Stop by the Marathon County Public Library’s Edgar Branch, 224 S. Third Ave., Edgar, every week from now through Oct. 30 to pick up a bundle of crafts, books and other activities that will allow you to conduct your own story time at home! Each week the Edgar Branch will offer a different theme of books and crafts for families to pick up. Make an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup to participate. Free. Please limit one bundle per family. For more info, call 715-352-3155.

Every week now through Nov. 27, parents can stop by the Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild, and pick up an activity kit and picture book related to the letter of the week (A, B, C, etc.) for their preschooler! Activity kits and books can be acquired by calling the branch and making an appointment for a visit or for curbside pickup. A new letter and new activity will be offered each week. Free. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Preschoolers will look at a pumpkin in a different way after they get a fun, fall Grab & Go craft from the Marathon County Public Library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, between Sept. 28-Oct. 9. The kit will contain paper plates, yarn, pumpkin seeds and more, allowing kids to create an artistic rendering of the inside of a pumpkin. Free. Please limit one kit per child. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

The library and Colossal Fossils will teach kids about early humans, how they lived and survived during a free, fun and educational online class on Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. via the Zoom app. Visit https://cutt.ly/Pd5KeAT to register. Call 715-261-7220 for more info.

