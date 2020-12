Wausau Pilot & Review

Witnesses say a significant police presence descended Tuesday on the Rocket Apartments in Wausau, formerly known as the Marjon Motel.

At about 4:20 p.m., multiple squad cars and officers were seen in the parking lot and at an upper floor apartment in the complex, located at 312 S. Third Ave. in Wausau.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

