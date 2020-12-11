

Lisa McGraw

Lisa McGraw-Weisenberger, 56, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Lisa was born Feb. 9, 1964, in Wausau to William and Beverly Weisenberger. Lisa was a cosmetologist for nearly 20 years, and loved to help women feel beautiful. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and most of all spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Amanda Gibson (Cronce), Eddie McGraw, April Roehm (Shane Froehlich) and expecting grandson; father, William Weisenberger; sister, Ann (Don) Cronce; brother, Terry Weisenberger; and her soulmate, Gary Bender.

She was preceeded in death by her mother, Beverly Weisenberger; brothers, Randy, Gary, and James Weisenberger; and her late husband, David McGraw.

A memorial service for Lisa will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, public service will begin at 5 p.m. at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 1525 Townline Road, Wausau, Wisconsin.

Condolences may be sent to 6300 Birch St., Lot 13, Weston, WI 54476

Billy Stoltz

Billy Stoltz, 83, Schofield, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at North Central Health Care Center under the care of Ascension Hospice.

He was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Wausau, son of the late Peter and Helen (Mieska) Stoltz. On Oct. 10, 1970, he married Betty Bradfish at St. Mark Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.

Billy was a 1956 graduate of D.C. Everest High School then served in Korea from 1958 until 1962 with the U.S. Army. For 30 years, he was a postal carrier in Schofield and only missed one day of work in all those years of service.

Among his favorite pastimes were fishing, ice fishing and watching NASCAR. Billy had a great sense of humor and always told Betty “When I die, bury me by a trout stream with a trout as my headstone.” Billy attended Latin Mass at St. Mary Oratory in Wausau. He proudly served as an usher there for over 14 years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Stoltz, Schofield, his sisters-in-law, Judy Stoltz, Schofield, Lana Bradfish, Rothschild, Barbara Bradfish, Kronenwetter and Jane (Keith) Cannon, Rothschild, and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Violet Gorski, Gladys Hack, Phillip Stoltz and Danny Stoltz.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. The Rev. Joseph Albert Saleth will preside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, and again on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Perry McGreck

Perry Dale McGreck, 63, of Wausau passed away at his home on Dec. 8, 2020.

Perry was a jack-of-all-trades and had many talents from building a house and fixing cars; to his more artistic talents of engraving and wood-burning beautiful murals. He loved fishing, camping, and walking in the outdoors, playing video games, and watching science fiction movies or the Green Bay Packers while drinking an ice-cold Budweiser.

Perry was born Feb. 5, 1957, in Milwaukee to Perry V. McGreck and the late Elizabeth McGreck.

He is survived by his three daughters, Terry (Joshua) Kocimski, Merrill, Crystal (Matt) McGreck, Tomah, Miranda (Isaac) Robinette Tomah; his sons Leeland (Becca) McGreck, Onalaska, Travis (Brittany) McGreck Tomah; brothers, Van McGreck, Alex (Stephanie) McGreck, Todd (Brenda) McGreck; his Sister Sherry Felhaber; as well as his grandchildren, Kayla, Aiden, Dante, Elliana, Ryder, Rowan, Ryland, Caden, Avery, Maverick, Maeghan, Merceydeis, and Bentley. He is further survived by many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.

He is preceded in death by his mom Elizabeth McGreck; his brother Randolph Lee McGreck; and his sister Terry Jean McGreck

Perry wanted everyone to know that he loved them all. He will be greatly missed by many.

Family and friends may go to www.helke.com to leave words of remembrance and online condolences.

Myron Imhoff

Myron B. Imhoff, of Wausau, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Dec. 6, 2020, at the age of 59.

Myron is survived by three children: Marissa (Curtis) Faber, Hannah (Jason) Hinz, and Jansen (Emily) Imhoff. He is also survived by his siblings: Jim (Millie) Imhoff, Rita (Ron) Passow, Mary (Tom) Ugoretz, Karen (Myron) Totzke, Nancy Imhoff and Eunice Wimmer. He is predeceased by his parents, Alex and Mary Ann Imhoff.

Myron was born on Jan. 22, 1961. He attended Edgar High School and worked for various companies throughout the years. In his younger years, he enjoyed spending time on the lake with his family, working in the garage, and spending time with his children.

A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18, at Highland Community Church, 1105 N. 28 th Ave., Wausau, Wisconsin. Pastor Dave Mahler will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in remembrance of Myron to: Highland Community Church, 1105 N. 28th Ave., Wausau, WI; Bridge Street Mission Sober Living, 1140 W. Bridge St., Wausau, WI; or United Way of Marathon County, 705 S. 24th Ave., #400B, Wausau, WI

Jack Olson

Jack J. Olson, 75, from town of Rome (Nekoosa), Wisconsin, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at Ascension St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, after months of failing health. His beloved wife, Mary, and devoted sons Kirk and Aaron were blessed to be with him during his final moments.

Jack was born on Oct. 12, 1945, in Redwing, Minnesota, to Howard C. and Lorraine J. (Turnbell) Olson.

The family moved from Hager City, Wisconsin, to Maiden Rock, Wisconsin, in 1949. Jack attended grade school in Maiden Rock from 1951-1959, then Ellsworth High School through his junior year. Before Jack’s senior year, Congressman Lester Johnson selected him to be a Congressional page. He finished his high school education at the Capitol Page School in Washington, D.C., in 1963. A proud moment for Jack was having his parents in attendance when he received his diploma from President John F. Kennedy in a graduation ceremony in the White House Rose Garden. Jack was a Congressional Page at the House of Representatives until 1965, while also attending George Washington University in D.C.

He returned to Wisconsin and attended UW-Madison. Foregoing his student deferment, he entered the U.S. Army in 1966 to serve with his four brothers during the Vietnam War. Jack served with the 4th Armored Division in Germany. He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1968. He resumed his education and graduated, with honors, from the University of Wisconsin at River Falls in 1970.

He married Mary Jean Horn on June 7, 1969, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ellsworth. They had two sons, of which he was intensely proud. The family settled in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Jack’s career in human resource analysis and management began with the state of Wisconsin’s Job Service. He and his wife started life-long friendships with a number of his co-workers during the 13 years he worked there. He later took a position at G. Heileman Brewery, where he remained an additional 13 years. In 1996, he accepted employment at Best Power in Necedah, Wisconsin. He retired there as director of human resources.

During retirement, he and Mary lived in rural Nekoosa, surrounded by nature in all its glory. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He was an avid reader. He had an incredibly sharp wit, and a wicked sense of humor that often confounded people upon first meeting him. It was that wit and sense of humor that endeared him to so many. Above all, Jack valued his family and friends. He loved his grandchildren’s laughter when he would tell them outrageous stories. They brought so much joy to his life, and they thought the world of Grandpa Jack.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Howard; brothers, Howard “Art” and Dale; and brother-in-law Jerry Sargent.

Jack is survived by Mary, his wife of 51 years; sons Kirk (Denise Lorenz) and Aaron (Betzy); grandson, Hayden; and granddaughter, Sawyer. He is also survived by his mother, Lorraine; sisters Karen Sargent and Sandy (Mick) Langer; and brothers David (Linda “Waldo” Longsdorf) and Steve; along with many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and tributes may be shared online at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home, honorone.com.

