Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest will have a shot at the Wisconsin Valley Conference boys tennis regular-season title after defeating Marshfield 6-1 in a dual meet Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

D.C. Everest improves to 4-0 and will take on Stevens Point, also 4-0, in the regular-season finale Monday.

Ted Kitchell (No. 1 singles) and Calvin Gasall (No. 2 singles) won in straight sets, and Marcus Heineck (No. 4 singles) needed a third set to win his match for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest swept the three doubles matches, all in straight sets.

D.C. Everest 6, Marshfield 1

Singles: 1. Ted Kitchell (DC) def. Kai Rens, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Calvin Gasall (DC) def. Will Jepson, 7-5, 6-2; 3. Antonio Koehn (MAR) def. Sean Fleming, 6-2, 6-4; 4. Marcus Heineck (DC) def. Aran Tripathi, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-4.

Doubles: 1. Jonah Vesper-Adam Swedlund (DC) def. Henry Johnson-Ryan Grassman, 6-2, 6-0; 2. Gavin Burress-Max Hoffman (DC) def. Peter Tompkins-Rahul Dissenyake, 6-1, 6-4; 3. Hayden Gorski-Tim Waller (DC) def. Kevin Buth-Beckett Hall, 6-3, 6-4.

Records: Marshfield 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference; D.C. Everest 4-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.