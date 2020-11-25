The latest stories
2020 features 1st NFL season in 9 years with 0-10, 10-0 team
By JOSH DUBOW AP Pro Football Writer Winning or losing 10 straight games to open the season is a relatively rare occurrence. A season in which teams have done both has happened only a handful of times before the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) and New York Jets (0-10) pulled it off this season. This is just […]
Basketball: Mosinee nips D.C. Everest 55-48
Mosinee wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-48 victory over Schofield D C Everest in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. In other local scores, Stratford topped Newman Catholic 61-27, Merrill beat Medford 45-36 and Wausau West scored a decisive victory over Rhinelander with a final score of […]
Prep basketball: Wausau West paints near-perfect picture in win over Rhinelander 63-35
Wausau West swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Rhinelander 63-35 at Wausau West High on November 24 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. Wausau West’s offense took charge to a 57-31 lead over Rhinelander at the half. The first half gave Wausau West a 28-20 lead over Rhinelander. […]
COVID-19 causes Gophers to cancel game with No. 18 Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is calling off its scheduled game Saturday at Wisconsin due to positive COVID-19 cases within its program, a move that likely knocks the 18th-ranked Badgers out of consideration for the Big Ten championship game. The Minnesota-Wisconsin game won’t be rescheduled. Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle, president Joan Gabel and athletic medical […]
Minnesota matchup helps No. 18 Badgers turn page after loss
By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer No. 18 Wisconsin believes it still has plenty of incentive even though it no longer controls its destiny in the Big Ten title race. It helps that the Badgers (2-1) are following up their loss to Northwestern with a rivalry matchup against Minnesota (2-3). This will mark the 130th […]
Packers’ recent performances reveal their inconsistency
By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer The good news for the Green Bay Packers is that they still hold a two-game edge over Chicago Bears in the NFC North heading into their Sunday night showdown. But that healthy lead can’t cover up all this team’s flaws. The Packers (7-3) hardly looked like Super Bowl candidates […]
Woodchucks announce 2021 season schedule
Wausau Pilot & Review The Wisconsin Woodchucks will return to playing 72 regular season games in 2021, according to a schedule released by The Northwoods League. The Wisconsin Woodchucks will open their 28th season at Athletic Park with a three-game homestand starting on Tuesday, June 1 against Wisconsin Rapids. The Woodchucks have a 72 game […]
Uncharacteristic mistakes result in Packers’ collapse
By STEVE MEGARGEE AP Sports Writer The Green Bay Packers have succeeded this season by protecting leads, taking care of the football and controlling the clock. They failed to do any of those things Sunday. Green Bay committed four turnovers and squandered a two-touchdown halftime advantage in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts. […]
Defense’s strong 2nd half leads Colts past Packers in OT
By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis defense may have turned Aaron Rodgers into a true believer Sunday. Others around the league should take note, too. After allowing three touchdown passes and 28 first-half points, the Colts held one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams to three second-half points, forced a key […]
Ramsey, No. 19 Northwestern top No. 10 Wisconsin 17-7
By JAY COHEN AP Sports Writer Eds: UPDATES: with new top, quotes. with AP Photos. EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Every clutch play by Peyton Ramsey. Every big hit by Northwestern’s defense. It was all designed to send a message. The Wildcats had something they wanted to say. “We woke up the country now, and we […]