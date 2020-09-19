MARSHFIELD – Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., has named Jennifer Shermo vice president of health plan products and risk adjustment.

Jennifer Shermo

Shermo oversees the delivery of product development and implementation, market insights, positioning strategy and risk adjustment strategy. She is also responsible for delivering high-quality insurance products and services for employers and consumers covered by Security Health Plan.

Shermo joined Security Health Plan in 2007 and most recently held the role of director of government products and risk adjustment, in which she helped to grow the government product portfolio to more than 100,000 covered lives. Shermo was instrumental in launching the first Medicare Savings Account and Dual Eligible Special Needs Medicare plans, expanding supplemental benefits and maintaining the largest market share of BadgerCare Plus and Medicare Advantage membership in the area.

Shermo has a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She is also a Project Management Institute Certified Project Management Professional.

Like this: Like Loading...