State news
Wisconsin’s top health official departing for federal job
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s top health official is leaving for a job with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President-elect Joe Biden. Andrea Palm, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been nominated as deputy secretary of the federal agency. “Andrea Palm is a public servant through and through […]
Wisconsin Policy Forum’s top 5 research findings of 2020
Fiscal Facts by Wisconsin Policy Forum While 2020 is a year that most people want to forget, it is also one that will generate important analysis by policy researchers for years to come. Continuing a year-end tradition launched by one of our predecessor organizations more than a decade ago, we announce our top five research […]
Evers: Medicaid expansion will again be included in budget proposal
By WisPolitics.com Gov. Tony Evers says his two-year budget plan due to be delivered in mid-February will again propose accepting federal money to expand the Medicaid program. Republicans removed the provision from his first budget, dismissing it as an attempt to expand welfare. The Department of Health Services again put the proposal in its budget […]
Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes
By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly on Thursday passed a doomed COVID-19 response bill that Senate Republicans and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers oppose, and there’s no sign of an agreement on a plan to combat the virus that has killed more than 5,000 people in the state. Rep. […]
No charges for Kenosha cops involved in shooting that sparked unrest
By Joe Kelly | Courthouse News KENOSHA, Wis. (CN) — A Wisconsin prosecutor announced Tuesday that none of the officers involved in the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha last August will face criminal charges, prompting the community to brace for another round of protests. Activists, policymakers and ordinary citizens alike awaited Kenosha […]
Trump loses Wisconsin lawsuit in latest legal defeat
By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump lost a Wisconsin lawsuit Friday seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots and overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state, the latest in a string of legal defeats. Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruled against every argument Trump made challenging […]
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen EMT
Wausau Pilot & Review Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday ordered U.S. and state of Wisconsin flags to be glown at half-staff in honor of a town of Ixonia emergency medical technician who died after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty. Cpt. Kelly Lynn Raether, who served with the town of Ixonia Fire Department, contracted […]
Evers urges unity, stops short of ordering new restrictions, advises residents to stay home as COVID-19 surges
By Shereen Siewert As Wisconsin set another record for new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers addressed the state in a call for unity in fighting the virus and signed a new order “advising” residents to stay home. The news that Evers would address the state prompted concern by some residents that another shutdown order […]
Officials seek homeowner after fire rips through Marathon Co. home
Wausau Pilot & Reivew The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the owner of a home that was destroyed by fire early Wednesday in the town of Hamburg. Multiple crews responded to the blaze Wednesday at a property on County Road L. According to a Marathon County Sheriff’s Department Facebook post, the home was a […]
EXPLAINING RACE CALLS: Presidential race too early to call
By BRIAN SLODYSKO Associated Press Eds: UPDATES: With AP Photos.; AP Video. EDITS: Minor edits. Adds photos. With AP Photos. WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory. Republican President Donald Trump spoke at the White […]
Close to half of Wisconsin businesses say they wouldn’t survive 10 months in continued shutdown
By Shelley K. Mesch, Wisconsin State Journal Close to half of Wisconsin businesses say they won’t survive longer than 10 months under the current circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. About one-third of respondents to a survey conducted by UW-Oshkosh, the Madison Region Economic Partnership and other economic groups around the state reported they would likely […]
BREAKING: ‘Safer at Home’ extension overturned
By Shereen Siewert The Wisconsin Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin’s safer at home extension, ruling that Gov. Tony Evers and his administration exceeded its authority when the state Dept. of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm issued the order. Under the court’s ruling, Evers could issue new orders to keep people home and businesses closed, but […]
2 teams investigate Wisconsin virus cases, others protest
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was new testing and protesting in Wisconsin Saturday as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to nearly 4,200 and the death toll increased to 212. Hundreds of demonstrators stood shoulder-to-shoulder in Brookfield to protest Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to extend Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order through May 26. The group […]
OSHA won’t crack down on businesses that fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines
Maria Perez, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel As more of the nation’s essential workers become ill with coronavirus, the federal agency responsible for employee safety is telling many of them that it won’t crack down on businesses that fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s position has left some workers, unions and […]