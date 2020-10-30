Wausau Pilot & Review staff

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg on Friday issued three executive orders and proclaimed a state of emergency, according to a city news release issued late Friday.

The first is Executive Order 6, proclaiming a state of emergency related to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in central Wisconsin. The order allows the mayor’s office to authorize emergency purchases, authorize appropriate measures to keep city employees safe, and limit access to public buildings if necessary. Read Executive Order 6 here.

Additionally, Mayor Rosenberg signed Executive Order 7 that prohibits weapons and firearms at any polling station on during the November 3, 2020 election. Read Executive Order 7 here.

In addition the mayor signed Executive Order 8, limiting capacity in city facilities to allow for six feet of social distancing between any staff and visitors. Read Executive Order 8 here.

The orders are in effect immediately but they are subject to City Council approval at the next meeting on November 10.

This is a developing story.

