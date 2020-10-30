

Michael “Mike” Westcott

Michael (Mike) E. Westcott, 70, died unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Oct. 24, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife, Karla (Brandenburg) and daughters, Keele (Al Curnutt) and Devin. Mike is also survived by siblings Ron (Mary Ann), Tim (Clarice), Jackie Hustedt and Patricia Suman.

He enjoyed cherished relationships with his nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great, great niece and nephew.

Mike was preceded in death by his beloved son Logan Michael, great niece Nora, and brother Richard (Darlene).

Mike was a loving and generous husband, father and uncle. He will be dearly missed.

A complete obituary will be published closer to the date of a memorial service. The family hopes to hold a memorial service in the summer of 2021 when it is safe to gather.

Charles “Charlie” Hirn

Charles J. Hirn “Charlie” left us quite unexpectedly last Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, while outdoors, doing things he loved.

Charlie will be remembered as a skilled and clever craftsman who could build or fix anything – and in record-breaking time. He was a true Renaissance man who enjoyed the most challenging tasks. He always managed to engineer the perfect solution and execute a project like no other. Charlie loved everything about vintage wood boats and became a master at refinishing several boats from the late 1950s. He was a kind and helpful neighbor, always willing to put aside his own work to help others.

Being an Eagle Scout, Cub Scout Leader, and Scoutmaster, Charlie shared his passion for nature and his innovative ways to navigate and appreciate the outdoors. He became a mentor to many young men and helped several obtain their own Eagle Scout Awards. Charlie enjoyed trap shooting and hunting. He loved to fish in warm weather and cold and caught some of his best fish just a few yards from his door.

Charlie dedicated himself to 33 years of working in pharmaceutical sales. He was respected by his peers, physicians, office staff, and leaders. Charlie was passionate about his work and mentored many, always advocating and championing for the patients. He retired at the end of 2018 and since had enjoyed part-time work as a cabinet maker and fixer for hire.

Charlie made his family his friends, and his friends his family. He made time to create lasting memories and was a favorite uncle to many. Charlie was a loving and giving husband and father. He enjoyed all adventures with his son, sharing their mutual love of the outdoors. He danced with his wife, a beer in his hand, and a winsome smile on his face, somehow knowing in that moment that he was the luckiest of men.

A more decent, hardworking, truly helpful person is hard to find; we carry his memory and his kindness in our hearts forever.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Mitch; mother, Phyllis Hirn; five siblings, Mary (Guy) Gustafson, Jean Denfeld, Fred Hirn, Tom (Polly) Hirn, Jim (Cordell Barnes) Hirn; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Preceded in death by his father, Frederick, and brother-in-law, Mark Denfeld.

Visitation will take place in the narthex at the Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Online condolences and words of remembrance may be left at www.brainardfuneral.com.

CDC recommendations for masks and social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Charlie’s name to Habitat for Humanity, habitat.org/donate/?link=628.

Ann Knoeck

Ann Claire (Masanz) Knoeck, 80, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Ann was born April 9, 1940, in Wausau, the daughter of the late Raymond and Claire (Kamenick) Masanz. She married the love of her life Gordon A. Knoeck on June 3, 1961, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Halder.

Ann is survived by her husband, Gordy, daughter, Diane (Todd) Treu, Wausau; grandson, Paul (Jena) Treu, Weston; and granddaughter, Michele Treu, Wausau. She is also survived by her brother, Richard (Christine) Masanz, Belvidere, Ilinois, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Claire Masanz, and her seven brothers and sisters.

Ann was a 1958 graduate of Mosinee High School. Before marrying Gordon, she worked for AAA in Madison. In the early years of their marriage, Gordon and Ann worked together running a farm in Marathon City before moving to Wausau where she became a stay-at-home mom. Ann and Gordon worked side by side and built a few rental properties. Ann lovingly took care of their family and enjoyed entertaining extended family and friends for the 59 years of their marriage.

Ann had a green thumb. She enjoyed gardening with her daughter and found joy in canning the fall harvest together. She made the best pickles, adding in her own secret ingredients and she is also known for her delicious black raspberry jelly! Ann’s happiest moments were when she was doing things for others and spending time with her family. Every fall when her daughter was setting up her classroom for the school-year, Ann enjoyed helping and being part of the process. She lovingly took care of both of her grandchildren during their early years and enjoyed attending all of their extra curricular events. As the grandkids grew in their musical abilities, she enjoyed listening to Paul play the saxophone and sing, and Michele sing and dance.

Ann was steadfast throughout her life in her Christian faith. She will be deeply missed by her family. The love and support she shared with others will continue to be felt by all who knew her. Her family will continue to carry on the traditions she has passed to them.

