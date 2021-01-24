Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau RiverWolves took on the St. Louis Jr. Blues Saturday night at Marathon Park Ice Arena looking to even up the three-game series after failing the previous night by a 6-1 score.

The scoring started quickly as Jackson Henningsgard of the Jr. Blues scored with an assist from Riley Howse two minutes into the first period. Despite the fast start the first period closed without any more goals and only two minor penalties for the St. Louis Jr. Blues.

As the second period rolled around both teams fought for control of their offensive zones. St. Louis scored their second goal of the night from forward Matt McGowan and with assists from Jared Bratton and Tommy Ramer. At the 15:20 mark into the second forward Zach DeMarce scored the third goal for the St. Louis Jr. Blues, which was unassisted.

With less than a minute remaining in the second period Zach DeMarce of the St. Louis Jr. Blues scored once more, leaving the second period of the game with a score of 4-0 Jr. Blues. St. Louis added one more in the final 20 minutes, which gave St. Louis the 5-0 win. Caleb Sauer took the loss in net for Wausau.

The RiverWolves are back on the ice Sunday at Marathon Park. The puck drops at 3:10 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...