Dear editor,

It is time for the people of the north to take back our government! The Republicans have made it clear that they are only interested in their own power, and in opposing everything Gov. Tony Evers is trying to do to save the people of Wisconsin.

They do not give a darn about the lives of their constituents. Case in point: Despite the fact that we are setting new records in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, they sued the governor over his mask mandate. All reputable health experts agree that wearing masks and social distancing saves lives. Why have the Republicans politicized a public health issue?

Republicans are doing everything they can to make it more difficult to vote, including going to the Supreme Court. If a political party has to suppress the vote in order to win, does it have the best interests of the people at heart?

Which brings us to Tom Tiffany. Tom Tiffany allowed the mining companies to write their own law to reopen sulfide mining in Wisconsin, which threatens our pristine Wolf River watershed. He sponsored a bill that takes away local control from northern lakes associations and limits their ability to protect their precious resources. He gleefully voted for Act 10, which has wrought havoc on education in Wisconsin. No matter what any Republican (such as Mary Felzkowski) says about supporting education, the fact remains that Wisconsin educational funding is still below the level our children received before the devastating cuts enacted by Scott Walker and approved by Republican state government.

Tom Tiffany has promised to be a toady of President Trump. This means he is for cruel treatment of immigrant children, systemic racism, ignoring science-based treatment of coronavirus and climate change, lying unashamedly about anything he feels like, and simply accepting the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people.

It is time to vote for Democratic candidates at every level of government and restore some integrity and dignity to the political process.

This is literally a life and death matter. The life you save may be your own or that of your parent, grandparent or child.

Mary Hayes of Antigo

