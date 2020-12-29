By Shereen Siewert

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of central Wisconsin including Wausau and Marathon County beginning Tuesday night.

Snow predictions have shifted over the past 24 hours and most weather sources are now predicting up to 6 inches of accumulations. On Monday, Accuweather predicted up to 10 inches of snow, while models from the National Weather Service in Green Bay suggested lower totals.

Some freezing drizzle is possible as the snow diminishes late Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

The winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The snow is expected to produce hazardous travel conditions during the advisory period. Snow will be heavy at times Tuesday evening as the fast-moving weather system rolls through the area.

Marathon, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Waushara and Winnebago Counties are all under the watch.

Weather officials are cautioning drivers to slow down and use caution while traveling and prepared for visibility below 1 mile at times.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

