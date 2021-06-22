Top Stories Today
NOAA to designate Wisconsin coastline as national sanctuary
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Federal officials have designated a huge swath of Wisconsin’s Lake Michigan coastline as a National Marine Sanctuary to protect historic shipwrecks in the area, Gov. Tony Evers’ office…Keep reading
Wisconsin Republicans to send election bills to governor
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly planned to send bills to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday that would limit opportunities for absentee voting, make it more difficult for the elderly…Keep reading
Drivers could get learner’s permit at age 15 under bill
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New drivers in Wisconsin could get their learner’s permit six months earlier than is allowed currently under a bill up for final approval Tuesday in the Assembly. The…Keep reading
Flags ordered to half-staff Tuesday
The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Tues., June 22, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Ann Hraychuck, who died June…Keep reading
Man charged with 6 counts in Sparta ax attack that killed 1
SPARTA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of attacking three people with an ax in western Wisconsin earlier this month was charged Monday with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide in the…Keep reading
Does outer space end – or go on forever?
Jack Singal, University of Richmond Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is…Keep reading
Wisconsin school leaders blast Republican K-12 spending plan
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Superintendents, school board members and other education leaders on Monday demanded that Republican lawmakers devote more state aid to Wisconsin schools even though the federal government is set…Keep reading
Former Oneida Co. corrections officer convicted of lesser charge in plea deal
By Shereen Siewert A 26-year-old former Oneida County Sheriff’s Department corrections officer accused of soliciting incarcerated women for sex will pay a $2,000 fine and avoid prison time after reaching a plea…Keep reading
Wausau taps former River District exec as new Development Director
By Shereen Siewert Wausau has chosen a former executive director of the River District to lead economic development for the city, roughly one year after the departure of former director Chris Schock.…Keep reading
What Greek epics taught me about the special relationship between fathers and sons
Joel Christensen, Brandeis University Father’s Day inspires mixed emotions for many of us. Looking at advertisements of happy families could recall difficult memories and broken relationships for some. But for others, the…Keep reading
Family seeks 2nd chance at charging officer in man’s death
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge will decide this week whether to charge a Wisconsin police officer who killed a man sitting in a parked car, after the man’s family invoked a…Keep reading
Juneteenth: Freedom’s promise is still denied to thousands of blacks unable to make bail
Matthew Larson, Wayne State University June 19 marks Juneteenth, a celebration of the de facto end of slavery in the United States. For hundreds of thousands of African-Americans stuck in pretrial detention…Keep reading
Nurturing dads raise emotionally intelligent kids – helping make society more respectful and equitable
Kevin Shafer, Brigham Young University When my oldest son, now nearly 13, was born in July of 2008, I thought I could easily balance my career and my desire to be far…Keep reading
Fundraiser Saturday for injured baseball coach
Wausau Pilot & Review Athletes who were coached by an injured Wausau baseball coach will hold a brat fry on Saturday to help raise funds for his recovery. Ron Carpenter, who managed…Keep reading
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
By BEATRICE DUPUY and ALI SWENSON Associated Press A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though…Keep reading
County changes process after reporter allowed into closed session meeting
By Shereen Siewert The North Central Community Services Program Board will no longer allow members to attend closed session remotely, after a Wausau reporter was inadvertently allowed to attend a portion of…Keep reading
WisDOT North Central Region road construction update
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette,…Keep reading
Court rules for man who killed relative while searching for proof of child-related crime
By Rox Laird | Courthouse News (CN) — A Wisconsin man who shot and killed his brother-in-law when caught searching the victim’s computer for evidence of child pornography is entitled to have…Keep reading
Tiffany one of only 14 members of Congress to vote against federal holiday status for Juneteenth
BY PETER CAMERON, THE BADGER PROJECT U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, a Republican who represents northern Wisconsin, was one of only 14 members of the House to vote against Juneteenth becoming a federal…Keep reading
Wisconsin marks Juneteenth with ceremony and flag raising
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin got a jump on its Juneteenth celebrations on Friday by raising a commemorative flag over the state Capitol and holding a ceremony organized by Black lawmakers and…Keep reading
Wisconsin high court strikes down incapacitated driver law
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down a state law Friday that allowed for taking blood samples from suspected drunken drivers who are incapacitated, ruling that it is…Keep reading
Highlights of Republican-authored Wisconsin state budget
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee completed its work Thursday on the state’s next two-year spending plan, paving the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it…Keep reading
Wausau man, with meth inside vehicle, faces 5th OWI
By Shereen Siewert A 55-year-old Wausau man is facing his fifth drunken driving offense after a preliminary test showed he was driving with a blood alcohol concentration seven times his allowed limit…Keep reading
Bucks bounce back to beat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7
By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks refused to fold under pressure and wouldn’t allow Kevin Durant to produce one more remarkable comeback that…Keep reading
Robin Hood’s on his way to Monk Botanical Gardens
WAUSAU – Out of the Woods theater group will present “Marian, or The True Tale of Robin Hood” today, June 17, as well as June 18 and June 19 at Monk Botanical…Keep reading
Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9%
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged for May at 3.9%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%. A year ago,…Keep reading
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
By The Associated Press The U.S. government is catching up with Black people who have been commemorating the end of slavery in the United States for generations with a day called “Juneteenth.”…Keep reading
Evers promises to sign police bills, calls for more
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers promised to sign bills banning chokeholds and making other policing changes passed by the state Assembly on Wednesday, while also calling on lawmakers to go…Keep reading
Remains of 3 brothers killed at Pearl Harbor identified
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. military officials announced Wednesday that the remains of three brothers from Wisconsin who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified. Officials say…Keep reading
Wausau officially ends COVID-19 emergency
By Shereen Siewert Wausau, one of two remaining communities in Wisconsin to have kept a COVID-19 state of emergency in place, officially ended the declaration on Tuesday. The Wausau City Council voted…Keep reading
Wausau City Council sends diversity measure back to committee
By Damakant Jayshi The City Council on Tuesday deferred making a decision on the resolution declaring Wausau ‘A Community for All,’ instead referring the matter back to Wausau’s Economic Development Committee. Alderperson…Keep reading
Sticky baseballs: Explaining the physics of the latest scandal in Major League Baseball
John Eric Goff, University of Lynchburg Cheating in baseball is as old as the game itself, and pitchers’ modifying the ball’s surface is part of that long history. Adding to the lore…Keep reading