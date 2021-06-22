Top Stories Today

Latest Headlines

Flags ordered to half-staff Tuesday

The flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin will be flown at half-staff on Tues., June 22, 2021, in honor of former State Representative Ann Hraychuck, who died June…

Keep reading

Does outer space end – or go on forever?

Jack Singal, University of Richmond Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What is…

Keep reading

WisDOT North Central Region road construction update

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) North Central Region provides weekly road construction updates for the following counties in North Central Wisconsin: Adams, Green Lake, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marquette,…

Keep reading

Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.9%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was unchanged for May at 3.9%, the state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday. The nationwide unemployment rate in May was 5.8%. A year ago,…

Keep reading

Wausau officially ends COVID-19 emergency

By Shereen Siewert Wausau, one of two remaining communities in Wisconsin to have kept a COVID-19 state of emergency in place, officially ended the declaration on Tuesday. The Wausau City Council voted…

Keep reading