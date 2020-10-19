Wausau Pilot & Review

A 58-year-old Arpin man is dead following a sing-vehicle rollover crash Sunday, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m. near Richfield Drive in the town of Aprin. Police say they received a 911 call reporting a vehicle that had crashed and was on fire.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver, identified as Kevin Follen, was traveling westbound when he left the roadway, struck a tree with his vehicle and overturned.

Follen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.

