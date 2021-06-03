What’s Happening in Wausau
June 2021
Billy Bronsted (Solo Patio Show)@ Malarkey’s- Wausau
"A humble man from the Northwoods, Billy Bronsted has a voice that fills the room and a smile that warms the heart. His gentle kindness comes through in his soulful performances, but don't let that sound fool you. He's witty, funny, and loving life." - Livin' in the NEWFind out more »
Slab Rocks The Tiki Bar on Lake Dubay!- Mosinee
Join the band Slab for some fun in the sun!Find out more »
Kevin Troestler at Ciao-Wausau
Kevin Troestler is a Blues/Country artist currently living in Appleton, WI. In February 2021, Kevin released his debut single “Lonely Afternoons”. His E.P. “Devil’s Grip” is available everywhere 07/02/2021! Performing 150 + shows a year, you can catch him all over the midwest!Find out more »
Thursday is Karaoke at the Hy-Da Way!- Merrill
Come sing and Dance with us every Thursday!Find out more »
Karaoke@ LT Club- Wausau
Come over and sing! Every Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 9pm.Find out more »