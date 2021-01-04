By Shereen Siewert

All U.S. and Wisconsin state flags are to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, according to a news release from Gov. Tony Eveers.

Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor former Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Shirley Abrahamson, who died Dec. 19. Abrahamson was 87.

“Chief Justice Abrahamson was a first—the first woman to serve on the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the first woman to serve as chief justice,” Evers said. “Yet, her legacy is defined not just by being a first, but her life’s work of ensuring she would not be the last, paving and lighting the way for the many women and others who would come after her. We are thinking of Chief Justice Abrahamson’s family and friends, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of one of our state’s most extraordinary public servants and honoring her legacy.”

Private memorial services will be held on January 5.

