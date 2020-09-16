By Shereen Siewert

Two people are in custody including a fugitive wanted on homicide charges after a chase that prompted south metro schools to enter lockdown on Wednesday, police said.

“The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department issues the following statement about four hours after the man was captured:

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, US Marshals Office, developed information last night that 25-year-old Isaiah K. Evans, awanted fugitive out of Beloit, Wisconsin for Attempted 1stDegree Intentional Homicide, multiple counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Felon in Possession of Firearms was in the Everest Metropolitan area, and is listed as armed and dangerous.

Evans was located at a hotel in Weston and when alerted by Police, a high speed chase ensued.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office and Fugitive Task Force were assisted by the Everest Metro Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department, and Wausau Police Department in the pursuit.

Ultimately, Evans and an accomplice, 31-year-old Abby Ann Jackson, also of Beloit, were apprehended.

All of the involved agencies would like to thank the community for their assistance in locating the suspects.”

