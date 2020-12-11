Bail jumping, violating a restraining order, obstructing an officer, an attempted scam, battery, possession of meth and criminal trespassing in Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Dec. 7.

A 24-year-old Merrill man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of misdemeanor bail jumping and knowingly violating a restraining order. Additionally, a 22-year-old Merrill woman was arrested on a charge of obstructing an officer. Both were taken into custody after a complaint was received in the town of Corning.

Tomahawk firefighters and a deputy responded to a vehicle fire Tuesday night after a report of a gasoline tanker with its brakes on fire in the town of Bradley just before midnight on Highway L at Highway 8. The tanker was empty at the time of the incident.

One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the town of Merrill. The crash happened at 9:38 a.m. on Highway JJ at Hillside Drive. One of the drivers, a 61-year-old Merrill woman was transported to Ascension Good Samaritan for treatment of her injuries.

A town of Scott woman reported an attempted scam last week. The woman received a call claiming that Frontier wanted to give her a credit of $450 because of phone issues she had been having. The woman allowed the caller access to her online bank account so she could witness him putting the $450 into her account. The woman noted a short time later $4,000 had been instead deposited in her account and the caller claimed he made a mistake and asked her to go get gift cards in order to reimburse the overage of funds. The woman realized it was a scam when the man asked for the gift cards and hung up. She later realized the $4,000 actually came from her own checking account. The woman’s bank confirmed she had no loss. They told the sheriff’s office that their own security measures prevented the scammer from taking her money directly from her account.

A 39-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Friday afternoon on charges of battery and two felony counts of bail jumping after a domestic incident in the town of Scott. Deputies also added charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after they found drugs during the arrest.

Two Merrill residents were injured Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash in the town of Bradley. The crash was reported on Highway U at Stone Road at 5 a.m. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old Merrill woman were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital by Tomahawk EMS. One patient was airlifted from there to a trauma center.

A 30-year-old Merrill woman was arrested Saturday morning on charges of battery, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after deputies investigated a trespassing complaint in the town of Scott.

Icy roads led to several incidents on Highway 51 Sunday evening. Two rollovers occurred outside of Tomahawk causing injuries to both drivers who declined medical transport. A third rollover was reported at about 7:50 p.m. at Highway 51 and Lincoln Drive. That driver claimed no injury.

Ten people reported striking deer this past week.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department

