By Shereen Siewert

Fire crews from multiple departments responded Saturday to a report of a blaze at a town of Weston garage.

The blaze was reported at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday at 227404 Lahr Avenue.

Preliminary reports suggest a large garage in on fire and engulfed in flames with a second structure nearby.

Crews responding called for mutual aid from Wausau, Riverside, Ringle and the town of Easton. The Salvation Army has also been called to the scene.

Unclear is how the blaze started. There are no reports of injuries so far.

This is a developing story.

Like this: Like Loading...