public and private, and be “welcoming for all”.

District 23

David Baker – In an email to Wausau Pilot & Review, Baker declined to provide answers to questions about his candidacy and views, citing the small size of the district. His email, in its entirety, reads:

Thank you for your interest in my candidacy for County Board Supervisor.



I did complete one voter guide questionnaire for a different organization, but I am mostly reaching out personally to introduce myself to my potential constituents.

The Marathon County Board districts are small enough that is possible to make direct contact with our voters, which is my preferred approach.

Chris Voll, 58 (Incumbent) Chris Voll Occupation: Product Manager Prior political experience, if any: Three previous terms as County Board Supervisor and eight terms with the Kronenwetter Village as Trustee and current President. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? 1. The broadband initiative – The economics of the population in this area make the broadband initiative a big concern and important priority. School children need internet connectivity to continue their education and we need an educated populations. 2. Road and Bridge aid as we have the potential to obtain grants to help us upgrade our infrastructure. 3. District value versus taxes paid. This is an instance where my work as the Kronenwetter Village President ties into my work as a County Board Supervisor, making me uniquely qualified to continue in my county board supervisor capacity. The village wants to know if the taxes being paid are reciprocated in terms of value of services. Are we getting what we are told we are paying for? As the county representative to my district, I will be asking that question of county employees. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? We employ wonderful, talented and well-educated clerks who in turn train poll workers. I have been in close contact with Village and County clerks who do their job very well and leave no room for any doubt about the quality and safety of our election processes in Central Wisconsin. There should not be any questions about election integrity. That is a misnomer. Do I think there are issues with the general process? No, I don’t believe there are issues. The staff go to great lengths to make sure the process is transparent and above suspicion. I trust the clerks, poll workers and the results wholly and completely. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? 1. District value versus taxes paid, as I’ve stated. This is an important financial discovery point. 2. The county morgue, which will provide great assistance to the area but will also be an income source from outlying Wisconsin counties and as far away as the UP. This needs to be completed. 3. Really the only income-generation is from property taxes and sales tax. The only way to firm up a financial footing without raising taxes is to focus on spending. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? All forms of pollution should always be a concern. The big concern today is with water. The PFAs in the local water is an issue and through testing and filtering, I believe we can get good water to citizens. Cleaning up our waterways and ensuring that PFAs contamination is mitigated will take a lot of work and money. I believe we should have collaboration with companies that put these chemicals in the waterways take them out. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? Since I began holding elected office, I’ve been available to talk with constituents by phone, met them in person, read their letters and emails and listened. Being open and transparent at meetings leads to open communication. Standing county committees are made up of board members and as a rule, we’re available to listen to residents. I would always encourage residents to attend meetings and speak during the public comment portion. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? The board creates change via committee work. I would like to see residents understand and speak up during public comment about the work being done. The committee members take a lot of time during their meetings to address topics and then bring them to the board as a whole for discussion and vote. What might be of interest is that Kronenwetter uses a board and citizen committee structure, allowing for citizens to collaborate with board members. In most cases, that has been effective. That may be something for the county to consider at some point. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? This is a complicated answer, as we would need a cost analysis, a site plan and to know if there is any expectation of tax abatement. The standing of the developer would need to be evaluated including knowing their fiscal stability and business practices. We’d have to evaluate if the developer’s plan fit the county land use comprehensive plan. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? We need to continue supporting and growing our assets which include non-profit organizations, parks and amenities, museums and libraries, and the other infrastructure that makes this county so unique. These entities provide added value, making the area attractive not only for work but for recreation, education and leisure activities. What else would you like voters to know about you? I have been a dedicated and successful public servant for quite a long time. The safety of our county and communities, the financial strength and quality of life have been my main concerns since taking office. I am not the best politician. I don’t take money from people, I don’t vote on issues in ways that support individuals and I always am transparent. I value and appreciate this elected position and always hold the opinions and feedback from my constituents as I make my votes and participate in committee work. This is a special place to live and I have been glad to be part of the county board to continue improving Marathon County.

