I can proudly say I received my education in the Wausau School District from kindergarten through my 2018 graduation at Wausau West High School. I would be honored to serve the Wausau School District and be a voice for our community’s students, educators, and parents. Please consider following my candidacy page “Kayley McColley for Wausau School Board” which has more information about who I am and what I stand for. My email is KayleyforWSB@gmail.com. I care about your ideas and suggestions. It matters to me that you are heard. I believe the best way for me to represent you is by hearing directly from you. I have ideas, motivation, and a deep passion that I know can benefit my community. When I see a need, I seek creative solutions that are action and outcome-focused. I hope to show other people my age that with a little initiative, courage, and grit, we can ignite tangible, meaningful change. Thank you very much for reading about my candidacy.

If I had been on the board when this referendum was created, I definitely would have had some suggestions about how to make the additions more equitable and beneficial for all students and families. That said, I also recognize the expansions this referendum would offer and we have facilities that need updates. I also think we need to think about future referendums and consider setting the stage to begin further repairs and building projects.

My intention is to make informed decisions that are in the best interest of our community and students in our district. Hopefully through making smart choices that benefit the district the image will improve, but I would not define that as a priority for me or even my responsibility. I’m worried less about ‘looking good’ and more about doing good.

I am proud to live in a town with a large Hmong population. I didn’t understand or fully know about how the Hmong people landed in Wausau until well into college. I don’t believe that was because I was a disengaged student, either. I have always been interested in history and cultural studies. I think it would be awesome if we could do more to teach about Hmong history in our schools. History that is culturally relevant to the community we live in is important. Did you know that we have a museum downtown with a collection of 400-plus Hmong and Laotian artifacts? It’s pretty awesome! It would be amazing to have students visit the museum and learn about the history of Hmong people as it relates to Wausau and beyond. At this time, I have no concerns about subjects being taught that shouldn’t be, but if anyone has concerns please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.

Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?

No, I do not believe critical race theory is being taught in schools. Critical race theory is something taught to postgraduate students, usually within the context of examining the intersection of race and law within the U.S.

Many of the books I’ve seen on the banned books list I have personally read include ‘The Hate U Give’, ‘Drama’, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’, ‘Speak’, and ‘The Absolutely True Diary of a Part Time Indian’ to name a few. All of these books addressed various subject matter such as racial discrimination, LGBT+ people, and sexual assault. These are topics that are relevant to all of us, including students. We aren’t doing any favors by depriving students access to these books. These books provide a means for students to see their lived experiences affirmed. These books provide students who perhaps can’t directly relate to some of the aforementioned topics a chance to learn and consider an alternative perspective. Books are effective and practical tools for initiating critical conversations about subjects that matter.

A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?

I will advocate to pay our paraprofessionals well and include them in decision making like teachers to ensure they get the resources necessary to make sure these skills can be taught to students. I also think this coicides with my hope to have more funding for social service and counseling services. Wrap around services are particularly vital for students with disabilities.

What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?

I feel one of my strong suits is being able to truly listen to other people, not just listening to respond. People are more receptive to compromise if they feel that their perspective is at least being heard and acknowledged. I recognize that board members will inevitably have different stances on issues than me, hence the need to have numerous voices on the board. Ultimately, I am hoping that the shared goal of serving and representing members of our community can remain the focus, especially during contentious topics.

Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?

I don’t have political experience, however, I’m highly passionate about community organizing. I’ve helped to organize the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events here in Wausau as well as the first-ever Juneteenth event, and a Black history book fundraiser to bring books to young people in our community to name a few things.

Joanna Reyes

Joanna Reyes

Occupation: Data Entry Analyst

Prior Political Experience:

Active member of the public in school board meetings; meeting with almost every principal of the schools in the district since starting my campaign; engaging grassroot efforts to learn from all in the community by going door-to-door to discuss local issues; campaigning for continued progress in the Wausau School District; listening to the children within the district while staying apprised of the parents’ voices regarding each issue.

What are the three most pressing issues that the district faces today, and how would you address them?

Academic achievement; support for our teachers and staff; and community involvement. The Wausau School District has all the right elements in location, opportunities, and culture. There is no reason why the district is not the flagship model of academia in this great state. Yet, we are on the verge of a new day. As hope has dissipated in recent years, given an obsession of some to focus on issues that are simply just not top priorities to our student’s well-being and everyday lives, the voices of the public have fought back. This is our time as a community to decide our future. Listen to each other, integrate our common values, and align ourselves with a shared mission…make every student better. We can accomplish amazing feats when we unite ourselves in positive dialogue and understanding when compromises are necessary. Every single moment of every day is a war for our childrens’ futures. The K-12 children of this district deserve every best opportunity we can provide them. We accomplish all of these goals by working together in a positive fashion, instead of focusing solely on the negatives of our community, or encouraging discourse or defection from the discussion and/or even stating people should relocate themselves, their children, or otherwise from the area, as certain candidates have advocated.