We thank everyone at Mountain Terrace senior living for the kind and compassionate care she received there in the last few months of her life as well as the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Entombment will be in the Christus Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be on Monday from 4 until 7 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau, and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required to attend.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Dale Carr

Dale L. Carr, 70, died, Oct. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Oct. 5, 1950, in Marathon, son of Leona (Zawislan) Carr and the late Marcel Carr. On Jan. 9, 1981, he married Doreen Reiche in Leesburg, Florida. She preceded him in death on Nov. 24, 2011.

Dale served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Brian Pickard, Michael Pickard and Amy (Jesse) Graveen; grandchildren, Carter, Alexis, Jenna and Emma; mother, Leona Carr; siblings, Wayne (Char) Carr, Carol Urban, Diane Carr (Bob) Sekorski, Gary Carr, Randy (Cheri) Carr, Brian (Judy) Carr, and Lynn Carr-Berry (Lynn) Berry , numerous other friends and relatives.

Besides his father, Marcel, and wife, Doreen, he was preceded in death by infant brother Patrick and brothers-in-law Len Urban, James Gierl, Marty Dircz, brother and sister- in-law Orville and Delores Held, mother and father-in-law Leonard and Gertrude Rieche

Private memorial services will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau. Rev. Zach Holdorf will officiate. Burial will be in Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, King. Public visitation will be 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to your favorite local veterans’ organization.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Paul Wiegert

Paul M. Wiegert, 83, Wausau passed away on Oct. 27, 2020, after a short stay at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 30, 1937, in Appleton, son of the late Melvin and Bertha (Beach) Wiegert. On April 25, 1959, he married Luella Leick at St. Mary Catholic Church, Greenleaf, Wisconsin.

Paul served three years with the U.S. Army, in the 77th Special Forces as a Green Beret paratrooper in Germany. After a 1963 car accident, he was confined to a wheelchair as a paraplegic for the remaining 58 years of his life. Paul never let this hold him back. In 1970, he received his Master’s Degree in math from the University of Illinois and then worked 23 years as an actuary for Sentry Insurance in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. He retired in 1994 as the director of Home Owners and Auto Pricing. Some of Paul’s favorite pastimes included boating, woodworking, flying his radio-controlled airplanes, pampering his lawn and traveling with his wife. Paul and Luella were fortunate enough to live in the home they built on Lake Dubay and spend 23 winters of retirement in Panama City Beach, Florida.

Survivors include his wife, Luella Wiegert, Wausau, his children, Terry (Gail) Wiegert, Rib Mountain, Sandy (Steve) Hoff, Merrill, Mark Wiegert, Rib Mountain, eight grandchildren, Megan Wiegert, San Francisco, Cameron (Alex Ensch) Wiegert, Madison, Abbey (Branden) Tachick, Green Bay, Nicole Wiegert, Sacramento, CA, Samuel Wiegert, Wausau, Breigh (Shawn) Voight, Merrill, Nathen (Jessica) Hoff, Merrill and Chelsey (Darrin) Schleif, Merrill, 8 great grandchildren and five siblings, Myrtle Woodcock, Valders, David (Laverne) Wiegert, Greenleaf, William (Jan) Wiegert, Greenleaf, John (Marilyn) Wiegert, Greenleaf, Charles (Lois) Wiegert, Pulaski; in-laws Roger (Joann) Leick, John (Joan) Leick, Richard (Barb) Leick, Tom (Lynda) Leick, Gary (Marlene) Leick, Marlene (Glenn) Geurts, Ann (Randy) Smits, as well as many nieces and nephews.

At this time memorial services for Paul are pending. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau, is in charge of arrangements. Please send any donations to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Michael “Korn” Kohnhorst

Michael “Korn” Kohnhorst, 70, Wausau, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by family after a brief battle with brain cancer.



He was born June 6, 1950, in Wausau, son of Ralph and the late Lois (Steiner) Kohnhorst. Mike married the love of his life and best friend, Pam Lodholz, on Dec. 11, 1976, at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Wausau.



Mike loved and was deeply loved by his nieces and nephews, who were the children Mike and Pam never had. His great nieces and nephews lit up his days and they considered him a “big kid.” He was an awesome uncle and great friend to all of them!

Mike was a water and snow skier, artist, hunter, and handyman who was always willing to help others. Mike and Pam’s home away from home on Lake Minocqua is where they spent much time on the water in his Glastron or on the pontoon. He taught several generations of friends and family to water ski. Mike’s passion was water skiing which he was still doing in August, at age 70. Mike was known for his zest for life and for making others feel special.

Mike was a graduate of Wausau High School (1968) as well as North Central Technical Institute. Mike spent his career of 37 years at Wausau Paper Mill, Brokaw.

Survivors include his wife Pam Kohnhorst, father Ralph (Clarice) Kohnhorst, step-siblings Kay (Shawn) Wiskofske, Kurt (Kate) Baumann, Sue Roselius, in-laws Randy Holtz, Lorrene Kohnhorst, Paulette (Tom) McNamara, Peggy (Ben) Roble, Perry (Kris) Lodholz, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



Besides his mother he was preceded in death by brother John and sister, Ann Holtz and in-laws, Earl (Jean) Lodholz.



