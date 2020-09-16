WAUSAU –Five products from members of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce have been nominated in the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce’s Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. These five products are among the 150 nominees from around the state.



Voting in the competition has opened and will continue through 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 20. Individuals can vote once per day. Almost 250,000 votes were cast in the contest last year.



The Chamber members’ products nominated this year include:

Roofing granules – 3M Company, Wausau

Ethos wheelchair – Ki Mobility, Stevens Point

Pivot door – Kolbe & Kolbe Millwork Co Inc, Wausau

Configurable dam gate hoist – Lemke Industrial Machine LLC, Marathon

Teardrop camper – TCTeardrops LLC, Wausau

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group have partnered again in 2020 to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. The annual competition aims to highlight the state’s vibrant manufacturing industry, which employs one in six Wisconsinites.



To vote for a product in the contest, visit MadeInWis.com and click ‘Vote Now!’ on the homepage. Select the product you would like to vote for and click ‘Vote Now!’ An email address is required to verify your vote.



Votes will be totaled and a list of the top 16 products will move on in a tournament-style bracket to be unveiled on Monday, September 21.

