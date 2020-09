Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s Wausau-area featured cocktail is a scrumptious creation perfect for these unseasonably cool days.

The recipe comes from The Palms Supper Club and was created by Penny Borchardt.

RumChata Lemon Cake

3 oz. RumChata Limon

1 oz. Caravella

To create this drink, measure 3 oz. of RumChata Limon and 1 oz. Caravella; serve over ice with a twist of lemon and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

