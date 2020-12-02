STEVENS POINT – The student-staffed publishing company at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point will launch its newest book via a virtual event Dec. 3.

Cornerstone Press will release “Responsible Adults” by Midwestern author Patricia McNair from 6-7:30 p.m. through Zoom webinar. This event is open to attendees who sign up through Cornerstone’s registration (https://forms.gle/qabgbkFzRwexBGHP9), which sends a link to the webinar to participants. The event will feature a question-and-answer session with the author, as well as guest speakers from Cornerstone Press.

“Responsible Adults” envelops childhood nostalgia and transforms those images and memories through a vintage lens into a memorable collection of short stories.

“This is a beautifully written short story collection that will have you relating to the irony of being a responsible adult,” said Morgan Frostman, marketing director at the Cornerstone Press. “It can be enjoyed whether you read a single story at a time or sit down to binge all the works in the collection at once.”

McNair has deep roots in the Midwest, having spent most of her life here. She has managed a gas station, served as a medical volunteer in Honduras and even bartended, among other careers. She is an associate professor at Columbia College, Chicago, in the English and creative writing departments. She also penned “And These Are the Good Times” and an award-winning story collection, “The Temple of Air.” In addition, her works have appeared in various anthologies and publications.

The book will be available for pre-order through www.uwsp.edu/cornerstone or Amazon.com during the webinar and will be formally released on Dec. 15. For more information, visit uwspcornerstonepress on Facebook.



