Wausau crimes reported over the past 30 days

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Nov. 22

Scams, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug dwelling, manufacturing / distribution of child pornography and a pursuit of a wanted man in Lincoln County […]

Everest Metro Police log, Nov. 14-20

Homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, a hit-and-run and a structure fire in Everest Metro Police Department log for Nov. 14 through […]

Lincoln County Sheriff’s log, Nov. 15

Theft, domestic battery, domestic disorderly conduct and drunken driving in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Nov. 15. An inmate of the Lincoln County […]

Wausau-area man charged with 8th OWI

By Shereen Siewert A reckless driving complaint in Kronenwetter led to the arrest of a 67-year-old man who now faces his 8th operating while […]

Wausau woman charged in DUI injury crash

By Shereen Siewert A 40-year-old Wausau woman will face felony charges after a crash that seriously injured a passenger after a night of drinking, […]

UPDATE: Wausau burglary suspect now in custody

By Shereen Siewert A 28-year-old suspect who allegedly fled from a burglary at a Wausau-area business is in custody following a two-day manhunt, according […]