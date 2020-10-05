By Shereen Siewert

A motorcycle driver is dead after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. G and Kimball Avenue in the town of Port Edwards. Police say the pickup driver was turning at the intersection when the crash happened.

The driver of the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash, police said.

No names have been released and the crash remains under investigation.