A Private Memorial Service will take place at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau. A public visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be in place and face masks are required by everyone who attends. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Erich Bober

Erich was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 28, 1951, and passed away on Oct. 29, 2020, at the age of 69. His loving family were by his side.

Erich is survived by his devoted wife, Laura Bober, and his beloved daughter, Katherine M.M. Bober. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter F. and Maxine L. Bober.

The family would like to thank Liset B., Erich’s attending RN at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, who cared for Erich in his last hours. Liset is a splendid nurse who treated Erich and his family with sincere compassion, kindness and understanding.

He was, and remains in spirit, indomitable – he conquered death by acknowledging and accepting its inevitability: “Nobody gets out of this alive,” he would tell his family often. Laura and Katie will remember him with loving reminiscences of his original wit; his pioneering vision and intellect with regard to a myriad of topics; his selflessness and generosity which he bestowed on a consistent basis with no expectation of reciprocation and, because of these qualities, threw himself into the role of the family’s “entertainment director;” his boundless enthusiasm for learning about countless and varied topics; and his determination to become a self-made master. Most importantly, his family will remember him as a loving husband and father who was their heart. There is now a void in his family which will never be filled. To sum it up using the words of a coworker who saw Erich working hard despite his illnesses, “You must have really been something when you were young.” He really was something all throughout his life.

Private family services will be held. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be directed to the family at www.helke.com.

Kenneth Gunderson

On Oct. 27, 2020, Kenneth I. Gunderson passed away at the age of 96. He was born June 7, 1924, to the late Bernard T. and Almyra R. (McClean) Gunderson.

He married the late Marilyn P. Maahs on July 12, 1947. They were married for 66 years.

Ken is survived by five daughters: Barbara Mazzoni, Cathy (Terry) Sonntag, Joanne Novak, Lynn (Ralph) Buska, Amy Gunderson and a son. He had eight grandchildren: Aaron Mazzone, Jessica (Dan) Mazzone-Cain, Jason Novak, Derek (Rachel) Sonntag, Brett Sonntag, Jeremy Buska, Adam Buska, Honna Hinzman, six great grandchildren: Jackson Mazzone, Marielle and Nicholas Cain, Brooke Sonntag, Taylor and Trent Friedli and one great-great grandchild: Kalani. He is further survived by a brother: Raphael (Pat) Gunderson, sisters-in-law; Lois Kielman, Carol Gilbertson, Jean (Jack) Zienert, Delores Nagel, Karen Dobbe and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, wife, two brothers, three sisters, six brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law, one nephew.

Ken as a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp, serving during World War II. He worked as a truck driver and was proud to have driven accident free throughout his career. After he retired he drove for MediVan and later worked at the Wausau Mall parking ramp.

Ken loved ice fishing, playing cards and going to casinos. Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time.

Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

The family wishes thank the wonderful staff at Cedar Ridge Elder.

Services for the kind and compassionate care they provided. Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time.

Walter Johnson

Walter J. Johnson, 84, of Wittenberg died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Walter was born on Feb. 19, 1936, in the town of Lincoln, Forest County, the son of Peter and Rose (Escanaba) Johnson.

On July 22, 1960, Walter was united in marriage to Eleanor Long in Partridge Lake, Wisconsin. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2019.

Walter was a proud member of Local 139 Operating Engineers for over 40 years. He was an expert road-grader. Walter enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, an occasional trip to the casino, fishing and bird watching. He was a hard worker and was well known for tanning hides.

Walter is survived by his children, Walter Johnson Jr. of Berkley, California, Peter Johnson of Rhinelander, Crystal (Daniel) Deschinny of Laona, Candice (Alan) Johnson of Hasting, Minnesota, and Andrea Johnson of Wausau; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Ophelia, Jamela, Gerald, Jaiden, Alaytra, Skylar and Heyla and one great-grandchild, Janryah.

Walter was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a son Marcus; great-granddaughter, Adaysha and several siblings.

Devotional services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg. Mr. Corwin Roth will officiate. Burial will follow in Sox Minak Cemetery, Wittenberg. There will be a luncheon to follow the graveside at the Walter Johnson residence.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

Janice Dirckx

Janice M. Dirckx, 66, of Antigo died on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at The Bay at Eastview, Antigo.

Janice was born on Sept. 9, 1954 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Leroy “Roy” and Dolores (McFarlin) Colburn.

In 1972, Janice was united in marriage to Gregory Martin in Tigerton. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1994.

Janice was a facilities maintenance manager for Kansas State University for a number of years. She loved animals, especially her cats and dogs. Janice loved spending time with her family especially her grandson, Mason.

Janice is survived by two sons, Grant Martin and Roy Martin, both of Gresham; grandson, Mason Martin and siblings, Patricia Colburn and William Colburn, both of Wittenberg.

Services will be held at a later date.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