District 25

Sandi Cihlar, 72 (Incumbent) Sandy Cihlar Occupation: Retired Dairy Farmer & Radiologic Technologist Prior Political Experience: District 25 County Board Supervisor since 2012 What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? #1.Communities cannot prosper without a safe, reliable transportation system, and limited resources are impacting necessary maintenance. Marathon County’s recently released 2050 Highway System Sustainability Study will assist Infrastructure Committee (where I serve as Vice-Chair) in determining investments and sustainable funding sources necessary to maintain county highway system at it’s current Pavement Surface Evaluation & Rating (PASER) of 7.

#1.Communities cannot prosper without a safe, reliable transportation system, and limited resources are impacting necessary maintenance. Marathon County’s recently released 2050 Highway System Sustainability Study will assist Infrastructure Committee (where I serve as Vice-Chair) in determining investments and sustainable funding sources necessary to maintain county highway system at it’s current Pavement Surface Evaluation & Rating (PASER) of 7. #2. Broadband has become an essential service, impacting education, health, public safety, local businesses and their workforce. I serve on Marathon County’s Broadband Task Force, which conducted a feasibility report, and for the past several months has been engaging with multiple Internet Service Providers, and other partners to support grant applications to fund broadband expansion efforts.

#3. Updating Westside Master Plan to clarify long-term relationship between Marathon County, and UWSP/Board of Regents regarding future maintenance costs for Wausau Campus is crucial for planning of future county budgets. As a County Supervisor, I will be supporting our Administrator’s ongoing efforts in this process. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? Municipal clerks are required to complete at least 6 hours of election training every 2 years, in addition to regular Wisconsin Elections Commission webinars to stay current with new information, or election law changes or processes. As Constitutional officers, county clerks receive regular training webinars and communications, as well as attending conferences and in-person trainings from Wisconsin Election Commission to stay current with changes. County clerks also conduct training for the municipal clerks and poll workers. The voters of Marathon County are well served by these individuals tasked with conducting elections in a secure and transparent manner. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? #1.Development of 5-year, Capitol Forecast process is currently underway to better inform the Board regarding necessary maintenance, life cycle projects, or newly proposed projects when developing the annual budget.

#1.Development of 5-year, Capitol Forecast process is currently underway to better inform the Board regarding necessary maintenance, life cycle projects, or newly proposed projects when developing the annual budget. #2. The 2050 Marathon County Highway System study identifies increasing funding gap between anticipated maintenance costs, and revenue sources. I will be carefully reviewing additional/alternative funding opportunities to achieve a long-term financially sustainable county highway system

