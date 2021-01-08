By Shereen Siewert

Officials in Wausau will seek proposals for mixed-used developments on three parcels along the east riverfront, part of a continuing effort to transform prime city-owned land.

Members of the Economic Development committee this week directed Wausau Business Development Director Sean Fitzgerald to issue a request for proposals for the three lots, which are directly south of the Wausau on the Water building. Specifically, the city seeks high-density, mixed-used development proposals that include a minimum commercial portion of ground-level retail, entertainment or office.

To date, the city has invested millions of dollars in new infrastructure and extensive public amenities including the River Edge Trail system, about 200 parking spaces, landscaping and the Riverlife Park playground. The Apartments at Riverlife opened to residents in the fall and is at 90 percent capacity, according to a property spokesperson. Two additional developments – Riverlife Condos and Cherry Tree Dental – have been approved by the city and will begin construction in the fall.

Dist. 3 Alderman Tom Kilian asked whether supply chain issues prompted by the pandemic would have an impact on any potential projects. But Fitzgerald said conversations with developers suggest current supply chain issues are largely limited to wood products.

Developers interested in the properties must include a vision plan for the property a proposed purchase price and a detailed description of the proposed use for the area. Estimated proposed construction value and requests for city participation should also be included in responses to the RFP.

Proposals are due March 12 and will be reviewed in April.

