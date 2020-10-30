WAUSAU – The temporary closure of North Third Avenue in Wausau has been delayed until Nov. 2. The closure was expected to begin on Oct. 28 but stalled because of a delay in the delivery of material.

North 3rd Avenue from West Union Avenue to Norton Street will be closed for emergency repairs of the storm sewer at the intersection of North Third Avenue and West Wausau Avenue. A detour will use West Union Avenue, North Fourth Avenue and Norton Street. Temporary no-parking restrictions will be posted along the detour route.

The closure is expected to last one week.



