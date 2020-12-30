By Shereen Siewert

Police are investigating an apparent homicide after trappers discovered a body that appeared to have been dumped in the Marathon County town of Spencer, northwest of Marshfield.

Trappers working near Abe Lincoln Avenue and Swamp Road made the gruesome discovery Tuesday morning and called police.

Officials are seeking a black 2005 Chevy Impala bearing the Wisconsin license plate AHT-6900 but have not said what role the vehicle could have played in the death.

Autopsy results are pending. More information is expected on Wednesday.

Wausau Pilot & Review will update this story as more information is available.