#3. Marathon County’s $26.3 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding allocation offers significant opportunities. The County Board of Supervisors has approved a formal application process to ensure that there will be transparency to the public regarding county deployment of ARPA funds. I will continue to support this process of transparency and full reporting to the public. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Safe and reliable drinking water is a fundamental human need. Recent reports of PFAS in local municipal drinking water supply wells raise serious concerns. Marathon County’s Strategic Plan calls for protection and enhancement of the quantity and quality of drinking water from groundwater and surface water supplies. Our future is going to be about water, this issue impacts each and every one of us. Marathon County has a precedent of engaging residents with public hearings and surveys to inform policy makers on critical issues. Our current Broadband Task Force is good example, and creation of a task force bringing all voices to the table on this critical issue would be my recommendation. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Marathon County’s Comprehensive Plan recommends Collaborative Governance that would: Improve community engagement and community education through communication, technology, and social media. The Deliberative Governance model is a program of Local Government Education – Division of Extension, and endorsed by Wisconsin Counties Association, the League of Wisconsin Municipalities, and Wisconsin Towns Association. Now is the time for Marathon County government to engage with endorsed resources available to fully support public engagement goals articulated in County’s Comprehensive Plan. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? Marathon County’s Strategic Plan provides a framework of 12 priority objectives in three goal areas: Healthiest, Safest and Most Prosperous. Our annual budget and work plan are informed by this framework, any new proposal would need to be thoroughly evaluated to determine if it was supportive of priority objectives. The proposal would need to be presented to the standing committee of jurisdiction, the county chair, as well as Human Resources, Finance and Property committee for careful consideration. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Many workers are leaving larger cities in search of a better quality of life. The Chamber’s Greater Wausau relocation guide calls to attention our parks, the arts, family friendly happenings, healthcare, education, and of course, multiple outdoor world class recreational opportunities, combined with the Northwoods feel of our beautiful area. CIO, an online magazine related to technology and IT, featured Wausau, WI., among, 10 Under -The -Radar Cities With Great Tech Career Opportunities, in Jan. 10, 2018 article. “Offering small community feel with benefits of larger urban area, Wausau has job openings in accounting, sales and technology. With a lower than average cost of living and a commute time below national average, working in this city is a great way to save money, time, and gas according to the ZipRecruiter data.” Availability of reliable internet services throughout the county is critical to attracting and retaining area workforce. Marathon County’s Broadband Task Force is currently working to expand reliable internet service, with a long-term goal of fiber to the premises. Another issue of genuine concern is the lack of public transportation, for both metro and rural areas of Marathon County. Today, more than ever, this long standing issue needs serious attention by local leaders and policy makers to provide real options for our residents. What else would you like voters to know about you? I am a lifelong resident of Marathon County, loved growing up here, and values the quality of life in our county. That’s why my husband and I chose to raise our family here, and why our children are raising their families here as well. County government touches people’s lives more than any other level of government, and serving as District 25 Supervisor has been truly meaningful work. My community service includes: Marathon County Historical Society Board, Friends of Rib Mountain State Park Board, Advisory Board Children’s Health Alliance of Wisconsin, and Advisory Board Member of Big Eau Pleine Citizens Organization. Favorite pastimes are hiking, biking, snowshoeing, or x-county skiing at our beautiful parks and trails.

Timothy M. Sondelski did not respond to multiple emails inviting him to participate and did not submit responses.

District 30

Richard Gumz, 67 (Incumbent) Richard Gumz Occupation: Hay , Beef,Chicken Farm Owner. School Bus Driver, Abbotsford Schools Prior political experience, if any: 20 years town government. 16 county board Infrastructure comm. What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? Hyway system , internet, YeeYee noise issues……..Rebuild hyways to all season road specs. Keep pushing for the internet grants. …….keep sheriff dept.aware of noise issues with citations The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? yes ,no more drop boxes for absentee ballots If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? Sell university buildings……invest that money into north central tech college….quit enforcing septic laws that overload municipal treatment plants when home owners have adequate acreage of their own but not road ditches………get rid of pay for performance bonus system How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? Am not but if we continue to make people install holding tanks let us build a treatment center just for rural septic haulers How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? I have phone and email that I get my messages and I do answer them If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? Improve county board meetings by having people present both sides of issues instead of only the side of leadership because we are a bipartisanship board. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? First contact zoning dept. then hyway dept for transportation plan and I would not have county be financelly involved There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Get rid of the stupid motto of Central Time and invest more in our technical college. What else would you like voters to know about you? I listen to the people I represent. I was instrumental in getting the county highway ATV and UTV passed. I have helped many people deal with zoning and even spoke up for the city of Abbotsford when their well field was being compromised. I understand roads and hope to continue on that committee. I drive a school bus from Curtiss with all Hispanic children and would be happy to have anyone ask any of my kids or their parents if I was a prejudice to any of those children. I attend Abby Free church and proud of it

Andrew Venzke did not respond to multiple emails inviting him to participate and did not submit answers for publication.

District 33

Tim Buttke, 61 (Incumbent) Tim Buttke Occupation: Commercial and Agricultural Banker Prior political experience, if any: Marathon County Board of Supervisors 2016-Present; Town of Stettin Board, 2015-Present (Chair since 2019). What are the three most pressing issues in your district, and how would you solve them? 1) Attracting and retaining a quality work force. The county can help in this regard by making our area a desirable place to live through quality infrastructure and working with communities to bring in businesses and grow existing ones.

