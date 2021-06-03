What’s Happening in Wausau

Upcoming Events

Events Search and Views Navigation

Event Views Navigation

June 2021

Billy Bronsted (Solo Patio Show)@ Malarkey’s- Wausau

June 3 @ 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Malarkey’s Pub, 408 N 3rd Street
Wausau, Wisconsin 54403 + Google Map
Free

"A humble man from the Northwoods, Billy Bronsted has a voice that fills the room and a smile that warms the heart. His gentle kindness comes through in his soulful performances, but don't let that sound fool you. He's witty, funny, and loving life." - Livin' in the NEW

Find out more »

Slab Rocks The Tiki Bar on Lake Dubay!- Mosinee

June 3 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tiki Bearch Bar & Grill, Tiki Beach Bar & Grill 1117 County hwy DB
Mosinee, Wisconsin 54455
Free

Join the band Slab for some fun in the sun!

Find out more »

Kevin Troestler at Ciao-Wausau

June 3 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Ciao!, 307 N 3rd St
Wausau, WI 54403 United States + Google Map
Free

Kevin Troestler is a Blues/Country artist currently living in Appleton, WI. In February 2021, Kevin released his debut single “Lonely Afternoons”. His E.P. “Devil’s Grip” is available everywhere 07/02/2021! Performing 150 + shows a year, you can catch him all over the midwest!

Find out more »

Thursday is Karaoke at the Hy-Da Way!- Merrill

June 3 @ 8:30 pm - 12:30 am
|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 8:30 pm on Thursday, happening 16 times

Hy-Da Way Bar, N2505 Cty Rd. JJ
Merrill, WI 54452 + Google Map

Come sing and Dance with us every Thursday!

Find out more »

Karaoke@ LT Club- Wausau

June 3 @ 9:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Recurring Event (See all)

An event every week that begins at 9:00 pm on Thursday, repeating until June 24, 2021

LT Club, 318 S 3rd Ave
Wausau, WI 54401 + Google Map

Come over and sing! Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9pm.

Find out more »
+ Export Events