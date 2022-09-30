Wausau Pilot & Review: Where locals look FIRST for news

Our audience is vocal, social and looks to us as the authority on all things local. Wausau Pilot & Review is the metro area’s number one news source, with award-winning local coverage.

Our newsletter sponsors reach thousands of loyal readers daily. 

Let your brand be seen where it matters most.

Who Reads Wausau Pilot & Review?

  • 51% women, 49% men
  • 62% are college educated
  • 69% are between the ages of 25-54
  • 68% earn more than $50K/year
  • 225,000+ unique visitors each month
  • 28,000+ newsletter subscribers
  • Daily and event newsletters with a high open rate: Average 28% (vs. national average of 21%)
  • 81% read on mobile devices

We cover Wausau like no one else. Period.

To discuss this exciting, new opportunity, email christina@wausaupilotandreview.com today!