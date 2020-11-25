Wausau crimes reported over the past 30 days
Details released in Wausau-area OWI homicide case
By Shereen Siewert Court documents filed this week detail an early morning rollover crash that left one man dead and another man facing homicide […]
Wausau woman accused of coming to work drunk, facing 6th OWI
By Shereen Siewert A 54-year-old Wausau woman facing her sixth charge of operating while intoxicated was arrested after employees at her workplace complained she […]
$50K cash bond ordered in brutal assault case
By Shereen Siewert A 33-year-old Birnamwood man accused of repeatedly assaulting a woman in his home over a three-hour span is being held on […]
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Nov. 22
Scams, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, manufacturing / distribution of child pornography and a pursuit of a wanted man in Lincoln County […]
Inmate at Marathon County Jail accused of sexually assaulting cellmate
By Shereen Siewert Wausau Pilot & Review A 24-year-old inmate at the Marathon County Jail is facing felony charges after he allegedly battered and […]
UPDATE: Wausau man arrested after standoff identified, details released
By Shereen Siewert UPDATED: A 34-year-old man who led police on a chase through two counties that ended after a three-hour standoff has been […]
Just in: Teen suspect arrested in Mayfair Mall shooting that injured 8
By Shereen Siewert Wauwatosa police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a shooting at a mall that left eight people injured. Wauwatosa […]
Police search for suspect in Wisconsin mall shooting
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Police said Saturday that they’re still searching for a man suspected in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that injured […]
Without a trace: The missing people of central Wisconsin
By Shereen Siewert Hunters taking to the woods in central and northern Wisconsin are once again being urged to be alert and on the […]
Police: 8 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting; suspect sought
By NAM HUH Associated Press WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — Eight people were injured in a shooting Friday at a suburban Milwaukee mall and police […]
Multiple victims reported at Mayfair Mall shooting
By Shereen Siewert Police confirm they responded Friday to a report of an active shooter at Mayfair Mall, in the Milwaukee metro area. Wauwatosa […]
Everest Metro Police log, Nov. 14-20
Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, a hit-and-run and a structure fire in Everest Metro Police Department log for Nov. 14 through […]
Woodruff man snared in Internet Crimes Against Children investigation
By Shereen Siewert A 26-year-old Woodruff man is facing multiple felony charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to an Oneida County […]
Owner of home destroyed by fire no longer missing, police say
By Shereen Siewert A woman who went missing after fire destroyed her town of Hamburg home has been found and is refusing to share […]
Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Nov. 15
Theft, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 15. An inmate of the Lincoln County […]
Wausau-area man charged with 8th OWI
By Shereen Siewert A reckless driving complaint in Kronenwetter led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man who now faces his 8th operating while […]
Wausau woman charged in DUI injury crash
By Shereen Siewert A 40-year-old Wausau woman will face felony charges after a crash that seriously injured a passenger after a night of drinking, […]
Wausau man sought in connection with near-fatal overdose
By Shereen Siewert A warrant has been issued for a 20-year-old man facing felony charges in connection with the near-fatal overdose at a Jackson […]
Wausau financial advisor indicted on fraud, money laundering charges
By Shereen Siewert A Wausau financial advisor has been indicted on multiple charges nearly two years after federal investigators searched his downtown office, according […]
Police seek help finding missing northwoods man
By Shereen Siewert Police in Lac du Flambeau are asking for the public’s help locating a 35-year-old man reported missing on Nov. 14. John […]
Wausau woman accused of sharing child’s explicit photos through messenger app
By Shereen Siewert A Wausau woman is in custody following an FBI task force investigation, accused of capturing and sharing images of a prepubescent […]
Death investigation underway in Portage County
By Shereen Siewert Police are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Stevens Point man whose body was pulled from the water on Tuesday. Portage […]
UPDATE: Wausau burglary suspect now in custody
By Shereen Siewert A 28-year-old suspect who allegedly fled from a burglary at a Wausau-area business is in custody following a two-day manhunt, according […]
Snow-covered roads near Wausau, multiple crashes reported
Wausau Pilot & Review Crews responded Monday to multiple crashes on Hwy. 51 in both the northbound and southbound lanes and at least one […]