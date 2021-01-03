By Shereen Siewert

Police in Stevens Point are asking the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 3.

Cassandra Kozlowski has a history of running away but police are considering her endangered at this time, according to a news release from Stevens Point Police Lt. John Moss.

The missing teen is described a white girl who is about 5’1″ tall and 130 pounds. She was last seen at about 4:45 a.m. leaving her home, wearing a black sweatshirt with a black backpack that has reflective stripes.

Police say Cassandra was captured on a neighbor’s security camera at about the time she left the home, which is on West Wilson Street in Stevens Point. She could be headed to the Rice Lake area, according to a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert.

Cassandra has a tattoo of a planet on her right thigh and “4-20 421” on her right inner ankle.

Anyone with information on Cassandra’s location is urge to contact local police. Any tips or information can be also be shared on the Stevens Point Police Department Facebook page.

