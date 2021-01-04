By Shereen Siewert

One of two people injured in a crash that tore their vehicle into two parts has died, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department release.

Police say Robert G. Hutkowski, 53, died after being airlifted to a hospital. A second occupant of the vehicle, 42-year-old Cory J. Methfessel, was also airlifted with serious injuries. His current condition has not been released.

Both Hutkowski, of Pine Grove, and Methfessel, of Almond, were ejected from the vehicle, police said..

The crash was reported at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, police said. Portage County deputies, Portage County Ambulance, Bancroft Fire, Almond Fire and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Hwy. A and Second Avenue in the town of Almond.

Police have not said which of the two men was behind the wheel.

Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the crash, Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said. The crash remains under investigation.