2) Meth and opioid abuse continues as a problem in our area. COVID-19 drew attention away from this issue, but treatment help and enforcement of our laws should be refocused as priorities.

3) Connectivity for broadband and cellular service continues to be an issue in some areas. The County Board has already taken the initiative in helping coordinate private businesses in developing a stronger cyber infrastructure, and work will continue on this project for the next several years. The 2020 election left a lot of questions about election integrity. Do you think there are areas for improvement as to how elections are held in Marathon County? I believe in free and fair elections, and I also believe that our area has very strong safeguards in place to protect the integrity of the vote. When compared to other countries, our democracy has among the lowest percentages of people whom actually vote. If anything, we should be encouraging more participants, not less. If elected, what three steps would you take to put Marathon County on firmer financial footing? First off, our financial footing is quite strong when compared to other counties. That being said, growth would help our tax base, so encouraging growth would certainly help the financial strength of the county. Secondly, we need to be fiscally responsible whenever big ticket items come to the board by eliminating “whistles and bells” where they are not needed. Lastly, we must be prepared to make difficult decisions on some projects that may not fit the requirements of the County’s Mission or Vision. How concerned are you about pollution levels in Marathon County? The recent revelation that PHAS levels in Wausau’s water supply brought new concern to this issue. We can’t expect municipalities to address this issue without help from state and federal funding however, as the cost of cleanup could be astronomical. One of Marathon County’s biggest strengths is it’s natural environment, and we need to protect it as best as possible. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process? As a County Supervisor, I am contacted often via email and phone from constituents regarding issues that effect them. I always read my emails, and although some may not agree with a particular vote, it is important that everyone is heard. If you could make one change to the way Marathon County government operates, what would it be? We looked at downsizing the Board of Supervisors in the last term. While that seems like an obvious fix to what currently is the largest county board in the country, we came to the conclusion that it would actually reduce participation and minority representation. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new development, how would you evaluate whether or not that project is worth implementing? My first question would be whether the county should be involved or if it’s a private business matter. Cost, impact on the community, and need would obviously be important to address. There is a labor shortage nationwide, but at the same time some people say they are unable to find work. What is the best way to attract and retain talent in Marathon County? Marathon County needs to do a better job of selling itself as a great place to work and live. Once they move here, they need to have reasons to stay. Our quality of life is very good overall, but more emphasis on what makes a great and thriving community needs to happen. What else would you like voters to know about you? I am a life-long resident of Marathon County who wants to see our local government provide the resources and infrastructure to make our area a better place to live.

Ron Covelli did not respond to multiple emails inviting him to participate and did not submit answers for publication.

District 34

Gary Beastrom, 77 (Incumbent) Gary Beastrom Occupation – Retired Teacher Prior experience – 5 terms on the County Board, 2 terms on Athens Board of Education Most pressing issues in my district are broadband availability, highways and bridges and areas being in dead zones for cell phone and emergency radio transmission. I will continue to work with committees to improve these shortfalls ans support proposals to the County Board that help to remedy these. As far as elections, I feel that the County Clerk and Township and Municipal Clerks are well trained and follow the election laws. They stay up to date on changes to the law and conduct election appropriately. If elected, I would continue to scrutize the budget, be involved in the process and be frugal with taxpayer dollars. Pollution is always a concern. The Wisconsin River and Eau Pleine River watersheds are important in our area and polluted. We should encourage sources of pollution to be more mindful of the effects of their practices on the environment. I will continue to be available to my constituents and listen their concerns as I have in the past. The county needs to be receptive to the needs of its citizens and listen to their needs for the entire County, not just certain areas of the County.

Jason Wilhelm did not respond to multiple emails inviting him to participate and did not submit answers for publication.

District 38