Members of school boards are often far apart from one another on issues that come before them. How would you work to find common ground with someone whose views you disagree with?

Listen…then listen more. Precisely the reason I have gone door-to-door, not for purposes of campaigning alone – no, for purposes of my thirst to know what voters want and expect of an elected official in this school district. I do not proport to know everything; the numerous people I have spoken with over the past year, before deciding and then announcing my candidacy, have educated me about one undeniable premise – we are so much more alike than we are different. Yes, there are genuine differences in points of view, particularly on certain issues; but leading by example is how we show each other respect. So, listening to each other; is the greatest example we can set for children of this district and also for general administration of the board’s duties to them. But in the end, it is not about the board as individuals; it is about the voters who choose the board members to serve as public officers and gatekeepers of the community’s trust. Thus, I would approach any issue with first listening to others.

What will you do to ensure that students with disabilities are taught self-advocacy and self-determination skills so they can succeed in school and beyond?

Having spoken with parents, having close relatives and childhood friends with children of special needs I am glad to see our governing bodies are acknowledging and supporting families with needs. I will support the district with programs and actions to support our students and families prosper. I will be supporting and looking to our director of special education to lead with ideas and efforts to help advance our students and families flourish in our district.

A number of school boards nationwide have banned certain books from being taught in schools. Do you agree with that decision? Why or why not?

This is a great question. I cannot speak, however, on behalf of the school districts this question alleges exists. What I do know is that the Wausau School Board has not sought to impose such policies.

Are there any books that are part of the current curriculum that you find problematic?

No.

Do you believe that critical race theory is currently being taught in local schools?

Since announcing my candidacy I have visited almost every school and have asked principals about CRT in the classrooms, they have assured me that it is not being taught. In the current climate we as parents must be involved in our children’s learning and lives. If we want to know what they are learning, we must engage with our children and build relationships with our teachers.

Are there subjects that are not being taught in our schools that should be? What about subjects that are being taught, but shouldn’t be?

From my recent sit ins on the Wausau school board meetings, I have learned about Fabrication Laboratories also known as Fab Labs and the future of the program in our school district. FAB LABS teaches our youth how to work with the latest software technologies. It ensures that today’s students have the skills to compete for jobs of the 21st century by providing hands on learning in such areas as engineering, design and complex problem solving. As a parent of a child that enjoys being challenged with magnetic building blocks, Lego’s and really anything he can get his hands on to build with, I’m excited for these types of opportunities not only for his future in the district but for the future of our children and the possibilities to bring some employees to Wisconsin’s manufacturing companies that are in high demand. FAB LABS will also help our children learn about the different opportunities that are available for them as a career pathway.

Positive views about the board dropped significantly from the 2019-2020 school year to the 2020-2021 school year. How would you improve the board’s image?

I agree. Public confidence has improved significantly since the 2021-2022 school board began its tenure and faced head-on the negative perceptions it inherited due to the actions of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school board years. I hope, whether the public entrusts me with their vote of confidence to become a board member or not, that the board continues the incredible progress it accomplished over this past, 2021-2022 school year.

What are your thoughts about the proposed facility needs referendum?

Visiting the schools in the districts and meeting with the principals I have a better understanding of the needs and opportunities the much-needed upgrades and expansion would bring to these school. With the shifting demographic to the west, it is necessary to expand Wausau West and John Muir to better accommodate our children. Montessori which is located in the Horace Mann campus would also get much needed space that would then offer more opportunities for enrollment. Upgrading our schools from locker rooms, auditorium upgrades, additional classrooms and upgrading the technologies they are currently using will only better help our children advance in this world and will give our teachers and staff the tools they need to help teach our children. If the community does not want to condense schools, we must find ways to preserve our schools and provide our children with the tools they need and the safety they deserve. Visiting the schools and witnessing the safety issues of the entrances leaves me very uneasy to think how easy it can be to enter some of the campuses. It is very important that we make our schools safer for our children and faculty!

What else would you like voters to know about you?

There is little that intimidates me. I am a mother of two young children with a vested interest in the future of this community. I will not be swayed by politics or personal gain. I am running for this position because I know the consequences of staying silent. I understand that, as a woman and first-generation offspring with parents who emigrated from Central America, I am still a minority of a voice within the minority community in Wausau. That too only inspires me to speak louder for all parents – only a mother could truly appreciate this dynamic, and I have met so many incredible mothers who have not only inspired but mentored me in untold capacities since relocating my family from Los Angeles, California to my husband’s hometown (Wausau) almost two years ago. I know without a doubt, the parent-teacher relationship is the most instrumental influence on a child. The school board facilitates that dynamic by ensuring accountability to the parents. My mission is simple – allow a voice for all taxpayers in the district – preserve family-oriented policies – challenge any challengers to that process by not being silent or accepting ideas over empirical, and time-tested evidence for children’s best well-being.